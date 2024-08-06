Raith set for financial windfall as Hibs close in on ex-Rovers favourite Kieron Bowie

Raith Rovers are in line for a welcome windfall if former striker Kieron Bowie seals his expected move to Hibernian.

The Scotland U/21 striker left Stark’s Park as a 17-year-old in 2020 to join Fulham in a deal worth an initial £150,000.

Included in the agreement with the then English Championship side, according to a statement at the time, were ‘further payments depending on the player’s progress with Fulham and any future sell-on fee’.

Hibs are said to be poised to land Bowie on a four-year deal after tabling a ‘significant six-figure package’ for the now 21-year-old.

It is a possible move Raith have been keeping an eye on from afar and any concrete development will be of firm interest to the Championship side.

They will benefit financially from Bowie’s impending return to Scottish football, although the exact terms are likely to remain undisclosed.

Highly rated

Whatever Rovers do receive will no doubt be gladly received given it is expected they will be out of pocket after the sacking of manager Ian Murray on Sunday.

Bowie was very highly rated when he moved south four years ago, having only broken into the Raith first-team just over a year previously.

A pacy forward, he made his Rovers debut aged 16 in February 2019 and then left school that summer to go full-time at Stark’s Park.

He scored ten times in 35 appearances the following season before departing for Fulham.

It has perhaps not all gone according to plan in London and he has not managed a first-team debut for The Cottagers.

The youngster has been farmed out to Northampton Town in the last two seasons, scoring 14 goals in 85 appearances and earning his international breakthrough.

And he has scored three times in winning nine caps for Scotland at under/21 level.

Hibs will have beaten off competition from the likes of Barnsley, QPR, Wrexham, Northampton and Wigan Athletic if they get a deal over the line for the former Rovers starlet.