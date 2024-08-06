Raith set for financial windfall as Hibs close in on ex-Rovers favourite Kieron Bowie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith set for financial windfall as Hibs close in on ex-Rovers favourite Kieron Bowie

The striker left Kirkcaldy for Fulham in 2020.

By Iain Collin
Kieron Bowie celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers.
Kieron Bowie made his breakthrough at Raith Rovers before leaving for Fulham in 2020. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers are in line for a welcome windfall if former striker Kieron Bowie seals his expected move to Hibernian.

The Scotland U/21 striker left Stark’s Park as a 17-year-old in 2020 to join Fulham in a deal worth an initial £150,000.

Included in the agreement with the then English Championship side, according to a statement at the time, were ‘further payments depending on the player’s progress with Fulham and any future sell-on fee’.

A young Kieron Bowie wheels away after scoring for Raith Rovers in 2019.
A young Kieron Bowie (right) wheels away after scoring for Raith Rovers in 2019. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Hibs are said to be poised to land Bowie on a four-year deal after tabling a ‘significant six-figure package’ for the now 21-year-old.

It is a possible move Raith have been keeping an eye on from afar and any concrete development will be of firm interest to the Championship side.

They will benefit financially from Bowie’s impending return to Scottish football, although the exact terms are likely to remain undisclosed.

Highly rated

Whatever Rovers do receive will no doubt be gladly received given it is expected they will be out of pocket after the sacking of manager Ian Murray on Sunday.

Bowie was very highly rated when he moved south four years ago, having only broken into the Raith first-team just over a year previously.

A pacy forward, he made his Rovers debut aged 16 in February 2019 and then left school that summer to go full-time at Stark’s Park.

Kieron Bowie in action for Scotland U/21s against Malta last year. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

He scored ten times in 35 appearances the following season before departing for Fulham.

It has perhaps not all gone according to plan in London and he has not managed a first-team debut for The Cottagers.

The youngster has been farmed out to Northampton Town in the last two seasons, scoring 14 goals in 85 appearances and earning his international breakthrough.

And he has scored three times in winning nine caps for Scotland at under/21 level.

Hibs will have beaten off competition from the likes of Barnsley, QPR, Wrexham, Northampton and Wigan Athletic if they get a deal over the line for the former Rovers starlet.

