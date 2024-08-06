Dunfermline boss James McPake welcomes Falkirk being back in a ‘tough, tough’ Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline boss James McPake welcomes Falkirk being back in a ‘tough, tough’ Championship

The Pars will be seeking to arrest a run of four straight defeats when they host the Bairns this weekend.

Dunfermline manager James McPake (left) with assistant Dave Mackay.
Dunfermline manager James McPake (left) with assistant Dave Mackay. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline manager James McPake believes rivals Falkirk will ‘add’ to an already difficult Championship this season.

The old foes are getting ready this week to face each other in the second-tier for the first time in over five years.

They did meet in League One two seasons ago, when the Pars romped to the title with an unbeaten record against the Bairns.

The pair could go into Saturday’s encounter at East End Park in different frames of mind, given Falkirk’s own ‘invincible’ League One triumph last term and their opening victory over Queen’s Park.

Chris Hamilton and skipper Kyle Benedictus celebrate during Dunfermline's victory over Falkirk in March last year.
Chris Hamilton (right) and skipper Kyle Benedictus celebrate during Dunfermline’s victory over Falkirk in March last year. Image: SNS.

McPake’s side, on the other hand, lost their first league game against Livingston after losing three straight games in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

But the Dunfermline boss insists all the Championship teams will know they are in for a tough 90 minutes every single week in a division without one of Scotland’s ‘big guns’.

He said: “I think, as much as Dundee United have gone up, Livingston have come down.

“But Falkirk coming up adds to the league most definitely, in my opinion.

“Whether you have a Dundee United, Hibs or Rangers, no matter how big you think your club is, no team comes into this league and gets an easy time of it.

‘It’s enjoyable for about 5 minutes’

“Every team that’s in this league needs to fight and battle to get anything from the league and I mean week-in, week-out.

“And it will be no different this year, it’s a tough, tough league. It’s demanding, there are different styles of play, just a bit of everything.

“It’s enjoyable for about five minutes after a win, then you are thinking about the next game!

“It will not be short of entertainment and controversy all season I’m sure.”

Meanwhile, Dunfermline are sweating over the fitness of wing-back Kieran Ngwenya after he had to be substituted in the first-half of the 2-0 defeat to Livi with a groin issue.

