Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus sent for x-ray after Falkirk defeat as fellow defender receives treatment

Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus has survived a worrying injury scare after being sent to hospital in the wake of Saturday’s defeat to Falkirk.

The former Dundee and Raith Rovers defender was hurt in a first-half clash with opposite number Coll Donaldson inside the Bairns box.

He later went down seeking treatment but played through the pain barrier for the remainder of the 2-0 defeat.

However, the swelling in his foot was so severe the Pars medical staff recommended an instant x-ray.

Fortunately for Benedictus and the Fifers, the scans gave the all clear.

The 32-year-old sat out Wednesday’s open training session in front of fans at East End Park. But he will be available for the next game, against Hamilton Accies, a week on Saturday.

“Bene is actually doing well,” boss James McPake told Courier Sport. “He continued in the game on Saturday and we had fears over the injury he picked up.

“There was a fair bit of swelling and we got it x-rayed. But that showed it was just swelling and nothing else.

“He was caught by Coll Donaldson in the first-half. It was just an impact injury, but it was a sore one.

High pain threshold

“And the problem with Bene is you never know if he’s alright or not, because he’s got a high pain threshold and he keeps playing.

“But when the doctor saw the swelling he wanted it checked out and he got it x-rayed straight away on Saturday night.

“It was fine but it was a good chance this week to give him some time to recover from that.”

Benedictus has been joined by fellow defender Rhys Breen in missing training this week.

The former Rangers stopper has an issue with the soft tissue in his feet and has received specialised treatment in a bid to resolve the pain.

“Breeny is getting shockwave therapy on his feet,” explained McPake. “He’s got a bit of plantar fasciitis, which is quite a common problem.

“Because we’ve got no game this weekend, it’s a week to try to settle that down.”

The other notable absentee from the session for the supporters was full-back Kieran Ngwenya, who missed Saturday’s game against Falkirk with a groin injury.

However, the summer signing from Aberdeen is firmly on the recovery trail and is fully expected to make his comeback against Hamilton.

“Kieran’s injury will also settle down this week,” said McPake. “He’ll be fine for the next game.”