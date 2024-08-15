Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus sent for x-ray after Falkirk defeat as fellow defender receives treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus sent for x-ray after Falkirk defeat as fellow defender receives treatment

The Pars are hopeful their free weekend proves beneficial.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. captain Kyle Benedictus in the club's new third kit.
Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus in the club's new third kit. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus has survived a worrying injury scare after being sent to hospital in the wake of Saturday’s defeat to Falkirk.

The former Dundee and Raith Rovers defender was hurt in a first-half clash with opposite number Coll Donaldson inside the Bairns box.

He later went down seeking treatment but played through the pain barrier for the remainder of the 2-0 defeat.

However, the swelling in his foot was so severe the Pars medical staff recommended an instant x-ray.

Captain Kyle Benedictus with young fans at Dunfermline's open training session.
Captain Kyle Benedictus with young fans at Dunfermline’s open training session. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Fortunately for Benedictus and the Fifers, the scans gave the all clear.

The 32-year-old  sat out Wednesday’s open training session in front of fans at East End Park. But he will be available for the next game, against Hamilton Accies, a week on Saturday.

“Bene is actually doing well,” boss James McPake told Courier Sport. “He continued in the game on Saturday and we had fears over the injury he picked up.

“There was a fair bit of swelling and we got it x-rayed. But that showed it was just swelling and nothing else.

“He was caught by Coll Donaldson in the first-half. It was just an impact injury, but it was a sore one.

High pain threshold

“And the problem with Bene is you never know if he’s alright or not, because he’s got a high pain threshold and he keeps playing.

“But when the doctor saw the swelling he wanted it checked out and he got it x-rayed straight away on Saturday night.

“It was fine but it was a good chance this week to give him some time to recover from that.”

Benedictus has been joined by fellow defender Rhys Breen in missing training this week.

The former Rangers stopper has an issue with the soft tissue in his feet and has received specialised treatment in a bid to resolve the pain.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. defender Rhys Breen.
Dunfermline defender Rhys Breen. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“Breeny is getting shockwave therapy on his feet,” explained McPake. “He’s got a bit of plantar fasciitis, which is quite a common problem.

“Because we’ve got no game this weekend, it’s a week to try to settle that down.”

The other notable absentee from the session for the supporters was full-back Kieran Ngwenya, who missed Saturday’s game against Falkirk with a groin injury.

However, the summer signing from Aberdeen is firmly on the recovery trail and is fully expected to make his comeback against Hamilton.

“Kieran’s injury will also settle down this week,” said McPake. “He’ll be fine for the next game.”

More from Football

Luke McCowan and Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee have contingency plan if Luke McCowan is prised away says Tony Docherty as…
Ross Docherty holds aloft Dundee United's Championship trophy last season. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Jim Goodwin backs Ross Docherty relocation as Dundee United boss gives update on skipper's…
Aaron Essel in action against Kilmarnock.
St Johnstone star Aaron Essel impresses Craig Levein with brain and brawn
Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus with young fans at the open training session.
10 best pictures as Dunfermline fans meet heroes at Pars' open training session
Dundee United target Luca Stephenson in friendly action for Liverpool against Sevilla last weekend. Image: Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United keen on Liverpool youngster Luca Stephenson as loan option emerges
Tony Watt, Dundee United attacker at Tannadice
The inside story of Tony Watt's Dundee United divorce: Fitness questions, Falkirk anger and…
Jordan McGhee denies Yutaro Oda as Dundee defeat Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Key Dundee development picked out as they aim to shake off 'naive' tag
St Johnstone academy boss Alistair Stevenson watches as teen prospect Callan Hamill signs his new contract. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
St Johnstone youth chief reveals development plan for Callan Hamill as teen Arsenal target…
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham
EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal join Premier League interest in Dundee youth star Ally Graham
Dundee United's Jim Goodwin congratulates David Babunski
Jim Goodwin admits to David Babunski surprise as Dundee United boss hopes for double…

Conversation