Dunfermline Athletic directors respond to German investors’ shock decision to sell stake

Remaining board members David Cook, Billy Braisby, Drew Main and Ian Laing co-signed a brief statement.

By Alan Temple
Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook.
Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dunfermline Athletic’s local directors have assured supporters that it remains “business as usual” following DAFC Fussball GmbH’s decision to sell their shareholding in the club.

The German consortium has held a 30% stake in the Championship club since August 2020, acting as de facto owners due to the funds they have injected into the East End Park coffers.

They have also helped to finance the construction of a new training ground in Rosyth.

However, fans have grown increasingly frustrated by a perceived lack of investment in the first team, leading to the shock news on Thursday that DAFC Fussball GmbH will seek to walk away. 

In response, David Cook, the chairman and chief executive, vice-chairman Billy Braisby, Drew Main and Ian Laing co-signed a brief message to fans on Friday evening, in which they acknowledged “supporter frustration”.

They also confirmed Courier Sport’s report that they had been blindsided by the development.

Thomas Meggle, right, ahead of Dunfermline's friendly against St Pauli in June 2023
Thomas Meggle, right, ahead of Dunfermline’s friendly against St Pauli in June 2023. Image: SNS

The statement read: “First of all, this was not something that we were expecting or had planned for.

“Whilst disappointed, we respect their decision and will work with DAFC Fussball GmbH for the best outcome for the club and investor. In the meantime, it remains business as usual.”

Dunfermline board: ‘We sense supporter frustration’

“We have all sensed the supporter frustration, magnified by a slow start to the campaign. We do believe the sporting situation will improve and the opportunity to bring some further reinforcements in will assist with this.

“All directors remain fully committed and, like you, we all want to build a prosperous and successful club on, and off, the pitch.

There is a lot of detail still to be worked through, but we will ensure that relevant updates will be provided at the appropriate moments.”

