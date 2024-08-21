Dunfermline finally set to clinch signing of Celtic goalkeeper

Dunfermline are finally set to clinch the signing of Celtic keeper Tobi Oluwayemi.

The Pars have been tracking the highly-rated Hoops youngster for most of the summer.

And, after frustrating delays in the proposed deal, the 21-year-old is expected to complete a season-long loan agreement before the weekend.

Fifers boss James McPake identified Oluwayemi as a target after the exit of Max Little at the end of last season left him with only Deniz Mehmet between the sticks.

However, first, the Celtic B number one was included in Celtic’s first-team squad for their pre-season tour to the United States.

Then, a possible loan switch to Austria, where Oluwayemi was previously farmed out to Admira Wacker, also threatened to put a spanner in the works.

But the former Spurs trainee, who joined the Celtic youth set-up in 2019, is now poised to pen a contract with Dunfermline.

He will be reunited with former Hoops team-mate Ewan Otoo at East End Park and will provide serious competition for Mehmet for a starting berth.

Mehmet was the Pars’ only goalie for their four Premier Sports Cup ties last month, with an agreed short-term deal for Oluwayemi’s ex-Celtic colleague Kai McLean falling through.

Fifers chief executive and chairman David Cook was subsequently forced to issue an apology over the McLean move following a misunderstanding of SPFL contract rules.

Mehmet’s form dipped during the hapless episode, but he has recovered with sound performances in the Championship defeats to Livingston and Falkirk.

Oluwayemi will now be expected to push Mehmet for the game-time Celtic are keen for the England U/20 cap to get on loan in Fife.

With his capture bringing to an end the lengthy saga over a new goalkeeper, McPake will now be hoping to further strengthen his squad in the coming days.

The Pars boss had been vocal in his need for reinforcements after adding only Chris Kane, David Wotherspoon and Kieran Ngwenya to his options this summer.

The message finally got through, with DAFC Fussball GmbH indicating last week they planned to loosen the purse strings for new arrivals – just as they put their stake in the club up for sale.