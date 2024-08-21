Dunfermline finally set to clinch signing of Celtic goalkeeper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline finally set to clinch signing of Celtic goalkeeper

The Pars have been tracking Tobi Oluwayemi this summer.

By Iain Collin
Tobi Oluwayemi in training with Celtic. Image: SNS
Tobi Oluwayemi in training with Celtic. Image: SNS

Dunfermline are finally set to clinch the signing of Celtic keeper Tobi Oluwayemi.

The Pars have been tracking the highly-rated Hoops youngster for most of the summer.

And, after frustrating delays in the proposed deal, the 21-year-old is expected to complete a season-long loan agreement before the weekend.

Fifers boss James McPake identified Oluwayemi as a target after the exit of Max Little at the end of last season left him with only Deniz Mehmet between the sticks.

However, first, the Celtic B number one was included in Celtic’s first-team squad for their pre-season tour to the United States.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers (right) included Tobi Oluwayemi in Celtic’s first-team pre-season trip to the USA. Image: SNS

Then, a possible loan switch to Austria, where Oluwayemi was previously farmed out to Admira Wacker, also threatened to put a spanner in the works.

But the former Spurs trainee, who joined the Celtic youth set-up in 2019, is now poised to pen a contract with Dunfermline.

He will be reunited with former Hoops team-mate Ewan Otoo at East End Park and will provide serious competition for Mehmet for a starting berth.

Mehmet was the Pars’ only goalie for their four Premier Sports Cup ties last month, with an agreed short-term deal for Oluwayemi’s ex-Celtic colleague Kai McLean falling through.

Fifers chief executive and chairman David Cook was subsequently forced to issue an apology over the McLean move following a misunderstanding of SPFL contract rules.

Tobi Oluwayemi in training with Celtic in the state of Virginia this summer. Image: SNS

Mehmet’s form dipped during the hapless episode, but he has recovered with sound performances in the Championship defeats to Livingston and Falkirk.

Oluwayemi will now be expected to push Mehmet for the game-time Celtic are keen for the England U/20 cap to get on loan in Fife.

With his capture bringing to an end the lengthy saga over a new goalkeeper, McPake will now be hoping to further strengthen his squad in the coming days.

The Pars boss had been vocal in his need for reinforcements after adding only Chris Kane, David Wotherspoon and Kieran Ngwenya to his options this summer.

The message finally got through, with DAFC Fussball GmbH indicating last week they planned to loosen the purse strings for new arrivals – just as they put their stake in the club up for sale.

