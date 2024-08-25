Raith Rovers face fight to land David Healy as Linfield make move to hang on to boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers face fight to land David Healy as Linfield make move to hang on to boss

The Northern Irish side are said to have opened talks over a new contract with their in-demand manager.

By Iain Collin
Linfield manager David Healy.
Raith Rovers have targeted Linfield manager David Healy. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers appear to have a fight on their hands if they are to appoint David Healy as their next manager.

The Stark’s Park outfit have targeted the Linfield boss in their hunt for a successor to Ian Murray, who was sacked three weeks ago.

However, despite giving permission for talks, the Belfast outfit have not yet given up hope of hanging on to the former Rangers and Northern Ireland striker.

And they are said to have opened discussions with the 45-year-old over the possibility of a new contract in a bid to fend off the approach from Raith.

David Healy made 24 appearances for Rangers during his spell in Scottish football. Image: SNS.

Rovers sources have confirmed their interest in Healy, who has spent the last nine years at Linfield, but it is understood a deal is not yet in place.

And Linfield chairman Roy McGivern insisted in the wake of Saturday’s 5-1 hammering of Loughgall that the NIFL Premiership club have other ideas.

He said in a social media post: “We remain determined to retain the services of our manager, David Healy, to drive us onto further success this season and beyond.”

Healy did not conduct his post-match media duties on Saturday, apart from with the club’s own TV channel, and instead sent out assistant Ross Oliver.

Oliver told BBC Sport NI: “As long as David Healy is here, he does the job and, again, he loves the club and everyone knows what the club means to him and he’ll continue to do the job.

‘He loves the club and wants to be here’

“His record speaks for itself. As I alluded to earlier, he loves the club and wants to be here.”

Time will tell whether that rings true. But Linfield’s offer of an extension to his current contract, which has just under a year left to run, could throw a spanner in the works as far as Rovers are concerned.

Reports in Belfast suggest Healy is ‘extremely tempted by Raith’s offer but is willing to hear what Linfield have to say’.

Northern Ireland’s all-time leading goal-scorer has won five league titles, two Irish Cups and three League Cups in his time in charge at Windsor Park and has racked up significant European experience.

Speaking after Saturday’s comprehensive victory over Loughgall, former Aberdeen and Ayr United defender Sam Roscoe addressed Raith’s interest in Healy.

Sam Roscoe in action for Ayr United against Dundee in 2020.
Sam Roscoe (right) in action for Ayr United against Dundee in 2020. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“We know nothing more than anybody else who is reading the same things,” said the 26-year-old after scoring a double for Linfield.

“It would be [a] massive [blow if Healy left]. I have so much time for him and I love playing for him.

“I’m surprised he has been here so long because what he has done over the years is unbelievable.

“And to win the amount of trophies he has and to keep going year after year, you can only say he deserves it if he ends up going.”

Raith sacked Murray on August 4, the day after Rovers lost their opening league game away to Airdrie.

