Raith Rovers face fight to land David Healy as Linfield make move to hang on to boss

Raith Rovers appear to have a fight on their hands if they are to appoint David Healy as their next manager.

The Stark’s Park outfit have targeted the Linfield boss in their hunt for a successor to Ian Murray, who was sacked three weeks ago.

However, despite giving permission for talks, the Belfast outfit have not yet given up hope of hanging on to the former Rangers and Northern Ireland striker.

And they are said to have opened discussions with the 45-year-old over the possibility of a new contract in a bid to fend off the approach from Raith.

Rovers sources have confirmed their interest in Healy, who has spent the last nine years at Linfield, but it is understood a deal is not yet in place.

And Linfield chairman Roy McGivern insisted in the wake of Saturday’s 5-1 hammering of Loughgall that the NIFL Premiership club have other ideas.

He said in a social media post: “We remain determined to retain the services of our manager, David Healy, to drive us onto further success this season and beyond.”

Healy did not conduct his post-match media duties on Saturday, apart from with the club’s own TV channel, and instead sent out assistant Ross Oliver.

Oliver told BBC Sport NI: “As long as David Healy is here, he does the job and, again, he loves the club and everyone knows what the club means to him and he’ll continue to do the job.

‘He loves the club and wants to be here’

“His record speaks for itself. As I alluded to earlier, he loves the club and wants to be here.”

Time will tell whether that rings true. But Linfield’s offer of an extension to his current contract, which has just under a year left to run, could throw a spanner in the works as far as Rovers are concerned.

Reports in Belfast suggest Healy is ‘extremely tempted by Raith’s offer but is willing to hear what Linfield have to say’.

Northern Ireland’s all-time leading goal-scorer has won five league titles, two Irish Cups and three League Cups in his time in charge at Windsor Park and has racked up significant European experience.

Speaking after Saturday’s comprehensive victory over Loughgall, former Aberdeen and Ayr United defender Sam Roscoe addressed Raith’s interest in Healy.

“We know nothing more than anybody else who is reading the same things,” said the 26-year-old after scoring a double for Linfield.

“It would be [a] massive [blow if Healy left]. I have so much time for him and I love playing for him.

“I’m surprised he has been here so long because what he has done over the years is unbelievable.

“And to win the amount of trophies he has and to keep going year after year, you can only say he deserves it if he ends up going.”

Raith sacked Murray on August 4, the day after Rovers lost their opening league game away to Airdrie.