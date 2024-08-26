Raith Rovers manager hunt goes on as Linfield reveal David Healy STAYING at Windsor Park

Raith Rovers’ hunt for a new manager will continue after Linfield announced David Healy will not be leaving them for a move to Scotland.

It emerged on Friday that Raith had sought permission to speak with Healy as they seek a successor to Ian Murray.

Stark’s Park sources admitted their interest in the former Rangers and Northern Ireland player.

And Linfield have now expressed their delight after announcing that the 45-year-old is staying at Windsor Park.

Healy has agreed a 12-month contract extension that ties him to the NIFL Premiership side until 2026.

Chairman Roy McGivern had said on Saturday he was determined to retain the services of Healy and has now won that battle.

In a club statement, he said: “We are delighted that David has committed to the club for a further year and would commend him for the loyalty he has shown to the club.

“We are now totally focused on bringing further success to the club and believe that retaining David’s services as manager is key to achieving that.

‘Put an end to speculation’

“I trust that this will put an end to the recent speculation about David’s future at the club, and we now look ahead to our next fixture against Portadown on Friday night, with David hopefully leading us to three points to maintain our excellent start to the season.

“The target this season is to bring the Gibson Cup [Premiership trophy] back to Windsor Park and I know that our loyal supporters will fully get behind the manager and the team to help us achieve that aim.”

Healy became the latest name to be linked with the Raith job, made vacant following the surprise sacking of Murray after just one league game earlier this month.

Having also reportedly missed out on Aberdeen coach Peter Level, it remains to be seen where Rovers turn after the process dragged on into a fourth week.

Healy’s dugout pedigree is impressive, with five league titles, two Irish Cups and three League Cups under his belt, and he will now seek to add to that haul of silverware in his native Belfast.

He said: “I am pleased that the club was prepared to extend my contact at Linfield and I am thankful to the board for the support they have given me.

“Everyone knows that I am passionate about this club and I am totally focused on achieving further success during the remainder of my contract.

“We have made a solid start to the season and I am delighted to continue working with this squad of players who share my determination to bring further success to the club.”