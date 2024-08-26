Raith Rovers manager hunt goes on as Linfield reveal David Healy STAYING at Windsor Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers manager hunt goes on as Linfield reveal David Healy STAYING at Windsor Park

Raith had sought permission for talks with the former Rangers and Northern Ireland striker.

By Iain Collin
Linfield manager David Healy with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.
Linfield manager David Healy (left) shakes hands with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers before a Champions League qualifier in 2017. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers’ hunt for a new manager will continue after Linfield announced David Healy will not be leaving them for a move to Scotland.

It emerged on Friday that Raith had sought permission to speak with Healy as they seek a successor to Ian Murray.

Stark’s Park sources admitted their interest in the former Rangers and Northern Ireland player.

And Linfield have now expressed their delight after announcing that the 45-year-old is staying at Windsor Park.

Linfield manager David Healy.
Linfield are delighted to have retained the services of manager David Healy. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Healy has agreed a 12-month contract extension that ties him to the NIFL Premiership side until 2026.

Chairman Roy McGivern had said on Saturday he was determined to retain the services of Healy and has now won that battle.

In a club statement, he said: “We are delighted that David has committed to the club for a further year and would commend him for the loyalty he has shown to the club.

“We are now totally focused on bringing further success to the club and believe that retaining David’s services as manager is key to achieving that.

‘Put an end to speculation’

“I trust that this will put an end to the recent speculation about David’s future at the club, and we now look ahead to our next fixture against Portadown on Friday night, with David hopefully leading us to three points to maintain our excellent start to the season.

“The target this season is to bring the Gibson Cup [Premiership trophy] back to Windsor Park and I know that our loyal supporters will fully get behind the manager and the team to help us achieve that aim.”

Healy became the latest name to be linked with the Raith job, made vacant following the surprise sacking of Murray after just one league game earlier this month.

Having also reportedly missed out on Aberdeen coach Peter Level, it remains to be seen where Rovers turn after the process dragged on into a fourth week.

Linfield manager David Healy during a Challenge Cup tie against Dundee United in 2017.
Linfield manager David Healy during a Challenge Cup tie against Dundee United in 2017. Image: SNS.

Healy’s dugout pedigree is impressive, with five league titles, two Irish Cups and three League Cups under his belt, and he will now seek to add to that haul of silverware in his native Belfast.

He said: “I am pleased that the club was prepared to extend my contact at Linfield and I am thankful to the board for the support they have given me.

“Everyone knows that I am passionate about this club and I am totally focused on achieving further success during the remainder of my contract.

“We have made a solid start to the season and I am delighted to continue working with this squad of players who share my determination to bring further success to the club.”

More from Football

Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman.
EXCLUSIVE: Andy Barrowman opens up on managerial 'blow' as David Healy U-turns on Raith…
Hibs take on Dundee new boy Billy Koumetio. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee deserve plaudits for mentality at Hibs but cheap goals hurt
Craig Levein was back in the Tannadice dugout on Saturday. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United showed key trait I learned from Craig Levein in victory…
Josh Cooper making his Dunfermline Athletic debut against Hamilton Accies.
Josh Cooper explains patience and journey back to full-time football with Dunfermline
Duncan Ferguson in his United playing days.
6 Duncan Ferguson stories from Dundee United days that could be addressed in his…
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: David Young
John Nelms open to sharing new Dundee stadium as he reveals Scots club he…
Dundee United academy director target Scott Allison
Dundee United close in on new academy director as former Partick Thistle youth chief…
Luca Stephenson wheels away in celebration after scoring for Dundee United
Luca Stephenson reveals surprise Liverpool inspiration, Arne Slot message and how Jim Goodwin masterminded…
Simon Murray earned Dundee a point at Hibs on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee star Simon Murray opens up on 'emotional' celebration with fans after late Hibs…
St Johnstone's Graham Carey gestures while on the pitch for the Saints
Graham Carey explains why St Johnstone have the makings of a 'really, really good…

Conversation