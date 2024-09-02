‘Best smile I’ve ever seen’: Jim Leishman pays tribute to ex-Dunfermline star Sol Bamba

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

‘Best smile I’ve ever seen’: Jim Leishman pays tribute to ex-Dunfermline star Sol Bamba

The much-loved former Pars defender has passed away aged just 39.

Sol Bamba smiles for the cameras at Dunfermline in 2006.
Sol Bamba spent two years with Dunfermline after joining in 2006. Image: SNS.
By Iain Collin

Jim Leishman has led the Dunfermline tributes following the tragic death of former player Sol Bamba.

It was announced on Saturday evening that Bamba had passed away, aged just 39.

The ex-Hibernian, Leicester City, Leeds United and Cardiff City defender was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021.

He initially overcame the illness and returned to action to play for Middlesbrough before retiring and going into coaching with Cardiff.

The French-Ivorian was working as technical director for Turkish side Adanaspor when sadly – in the words of wife Chloe – he ‘finally succumbed’.

Sol Bamba smiles for the camera after signing for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Sol Bamba earned a two-year deal with Dunfermline in 2006 after impressing on trial. Image: SNS.

Bamba was a raw 21-year-old when he arrived at Dunfermline as a trialist in summer 2006.

Having learned his trade previously at PSG, he was snapped up by the Pars after making a quick impression with his athleticism, pace and strength.

However, it will be as much for his qualities off the pitch that Bamba will be warmly remembered by so many, including the man responsible for bringing him to British football almost two decades ago.

Sol came over to Dunfermline from Paris Saint-Germain for a trial,” said Leishman, who was in his second spell as manager of the Fifers.

“He played against West Brom and did really, really well up against John Hartson, who had just joined them from Celtic.

‘He was an awfy boy!’

“As a player, he had good pace, a good touch and he was so strong. He wasn’t a bad player!

“Sol was still young but we gave him an opportunity – and he took it with both hands before going off to Hibs and then down south.

“He didn’t speak much English when he came over but I had a pal who was French-speaking, so if there were any problems he would communicate through him.

“But there weren’t many problems with big Sol.

“He had the best smile I’ve ever seen. You can see that in all the photos of him – he was an awfy boy!

Jim Leishman with then Dunfermline manager Stephen Kenny in 2006.
Jim Leishman (left) was replaced in the Dunfermline dugout by Stephen Kenny a few months after Sol Bamba’s arrival. Image: SNS.

“You would be getting on to him and then he would smile at you, and that was that. He was one of my favourites.”

Leishman added to Courier Sport: “He appreciated being given the chance Dunfermline gave him and once he got on his road, to Hibs and Leicester and Turkey, he played for some big clubs.

“He made such a big impression wherever he went. The Dunfermline fans loved him but he wasn’t with us long enough. The club was having a hard time and they needed the money so he went to Hibs.”

“He’d been ill off and on for a while now, I kept in touch with him and I knew he was having problems, and I just feel for his wife and his children.

‘Too much illness for too long’

“I saw him the last time he was up in Scotland and he was just such a loveable big character.

“I heard the news a couple of hours after he had passed away. We thought he was getting on top of it, but no. It was too much illness for too long a time.”

Bamba impressed playing in the Scottish Premier League for Dunfermline and helped the team to reach the 2007 Scottish Cup final.

He turned in a man-of-the-match performance at Hampden but was on the losing side in the narrow 1-0 defeat to Celtic.

By then the Pars had already been relegated and, after a year in the second-tier, he went on to join Hibs in August 2008.

Sol Bamba holds aloft a Dunfermline scarf at Hampden after the Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Hibernian in 2007.
Sol Bamba celebrates after helping Dunfermline reach the 2007 Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS.

That move came only a few days after he had played for the Ivory Coast at the Olympics in Beijing and the imposing stopper would also go on to represent his country at the finals of the World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Sol was a good player, a very good player,” added Leishman. “He was mixing with boys like Didier Drogba and Kolo and Yaya Touré with the Ivory Coast.

“And how many players could say they played in the Olympic Games? And at World Cup finals? What an honour that is.

The reaction there’s been since he passed away, from all the clubs he played for and all the fans of the clubs he played for, and everyone else in football, tells its own story.

“It’s just so sad and he’ll be greatly missed by so many.”

