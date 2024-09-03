BREAKING: ‘Top choice’ Neill Collins appointed new Raith Rovers manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BREAKING: ‘Top choice’ Neill Collins appointed new Raith Rovers manager

The Stark's Park club have taken 30 days to name a successor to Ian Murray.

By Iain Collin
New Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins.
Neill Collins is the new Raith Rovers manager. Image: Tony Fimister / RRFC.

Raith Rovers have ended their long search for a new manager with the appointment of Neill Collins.

The Stark’s Park outfit have turned to the 41-year-old 30 days on from the surprise sacking of Ian Murray.

Collins has penned a three-year deal after high-profile moves for Aberdeen coach Peter Leven and Linfield’s David Healy failed to land Raith their next boss.

However, chief executive Andy Barrowman is adamant the former Barnsley and Tampa Bay Rowdies head coach was the club’s ‘top choice from very early in the process’.

Neill Collins puts pen to paper on a three-year deal with Raith Rovers.
Neill Collins has signed a three-year deal with Raith Rovers. Image: Tony Fimister / RRFC.

The ex-Sunderland, Wolves and Sheffield United defender will take charge of the Kirkcaldy club for the first time in their SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Ayr United on Sunday.

He said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Raith Rovers as first-team manager.

“The excellent work that is taking place throughout the club blew me away and I am eager to contribute towards the continued growth and success of the team.

“The challenge to get this club back to the top-flight of Scottish football is big but one we will work tirelessly together to achieve. I can’t wait to get started.”

Raith cast their net far and wide in their hunt for a successor to Murray, who has confessed he was ‘stunned’ to be axed just one game into the new league campaign.

Delighted

He had led Rovers to second in the Championship and to the Premiership play-off final last season and says he was confident he could have gone ‘one step better’.

But directors expressed concern over results and performances from the turn of the year and decided a change was needed.

They have since taken flak over delays in replacing Murray.

However, Barrowman believes they finally have the right man to take the club to ‘new heights’.

He said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Neill Collins as our new manager.

Neill Collins at Raith Rovers' Stark's Park.
Neill Collins will make his debut in the dugout for Raith Rovers away to Ayr United on Sunday. Image: Tony Fimister / RRFC.

“This appointment marks the culmination of a thorough and considered recruitment process, one that reflects our commitment to ensuring the long-term success and stability of your football club.

“From the outset, we were determined to take our time to identify the right individual who could lead us on and off the pitch.

“We recognised this decision would shape the future of our club and, as such, it was imperative that we conducted a meticulous search, leaving no stone unturned.

“Throughout this process, Neill Collins consistently impressed us with his vision, his understanding of the game and his passion for developing people.

“His track record speaks for itself, but it was his dedication and desire to build something special at Raith Rovers that truly set him apart.”

Barrowman: ‘Determined not to give up’

Barrowman added: “It’s worth noting that Neill was our top choice from very early in the process. And, while we initially faced challenges in securing his services, we were determined not to give up.

“We believed, and continue to believe, that everything happens for a reason. The setbacks we encountered only strengthened our resolve, and we are thrilled that our persistence has paid off.

“Neill’s commitment to the club is inspiring, and we are confident that his leadership will guide Raith Rovers to new heights.

“We are excited for what the future holds and look forward to seeing the impact he will have on the team.

“We would like to extend our warmest welcome to Neill, and we encourage all our supporters to join us in supporting him and the squad as we embark on this exciting new chapter.”

