BREAKING: ‘Top choice’ Neill Collins appointed new Raith Rovers manager

Raith Rovers have ended their long search for a new manager with the appointment of Neill Collins.

The Stark’s Park outfit have turned to the 41-year-old 30 days on from the surprise sacking of Ian Murray.

Collins has penned a three-year deal after high-profile moves for Aberdeen coach Peter Leven and Linfield’s David Healy failed to land Raith their next boss.

However, chief executive Andy Barrowman is adamant the former Barnsley and Tampa Bay Rowdies head coach was the club’s ‘top choice from very early in the process’.

The ex-Sunderland, Wolves and Sheffield United defender will take charge of the Kirkcaldy club for the first time in their SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Ayr United on Sunday.

He said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Raith Rovers as first-team manager.

“The excellent work that is taking place throughout the club blew me away and I am eager to contribute towards the continued growth and success of the team.

“The challenge to get this club back to the top-flight of Scottish football is big but one we will work tirelessly together to achieve. I can’t wait to get started.”

Raith cast their net far and wide in their hunt for a successor to Murray, who has confessed he was ‘stunned’ to be axed just one game into the new league campaign.

Delighted

He had led Rovers to second in the Championship and to the Premiership play-off final last season and says he was confident he could have gone ‘one step better’.

But directors expressed concern over results and performances from the turn of the year and decided a change was needed.

They have since taken flak over delays in replacing Murray.

However, Barrowman believes they finally have the right man to take the club to ‘new heights’.

He said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Neill Collins as our new manager.

“This appointment marks the culmination of a thorough and considered recruitment process, one that reflects our commitment to ensuring the long-term success and stability of your football club.

“From the outset, we were determined to take our time to identify the right individual who could lead us on and off the pitch.

“We recognised this decision would shape the future of our club and, as such, it was imperative that we conducted a meticulous search, leaving no stone unturned.

“Throughout this process, Neill Collins consistently impressed us with his vision, his understanding of the game and his passion for developing people.

“His track record speaks for itself, but it was his dedication and desire to build something special at Raith Rovers that truly set him apart.”

Barrowman: ‘Determined not to give up’

Barrowman added: “It’s worth noting that Neill was our top choice from very early in the process. And, while we initially faced challenges in securing his services, we were determined not to give up.

“We believed, and continue to believe, that everything happens for a reason. The setbacks we encountered only strengthened our resolve, and we are thrilled that our persistence has paid off.

“Neill’s commitment to the club is inspiring, and we are confident that his leadership will guide Raith Rovers to new heights.

“We are excited for what the future holds and look forward to seeing the impact he will have on the team.

“We would like to extend our warmest welcome to Neill, and we encourage all our supporters to join us in supporting him and the squad as we embark on this exciting new chapter.”