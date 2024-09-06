Dunfermline boss James McPake has Josh Edwards message for Ewan Otoo after summer bids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline boss James McPake has Josh Edwards message for Ewan Otoo after summer bids

The Pars manager is convinced the Pars are the right club for Otoo at this stage in his career.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. midfielder Ewan Otoo.
Dunfermline midfielder Ewan Otoo. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline boss James McPake insists Ewan Otoo should look no further than Josh Edwards as an example of how to deal with interest from south of the border.

Otoo was the subject of failed bids from Crawley Town and Stevenage ahead of the transfer window closing last Friday.

With the offers falling well short of the club’s valuation, McPake was always confident the Pars would hang on to the former Celtic youngster.

He was also hopeful the deadline coming and going would free Otoo of the effects of the speculation and help to improve the midfielder’s recent form.

Dunfermline Athletic FC midfielder Ewan Otoo challenges for the ball against Ayr United.
Ewan Otoo shrugged off speculation over his future to with Dunfermline’s goal against Ayr United. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

There was an instant sign of just that, with the 22-year-old lashing in a stunning opening goal in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Ayr United.

And McPake is adamant Otoo only needs to look at Edwards’ summer move to Charlton Athletic, following a failed bid for the left-back from Barnsley in January, to highlight how things can turn out for the best in the end.

“Ewan needs to play football and I believe here is the right place,” McPake told Courier Sport.

“He just needs to look at Josh Edwards and the way Josh handled the speculation and offers last season.

“I must stress, this is not to say that Ewan’s training levels dropped or anything like that.

Mindset

“But when the interest came in for Josh then his performances in training and in games went up a notch.

“That’s not easy when you know there are teams looking at you. But it’s that mindset that makes you get a move eventually.

“And, ultimately, for Josh, it’s worked out a far better move.

“Having dealt with younger players over the years, my advice would be that when this interest comes in, and things are getting spoken about, you still need to do your business.

McPake added: “There will be interest in Ewan and possibly other players, I’m sure, over the next while.

Ewan Otoo shakes hands with Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Ewan Otoo (left) with Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“But when there is that interest it shouldn’t be a sign to say, ‘right, I need to go’. It’s a sign to say, ‘I need to make sure my levels are even higher now’.

“If your aim is to get to England then look at the way Josh Edwards did it. He is a prime example of how to handle any situation – and it worked out better for him.

“He trained and played at an even higher level after the interest came in and that’s why he had four or five teams in a bidding war for his personal terms.

“And he got a fantastic deal at a fantastic football club.”

