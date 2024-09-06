Dunfermline boss James McPake has Josh Edwards message for Ewan Otoo after summer bids

Dunfermline boss James McPake insists Ewan Otoo should look no further than Josh Edwards as an example of how to deal with interest from south of the border.

Otoo was the subject of failed bids from Crawley Town and Stevenage ahead of the transfer window closing last Friday.

With the offers falling well short of the club’s valuation, McPake was always confident the Pars would hang on to the former Celtic youngster.

He was also hopeful the deadline coming and going would free Otoo of the effects of the speculation and help to improve the midfielder’s recent form.

There was an instant sign of just that, with the 22-year-old lashing in a stunning opening goal in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Ayr United.

And McPake is adamant Otoo only needs to look at Edwards’ summer move to Charlton Athletic, following a failed bid for the left-back from Barnsley in January, to highlight how things can turn out for the best in the end.

“Ewan needs to play football and I believe here is the right place,” McPake told Courier Sport.

“He just needs to look at Josh Edwards and the way Josh handled the speculation and offers last season.

“I must stress, this is not to say that Ewan’s training levels dropped or anything like that.

Mindset

“But when the interest came in for Josh then his performances in training and in games went up a notch.

“That’s not easy when you know there are teams looking at you. But it’s that mindset that makes you get a move eventually.

“And, ultimately, for Josh, it’s worked out a far better move.

“Having dealt with younger players over the years, my advice would be that when this interest comes in, and things are getting spoken about, you still need to do your business.

McPake added: “There will be interest in Ewan and possibly other players, I’m sure, over the next while.

“But when there is that interest it shouldn’t be a sign to say, ‘right, I need to go’. It’s a sign to say, ‘I need to make sure my levels are even higher now’.

“If your aim is to get to England then look at the way Josh Edwards did it. He is a prime example of how to handle any situation – and it worked out better for him.

“He trained and played at an even higher level after the interest came in and that’s why he had four or five teams in a bidding war for his personal terms.

“And he got a fantastic deal at a fantastic football club.”