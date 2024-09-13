James McPake dedicates Fife derby triumph to Dunfermline fans as one key moment is hailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake dedicates Fife derby triumph to Dunfermline fans as one key moment is hailed

Goals from Ewan Otoo and David Wotherspoon earned a first win for the Pars over their rivals in over 2 years.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. skipper Chris Hamilton celebrates at full-time.
Dunfermline skipper Chris Hamilton celebrates the win over Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

James McPake has dedicated Dunfermline’s derby triumph to the fans following the pain of last season.

The Pars slumped to five straight defeats to Raith Rovers in 2023/24 and had tasted victory just once in the previous 13 meetings with their bitter rivals.

But second-half goals from Ewan Otoo and David Wotherspoon ensured it was the East End Park men who earned the local bragging rights.

The 2-0 win and deserved three points took the Fifers off the bottom of the Championship and sent their neighbours down into tenth spot.

“I enjoyed it, I thought we started really well,” said McPake. “With a big crowd you need to get after teams.

Pars boss James McPake after the win over Raith Rovers.
Dunfermline boss James McPake after the full-time whistle. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“We had to give the fans something to get behind us and I thought we played on the front foot.

“I’m over the moon. It’s three points, it’s our work done for the weekend and it’s pleasing for the fans.

We lost five games to them last year and everyone probably expected the same in this one.

“But the players stayed patient and that is the big thing for me in why we were so comfortable in the game.

“In the second-half the intent was there and we moved it sharper and asked more questions of them.”

Wotherspoon praised

Otoo’s opener just six minutes after the break finally made the most of Raith being down to ten men since the 16th minute following Euan Murray’s red card.

But it was David Wotherspoon’s magnificent strike with just ten minutes remaining that finally killed off Rovers’ hopes of taking something from the game.

“He’s a key player,” added McPake of Wotherspoon, who had been left out of the starting line-up in the last two outings.

“I tried to bring him here last year and obviously it didn’t happen, and I tried to get him here for a while this summer as well.

“That’s the quality he’s got. I’ve seen it, I played beside him. I’ve seen it for years as a player and we see it every day in training.

David Wotherspoon curls in a superb second for Dunfermline. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“And it was a key goal, because it took the sting out of the game. We were then able to fully relax and move the ball about under no pressure, really.

“Raith were always going to throw everything at us but when the second goal goes in you’re pretty comfortable in the game.

“It’s a great finish but in terms of David it’s something you see quite a lot.

“He’s been out of the team but he’s not thrown the toys out the pram.

“He has done what you would expect a really good pro to do – he’s worked really hard and you see the difference he can make in a game.

“He’s done that at the highest level in Scottish football all his career.”

More from Football

Dundee defender Antonio Portales
Antonio Portales on Mexico return rumours: 'I'm happy at Dundee and I want to…
Craig Levein.
St Johnstone close to another signing from Africa
Sean Dillion and John Holt launching the Sportli initiative at Tannadice. Image: Sportli
Dundee United fans can pay £30 for 'virtual' piece of Tannadice pitch - but…
4
St Johnstone midfielder Connor Smith.
St Johnstone duo join Hamilton Accies on loan as Craig Levein frees up space…
Richard Foster discussed issues facing a number of players
Ex-St Johnstone star given six-match ban for radio remarks about Rangers’ goal against Saints
Dundee B striker Rayan Mohammed and United B defender Sean Borland battle for the ball. Image: David Young
Dundee striker heads out on loan to Angus outfit
Dundee fans were on the pitch as the Dark Blues won it late on their last trip to Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee team news for Ross County clash as Tony Docherty aims to keep away…
Arbroath stalwarts David Gold and Colin Hamilton. Images: SNS
New Arbroath management team 'raring to go' as club confirm permanent appointments
Jon McCracken earned his first Scotland call-up. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty talks contract renewals and free agent interest amid Scott Fraser…
Dundee United fans at the recent Dundee derby
Dundee United fan power lauded as Jim Goodwin demands no fear against Rangers

Conversation