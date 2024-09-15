David Wotherspoon details extra motivation for both him and Dunfermline in derby win over Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Wotherspoon details extra motivation for both him and Dunfermline in derby win over Raith Rovers

The ex-St Johnstone favourite scored a crucial first goal for the Pars on Friday night.

Fife derby hero David Wotherspoon is congratulated by Dunfermline team-mate Chris Hamilton.
David Wotherspoon was a Fife derby hero for Dunfermline. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

David Wotherspoon reckons both he and Dunfermline had a ‘point to prove’ in their Fife derby triumph over Raith Rovers.

The former St Johnstone hero played a crucial role in the Pars’ 2-0 victory over their local rivals on Friday night.

After claiming an assist for Ewan Otoo’s heavily-deflected opener in the 52nd minute, Wotherspoon curled in a magnificent second ten minutes from time.

Manager James McPake said afterwards it was the kind of performance that made him so determined to bring the 34-year-old to the club both last year and this summer.

David Wotherspoon celebrates at full-time after Dunfermline's win over Raith Rovers
David Wotherspoon celebrates at full-time after Dunfermline’s derby win over Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

However, it came after the attacking midfielder was benched for the previous two games. That was something Wotherspoon says gave him personal motivation for an impressive display.

“I did feel I had a wee bit of a point to prove after being out of the team,” he said. “I was champing at the bit to get back in.

“Throughout the week, I was speaking to the gaffer. I just want to be part of the team and help the boys as much as I can.

“He’s brought me in and says he wants to use my experience to help what is a young squad. I’ll look to do that, even if I’m not on the pitch.

‘Right at it’

“But I was desperate to get back on the pitch and hopefully I’ve done enough to stay in the team.

“I felt I performed well even before scoring my goal. Everyone did.

“It was a solid team performance from start to finish. Our goalkeeper didn’t have a save to make. I felt we were right at it.”

The victory was Dunfermline’s first in over two years against Raith, who came into the game having won their previous five consecutive meetings of the teams.

David Wotherspoon curls in Dunfermline's second goal in the win over Raith Rovers.
David Wotherspoon curls in Dunfermline’s second goal in the derby win over Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Wotherspoon knew all about the derby record and was thrilled to help put a stop to the dire run.

“I was aware of the derby record,” he added. “I was here training last year during pre-season and also at the start of the season when they were playing games.

“And I was always keeping track of how they were getting on, even after I went to Inverness and Dundee United.

“Every time they played Raith, I watched the highlights and they performed really well. I don’t think they deserved to lose all of those games.

“But the manager talked about the record in the build-up. And we had a point to prove to put it right.”

