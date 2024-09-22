Raith Rovers: Frustrating mix of attacking threat and defensive lapses for Neill Collins’ home debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers: Frustrating mix of attacking threat and defensive lapses for Neill Collins’ home debut

The Stark's Park club let a two-goal lead slip away in their 3-3 draw with Hamilton Accies.

Dylan Easton shows his disbelief at Raith Rovers' failure to beat Hamilton Accies.
Dylan Easton cannot believe Raith Rovers' failure to beat Hamilton Accies. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

There was no hiding Neill Collins’ disappointment, disbelief and frustration that Raith Rovers failed to land him the first victory of his Stark’s Park reign on Saturday.

Despite being handed another major hurdle to overcome by conceding a controversial first-minute penalty, the Kirkcaldy side bounced back to earn themselves a deserved 3-1 lead over Hamilton Accies.

A Lewis Stevenson stunner, Finlay Pollock’s debut goal and a Dylan Easton strike early in the second-half had Collins’ men in full control after the shock of Kevin O’Hara’s spot-kick.

However, on-loan St Johnstone midfielder Connor Smith gave the visitors hope, and Oli Shaw hooked in a 94th-minute leveller from a scrambled corner with almost the last kick of the ball.

Courier Sport digs into Raith’s last-gasp draw.

Raith Rovers skipper Ross Matthews hides his face in his strip at the full-time whistle.
The disappointment is clear in skipper Ross Matthews at the full-time whistle. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

More defensive lapses

For the third game in a row since his appointment, Collins watched his side press the self-destruct button.

Against Ayr United in his debut match in charge, they blew a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

In the clash with Dunfermline, their attempts at winning a sixth consecutive Five derby never really got off the ground due to Euan Murray’s red card after just 15 minutes.

And, on Saturday, they were behind instantly when they conceded a penalty after just 28 seconds.

It looked an extremely harsh call from referee Lloyd Wilson as Shaw and Kevin Dabrowski hurtled into a challenge inside the box.

Kevin O'Hara puts Hamilton Accies ahead from the spot.
Kevin O’Hara puts Hamilton Accies ahead from the spot. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

But, before that, Paul Hanlon had misjudged a long ball and the covering Liam Dick was short with an attempted header back to his goalkeeper.

Hamilton’s second took an unfortunate deflection off Lewis Stevenson, but the dramatic injury-time equaliser from a corner was wholly preventable.

Collins ditched the three-man defence he had utilised in his first two matches and went with a back four, but losing three goals – and now eight in just three games – is proof all is not right at the back.

Getting Euan Murray back from suspension and Callum Fordyce from injury will undoubtedly strengthen the rearguard, but individual mistakes will also have to be eradicated.

Attacking threat returns

When Stevenson drilled an astonishing strike into the top corner in the 15th minute, it was Raith’s first league goal from open play this season.

The second was also a thing of beauty as Easton’s superbly-weighted through ball picked out the run of Pollock.

When Easton knocked in the third after Dean Lyness had flapped at an Aidan Connolly cross-cum-shot, it was a wonder why it had taken Rovers so long to find their scoring touch.

Easton also twice came within a whisker of adding to the tally, Connolly was likewise only inches away from finding the top corner and Callum Smith was flagged offside when he knocked in an Easton cross.

Dylan Easton celebrates giving Raith Rovers a 3-1 lead over Hamilton Accies.
Goal-scorer Dylan Easton (right) was prominent in Raith Rovers’ best attacking moments. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

This was more like the Raith of the opening half of last season, when goals seemed to come easily from an energetic and relentless strike-force.

The loss of Lewis Vaughan to what Collins said appears to be a ‘serious’ hamstring injury is an undoubted blow given he was the club’s top scorer last season.

But the display of on-loan Hearts winger Pollock was extremely encouraging and his searing pace will help with Collins’ aims to implement a ‘high press’ to win the ball back in dangerous areas.

There has been enough in attack against Ayr and Hamilton, when Rovers have had a full complement of players, to suggest they can get back to being an exciting watch.

Stark’s Park debut disappointment

After two trying games on the road since his appointment as boss, Collins finally got to make his bow at Stark’s Park.

A first victory of his tenure and the team’s first in five games should have followed.

Accies boss John Rankin freely confessed after the game that his side had not deserved to take a point and Raith should have been out of sight long before the visitors’ dramatic comeback.

Less than 200 fans had travelled to Ayr for Collins’ debut match and impressions of the televised Fife derby were skewed by Murray’s early red card.

Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins.
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Saturday was an opportunity to show more of what the new man’s Rovers will serve up this season.

On the whole, defensive lapses aside, fans would have been impressed and there are definite signs of change now he has had an opportunity to spend a couple of weeks coaching.

Rubbing up Hamilton assistant Darian Mackinnon the wrong way with his goal celebrations, sparking a minor post-match dust-up, also proved Collins’ passion for the job.

He will now be hopeful of gaining concrete evidence of improvements by getting that so-far elusive first win on the board.

Conversation