Jack Hamilton on the mental and physical battles of his match-winning penalty for Raith Rovers

Jack Hamilton was delighted to win two battles – with an opponent and a team-mate – to earn Neill Collins his maiden victory as Raith Rovers manager.

The striker’s 12th-minute penalty landed the Stark’s Park side a first three points in seven weeks and ended Falkirk’s phenomenal 43-game unbeaten run.

It was a hard-fought win for the Kirkcaldy men, who had to dig in defensively at points as the Bairns piled on the pressure in search of a late leveller.

And Hamilton had to prevail in both physical and mental struggles to finish as the match-winner – after snatching the ball from colleague Dylan Easton before ignoring the antics of Falkirk keeper Nicky Hogarth.

“Dylan scored his last penalty against Partick and I’ve been out injured,” said Hamilton. “Lewis Vaughan is usually first pick but he was out injured for this one.

“But I knew I was getting the ball off Easty.

“We had a little conversation but I just said ‘I’m the striker, I’m taking it’. I just looked down at him!

“Thankfully it worked out.”

Easton won the penalty when he enticed Liam Henderson into a poor challenge inside the box with a trademark feint and change of direction.

‘It was always going in’

But Hamilton had to avoid a personal change of mind when Hogarth tried to play mind games at the spot-kick.

“He was pointing to the side I went to,” added Hamilton. “But I knew if I hit it hard enough and accurate enough, it was always going to go in.

“I did have a thought about changing my mind but I’ve scored most of my penalties to that side. So, I know that, with my strength, if I hit it hard enough it’s going to go in.

“The boys were asking me if I was nervous when he got a touch to it. But I scored, so that’s all that matters.”

Following defeats against Ayr United and Dunfermline, and a disappointing draw with Hamilton Accies after conceding an injury-time goal, Collins was delighted to rack up the first victory of his reign.

“We’ve had a tricky start to the season but he has come in and been brilliant with us,” said Hamilton of Raith’s new manager.

“We’ve really got on board with him. I’m delighted we got three points for him.

“We definitely feel we can kick on now. We needed to get that win under our belt. That can definitely get us going.”