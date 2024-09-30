Jack Hamilton on the mental and physical battles of his match-winning penalty for Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Hamilton on the mental and physical battles of his match-winning penalty for Raith Rovers

The striker's spot-kick earned new boss Neill Collins the first win of his Stark's Park reign.

Jack Hamilton slots home his match-winning penalty against Falkirk.
Jack Hamilton slots home his match-winning penalty against Falkirk. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Jack Hamilton was delighted to win two battles – with an opponent and a team-mate – to earn Neill Collins his maiden victory as Raith Rovers manager.

The striker’s 12th-minute penalty landed the Stark’s Park side a first three points in seven weeks and ended Falkirk’s phenomenal 43-game unbeaten run.

It was a hard-fought win for the Kirkcaldy men, who had to dig in defensively at points as the Bairns piled on the pressure in search of a late leveller.

And Hamilton had to prevail in both physical and mental struggles to finish as the match-winner – after snatching the ball from colleague Dylan Easton before ignoring the antics of Falkirk keeper Nicky Hogarth.

Raith Rovers celebrate Jack Hamilton's winning penalty against Falkirk.
Raith Rovers celebrate Jack Hamilton’s winning penalty against Falkirk. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“Dylan scored his last penalty against Partick and I’ve been out injured,” said Hamilton. “Lewis Vaughan is usually first pick but he was out injured for this one.

“But I knew I was getting the ball off Easty.

“We had a little conversation but I just said ‘I’m the striker, I’m taking it’. I just looked down at him!

“Thankfully it worked out.”

Easton won the penalty when he enticed Liam Henderson into a poor challenge inside the box with a trademark feint and change of direction.

‘It was always going in’

But Hamilton had to avoid a personal change of mind when Hogarth tried to play mind games at the spot-kick.

“He was pointing to the side I went to,” added Hamilton. “But I knew if I hit it hard enough and accurate enough, it was always going to go in.

“I did have a thought about changing my mind but I’ve scored most of my penalties to that side. So, I know that, with my strength, if I hit it hard enough it’s going to go in.

“The boys were asking me if I was nervous when he got a touch to it. But I scored, so that’s all that matters.”

Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins claps the fans.
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Following defeats against Ayr United and Dunfermline, and a disappointing draw with Hamilton Accies after conceding an injury-time goal, Collins was delighted to rack up the first victory of his reign.

“We’ve had a tricky start to the season but he has come in and been brilliant with us,” said Hamilton of Raith’s new manager.

“We’ve really got on board with him. I’m delighted we got three points for him.

“We definitely feel we can kick on now. We needed to get that win under our belt. That can definitely get us going.”

Conversation