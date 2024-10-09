Ross Matthews picks 5 Raith Rovers career highlights ahead of testimonial against Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ross Matthews picks 5 Raith Rovers career highlights ahead of testimonial against Hearts

The midfielder has looked back at his time at Stark's Park in conversation with Courier Sport.

Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews raises two clenched fists and shouts.
Ross Matthews has been looking back at his Raith Rovers career ahead of his testimonial match. Image: SNS.
By Iain Collin

Ross Matthews’ career at Raith Rovers will be celebrated with a testimonial match against boyhood heroes Hearts on Wednesday night.

And it may prove an unusual experience for a player more used to letting others take the spotlight.

The 28-year-old was only 17 when he made his first-team debut for Raith, a moment that came just 18 months on from the tears of being released by Hearts.

But, in the intervening years, the Stark’s Park stalwart has won plenty of admirers – in the stands and on the pitch – with his whole-hearted dedication to the Rovers cause.

Courier Sport has spoken with the often unsung hero to look back at his career in his own words.

Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews.
Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews is a popular figure at Stark’s Park. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

1. Debut V Livingston, December 2013

That Livingston game was technically my debut, but I kind of look at my debut as my first start against Dumbarton.

“I came on for about ten minutes against Livingston and we got beat 3-0. I was buzzing but I would be lucky if I touched the ball three times.

“Dumbarton was my next appearance at the end of the next season and there was nothing really to play for.

The Raith Rovers team photo from 2014/15.
The Raith Rovers team photo from 2014/15, with Ross Matthews and Liam Fox on the front row. Image: SNS.

“I got told that Liam Fox, who was the centre mid for Raith at the time, told (caretaker) manager Laurie Ellis to give one of the young boys a shot in his place.

“So, I’m grateful to him for that opportunity. Now, he’s bringing Hearts across for my testimonial game – it’s a bit strange how football works.

“I was his boot boy and he was always really good to me, giving me tips. He was definitely someone I’d look up to when he was at Raith.”

2. Steep learning curve and a Hill to avoid

“We had a really good team and a lot of experienced players you could learn from, like Jason Thomson, Grant Anderson, David McGurn, Dougie Hill.

“It was a good grounding. Those guys wouldn’t let you get away with anything. It’s what kind of what toughened me up.

“We were getting kicked up and down the park in training as well!

Ross Matthews is a picture of concentration in action for Raith Rovers.
Ross Matthews has been at Raith Rovers for 12 years. Image: SNS.

“I think they probably liked that I could put my foot in, although that did get me in trouble a couple of times.

“I remember Dougie Hill trying to go for me once. There I was, just a young boy, being scared for my life!”

3. Breakthrough campaign

“Season 2015/16 was when I kind of broke into the team. And it was a brilliant time to do it as well, because the league was full of a lot of big teams like Rangers and Hibs.

“Strangely, Ray McKinnon used to always play me in the bigger games, because he knew that I was really fit and young and enthusiastic, and I’d tackle anyone!

“It was brilliant for me because I was getting to play at all these amazing stadiums in my first year breaking through.

Ross Matthews in season 2015/16.

“We actually did really well that year, we made the play-offs before being beaten by Hibs.

“We also lost to Hibs in the Scottish Cup that season and obviously Hibs went on to win the cup that year.

“I don’t think my family’s ever forgiven me, thinking I could have stopped it!”

4. First goal and hero’s role

“I remember my first goal clearly. It was the first league game of the season (2016/17) at Ayr.

“Rudi Skacel had a shot and it broke out to me and I had a tap in.

“That was an incredible moment, because I was absolutely buzzing when he signed for Raith. He was like my hero growing up.

“I had Hearts tops with his name on the back and he signed one of my maroon Adidas Predators when he came to my boys’ club, Royston Rangers.

Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews as a young Hearts supporter.
Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews as a young Hearts supporter. Image: Ross Matthews.

“And then I got to play with him, which was amazing.

“There’s probably other players who had a bigger influence on me or who I’ve maybe played with a lot more, like Lewis Vaughan, who is the best I’ve played with.

“But just the fact that I grew up watching him, it was pretty surreal for me to get to play with him.”

5. From lowlights to highlights

“I grew up a Hearts fan, I was in the academy from nine or ten. So when I got released, it was pretty hard to take.

“I remember being distraught on the way home, driving home with my dad, in tears.

“But, looking back, it was probably the best thing that happened to me, because I ended up going to Raith and I had a really good apprenticeship.

“I’ll be forever grateful to Raith and Grant Murray and Laurie Ellis for giving me that opportunity.

Ross Matthews with the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: SNS.

“Obviously, relegation has been the lowest moment of my career at Raith.

“I still remember that feeling after we got beaten by Brechin in the play-offs. The changing room was awful.

“And then the highlights would be the Challenge Cup and the promotion from League One.

“You don’t really get many chances to win a cup, so the Challenge Cup was pretty special.”

