14 best pictures as Raith Rovers fans hail testimonial hero Ross Matthews against Hearts

Raith Rovers supporters paid tribute to Ross Matthews as Neill Collins’ side marked the stalwart’s testimonial with a 3-1 win over Hearts.

The Premiership outfit were fitting visitors for Matthews’ benefit match, with the midfielder having grown up a Jambo before playing for the Gorgie club’s youth side.

The man of the moment anchored a Rovers team that gave game-time to the likes of Scott Brown and Callum Fordyce coming back from injury, and starts to Liam Dick, Callum Smith and Fankaty Dabo.

Matthews lasted 55 minutes before giving way to Shaun Byrne as the usual raft of substitutions disrupted the flow of the friendly.

Second-half comeback

By that stage, Raith had levelled things up against their top-flight opponents, with Lewis Jamieson volleying in a Lewis Gibson cross two minutes into the second-half.

Hearts, with the likes of Craig Halkett, Yan Dhanda and Liam Boyce in their line-up, took the lead in the 26th minute when Blair Spittal knocked in Barrie McKay’s low cross.

But it was Raith who had the final say as Dylan Easton’s 86th-minute corner from the left picked out fellow substitute Jack Hamilton to nod in the second.

And, just a minute later, Hamilton robbed Craig Halkett of possession to allow Easton to roll in a third.