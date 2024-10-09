14 best pictures as Raith Rovers fans hail testimonial hero Ross Matthews against Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
14 best pictures as Raith Rovers fans hail testimonial hero Ross Matthews against Hearts

The Stark's Park side marked the occasion with a 3-1 win over their Premiership visitors.

Ross Matthews returns the applause of the Raith Rovers fans at his testimonial.
Ross Matthews returns the applause of the Raith Rovers fans at his testimonial. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers supporters paid tribute to Ross Matthews as Neill Collins’ side marked the stalwart’s testimonial with a 3-1 win over Hearts.

The Premiership outfit were fitting visitors for Matthews’ benefit match, with the midfielder having grown up a Jambo before playing for the Gorgie club’s youth side.

The man of the moment anchored a Rovers team that gave game-time to the likes of Scott Brown and Callum Fordyce coming back from injury, and starts to Liam Dick, Callum Smith and Fankaty Dabo.

Matthews lasted 55 minutes before giving way to Shaun Byrne as the usual raft of substitutions disrupted the flow of the friendly.

Second-half comeback

By that stage, Raith had levelled things up against their top-flight opponents, with Lewis Jamieson volleying in a Lewis Gibson cross two minutes into the second-half.

Hearts, with the likes of Craig Halkett, Yan Dhanda and Liam Boyce in their line-up, took the lead in the 26th minute when Blair Spittal knocked in Barrie McKay’s low cross.

But it was Raith who had the final say as Dylan Easton’s 86th-minute corner from the left picked out fellow substitute Jack Hamilton to nod in the second.

And, just a minute later, Hamilton robbed Craig Halkett of possession to allow Easton to roll in a third.

Ross Matthews' testimonial was advertised on the new LED screen at Stark's Park.
Ross Matthews’ testimonial was advertised on the new LED screen at Stark’s Park. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Ross Matthews receives a guard of honour ahead of the meeting with Hearts.
Ross Matthews receives a guard of honour ahead of the meeting with Hearts. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Ross Matthews is surrounded by players and mascots before kick-off.
Ross Matthews (centre) before kick-off. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Ross Matthews in action in his own testimonial.
Ross Matthews in action in his own testimonial. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Blair Spittal celebrates making it 1-0 to Hearts.
Blair Spittal (right) celebrates making it 1-0 to Hearts. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Ross Matthews takes the acclaim of the Raith Rovers fans.
Ross Matthews takes the acclaim of the Raith Rovers fans. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Lewis Jamieson celebrates with Ross Matthews and Fankaty Dabo after scoring Raith Rovers' equaliser.
Lewis Jamieson (centre) celebrates with Ross Matthews and Fankaty Dabo after scoring Raith Rovers’ equaliser. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Ross Matthews being replaced by Shaun Byrne after 54 minutes.
Ross Matthews (left) was replaced by Shaun Byrne after 54 minutes. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Josh Mullin lies with his head in his hands after sustaining an injury.
And injury to Josh Mullin was a disappointment for Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Jack Hamilton heads in Raith Rovers' second goal.
Jack Hamilton heads in Raith Rovers’ second goal. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Dylan Easton fires in Raith Rovers' third goal.
Dylan Easton fires in Raith Rovers’ third goal. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Dylan Easton celebrates after earning Raith Rovers an impressive 3-1 victory.
Dylan Easton celebrates after earning Raith Rovers an impressive 3-1 victory. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Ross Matthews takes the microphone to address the Raith Rovers supporters after full-time.
Ross Matthews takes the microphone to address the Raith Rovers supporters after full-time. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

