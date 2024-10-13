Dunfermline v Kelty Hearts in numbers: From Dapo Mebude injury to bid for silverware

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline v Kelty Hearts in numbers: From Dapo Mebude injury to bid for silverware

The Pars saw off their on-form lower-league visitors with a 2-1 victory.

Dunfermline's Matty Todd is challenged by Kelty Hearts' Ross Cunningham.
Dunfermline safely got past the challenge of Kelty Hearts in the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline safely negotiated a potential banana skin with their 2-1 victory over Kelty Hearts in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

An upset looked like it could be on the cards when Craig Johnston gave the part-timers the lead after just 14 minutes.

But quick-fire goals from Chris Kane and Matty Todd gained some control for the Pars, who looked comfortable in the second-half as they saw out the win.

Courier Sport picks out the numbers that counted.

Dunfermline winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler battles Kelty Hearts midfielder Jacob McIntyre for possession. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Twelve

Unfortunately, that was the number of minutes Dapo Mebude spent on the pitch against Kelty.

Even then, that included a good couple of minutes of treatment on the gaping wound he sustained in his lower shin.

It seemed innocuous when he was fouled within moments of the first whistle.

Dapo Mebude limps off and is comforted by Dunfermline Manager James McPake.
Recent signing Dapo Mebude limped off early into his first start for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

However, it appears that is when he picked up the gash that required his immediate substitution and the application of stitches.

Assistant-manager Dave Mackay said after the game he was confident the 23-year-old would bounce back quickly.

But that will depend on how fast the nasty cut can heal.

Eight

Dunfermline took just eight minutes to respond to Kelty Hearts’ shock opener.

The League One leaders travelled the short distance to East End Park full of confidence given their recent form and the 5-1 hammering of Queen of the South in their previous outing.

Chris Kane glances in his header to equalise for Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Chris Kane glances in his header to equalise for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And that belief was burgeoned by Johnston’s breakthrough in the 15th minute when he knocked in after Deniz Mehmet had batted away a stunning long-range effort from Ross Cunningham,

However, the Pars responded well to the setback and were back level in the 23rd minute when Kane glanced in a header from Todd’s left-wing cross.

Two

Kane’s equaliser was his second goal in two games.

The former St Johnstone striker suffered an injury-hit opening the campaign and missed a month with a calf issue.

The 30-year-old has taken time to find full fitness and hit his stride since his first start of the campaign away to Hamilton Accies on August 24.

Craig Clay (left) congratulates Chris Kane after Dunfermline’s leveller. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

But after coolly despatching the Pars’ penalty in their 1-1 draw away to Airdrie, Kane was back on the score-sheet just a week later.

Much has been made of the marksman’s key role in stitching together the Fifers’ attack with selfless running and link-up play.

However, his five goals in ten appearances on loan last season proved he can also be the goal-scorer Dunfermline desperately need.

A quarter

The victory took Dunfermline into the quarter-finals of the tournament – for the second time in three years.

The last time, in James McPake’s first campaign as boss, the Pars saw off Celtic B and Arbroath on their way to a 4-2 defeat to Dundee.

It is a competition the Fifers have never won, and only once have they got to the final. That was in 2007/08, when they lost to St Johnstone.

Matty Todd volleys in the winning goal for Dunfermline despite the best efforts of the Kelty Hearts defence.
Matty Todd (No.10) scored the winning goal for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Saturday’s win over Kelty was a welcome one for Dunfermline and boss McPake after two defeats and a draw wince their impressive Fife derby triumph over rivals Raith Rovers.

And, although improvements are desperately needed in the league, where only goal difference currently separates them from bottom spot, success in the cup would be an undoubted boost to morale and confidence.

Conversation