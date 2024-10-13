Dunfermline v Kelty Hearts in numbers: From Dapo Mebude injury to bid for silverware

Dunfermline safely negotiated a potential banana skin with their 2-1 victory over Kelty Hearts in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

An upset looked like it could be on the cards when Craig Johnston gave the part-timers the lead after just 14 minutes.

But quick-fire goals from Chris Kane and Matty Todd gained some control for the Pars, who looked comfortable in the second-half as they saw out the win.

Courier Sport picks out the numbers that counted.

Twelve

Unfortunately, that was the number of minutes Dapo Mebude spent on the pitch against Kelty.

Even then, that included a good couple of minutes of treatment on the gaping wound he sustained in his lower shin.

It seemed innocuous when he was fouled within moments of the first whistle.

However, it appears that is when he picked up the gash that required his immediate substitution and the application of stitches.

Assistant-manager Dave Mackay said after the game he was confident the 23-year-old would bounce back quickly.

But that will depend on how fast the nasty cut can heal.

Eight

Dunfermline took just eight minutes to respond to Kelty Hearts’ shock opener.

The League One leaders travelled the short distance to East End Park full of confidence given their recent form and the 5-1 hammering of Queen of the South in their previous outing.

And that belief was burgeoned by Johnston’s breakthrough in the 15th minute when he knocked in after Deniz Mehmet had batted away a stunning long-range effort from Ross Cunningham,

However, the Pars responded well to the setback and were back level in the 23rd minute when Kane glanced in a header from Todd’s left-wing cross.

Two

Kane’s equaliser was his second goal in two games.

The former St Johnstone striker suffered an injury-hit opening the campaign and missed a month with a calf issue.

The 30-year-old has taken time to find full fitness and hit his stride since his first start of the campaign away to Hamilton Accies on August 24.

But after coolly despatching the Pars’ penalty in their 1-1 draw away to Airdrie, Kane was back on the score-sheet just a week later.

Much has been made of the marksman’s key role in stitching together the Fifers’ attack with selfless running and link-up play.

However, his five goals in ten appearances on loan last season proved he can also be the goal-scorer Dunfermline desperately need.

A quarter

The victory took Dunfermline into the quarter-finals of the tournament – for the second time in three years.

The last time, in James McPake’s first campaign as boss, the Pars saw off Celtic B and Arbroath on their way to a 4-2 defeat to Dundee.

It is a competition the Fifers have never won, and only once have they got to the final. That was in 2007/08, when they lost to St Johnstone.

Saturday’s win over Kelty was a welcome one for Dunfermline and boss McPake after two defeats and a draw wince their impressive Fife derby triumph over rivals Raith Rovers.

And, although improvements are desperately needed in the league, where only goal difference currently separates them from bottom spot, success in the cup would be an undoubted boost to morale and confidence.