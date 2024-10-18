Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins reveals why he’s still kicking himself year after Barnsley team bus fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins reveals why he’s still kicking himself year after Barnsley team bus fire

Collins was manager of the English side when fire destroyed their bus en-route home from an away game.

New Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins.
Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By Iain Collin

Football is littered with defining moments that serve up valuable lessons.

For Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins, one of those came as he escaped a life-threatening fire.

It is just over a year since the bus transporting Barnsley back from a 1-0 victory away at Exeter developed a serious problem travelling on the M5 motorway.

After players noticed flames coming from the rear, the driver quickly pulled off the road. Within minutes, the coach was engulfed in flames.

It was a frightening experience for Collins, who was only three months into his managerial reign at Barnsley.

Every football season is quite unique, in the things that you think would never happen that seem to transpire,” Collins told Courier Sport. “And that was definitely one of them.

Neill Collins has spent the majority of his career in England. Image: Tony Fimister/RRFC

“I’m so glad that we’d won that day. We’d also scored a last-minute winner, so the bus was actually in great spirits.

“It’s quite hard to describe but, within five minutes, the bus was totally blaze.

“The most important thing was that people were safe. But literally, for maybe three or four seconds, we didn’t know if we were going to get off the bus.

“We couldn’t get the door open. But then, quite quickly, we did get off.

“We had lads on the motorway with no shoes on. It was that quick to get off, but we lost a lot of stuff.”

Once all the players and staff had escaped and been led to safety, thoughts turned to the items that had been left behind.

And that is where the valuable lesson comes in for Collins, who lost years of work in the October 7 blaze.

Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins salutes the fans at Stark’s Park. Image: SNS

“I lost my American phone and a hard drive and the personal items that can’t be replaced,” explained the former Tampa Bay Rowdies head coach.

“There was loads of stuff on that hard drive that I had to leave behind.

“It was things that are just always nice to have, like presentations I had made to the lads over the years, post-match and pre-match.

“They’re always nice to have as reference points and just to recollect. I lost a lot of those kind of things.

“I’ve learned the hard way that I should back things up.

“It’s just one of those things that you kind of kick yourself about. that you maybe weren’t better prepared.

“You think should I have just grabbed my bag? But you would have really felt foolish if something had happened and you’d been trying to grab your bag.

“The main thing was everybody got off that bus.”

More from Football

Jamie McGrath strokes home the winner when these sides last met.
5 things you need to know ahead of Dundee United vs Hibs
Lennon Miller and Lyall Cameron
Tony Docherty relishing midfield battle of young Scotland stars at Motherwell as he insists…
Ryan Strain on his Dundee United debut against Falkirk
What's next for Ryan Strain as Dundee United return nears?
Raith Rovers signing, Cody David.
Cody David: New Raith Rovers striker will bring power, pace and 'fantastic left foot'
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham
Dundee youth talent Ally Graham earns Scotland call-up
St Johnstone striker, Uche Ikpeazu, has endured the most frustrating injury lay-off of his career.
EXCLUSIVE: Forgotten St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu opens up on injury ordeal
Jack Walton, Emmanuel Adegboyega and Declan Gallagher, left to right, embrace after downing St Mirren
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United reminder served as big spending days are declared over
Raith Rovers defender Callum Fordyce.
Callum Fordyce lifts lid on injury nightmare as Raith Rovers star set for comeback
Emmanuel Adegboyega could make his Dundee United debut against Ross County.
Jim Goodwin sets target for Emmanuel Adegboyega following Dundee United kid’s dramatic Ireland U/21…
Scott Fraser is ready to go for Dundee. Image: David Young
Scott Fraser: Why Hearts move didn't work out and why Dundee switch will

Conversation