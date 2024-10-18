JIM SPENCE: Football is a global sport and foreign managers in Scotland a natural consequence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

JIM SPENCE: Football is a global sport and foreign managers in Scotland a natural consequence

St Johnstone appointed their first manager from out with Britain and Ireland in Simo Valakari.

St Johnstone unveil Simo Valakari as their new head coach.
St Johnstone unveil Simo Valakari as their new head coach. Image: SNS.
By Jim Spence

The furore in some small-minded quarters over England appointing a German manager, Thomas Tuchel, poses a question about football and its tribal loyalties.

I’m just back from Denmark and Sweden to find another two new bosses from outwith Caledonia have joined the Premiership gaffers’ union.

St Johnstone’s appointment of Finn, Simo Valakari, and Hearts’ hiring of English boss Neil Critchley leaves just five Scots as managers in our top league.

And in the Premiership, non-Scots can outnumber locally-born players in some teams.

In fact, I’ve idly wondered if ‘Spot the Scot’ might replace the fans’ pre-match ritual of predicting the team selection.

But does the infusion of non-nationals as players and managers matter?

We had Berti Vogts as our national team boss and England previously had the late Sven-Goran Eriksson from Sweden as a head coach, in a sport which has grown increasingly global.

Berti Vogts on the Hampden touchline as Scotland boss.
Berti Vogts on the Hampden touchline as Scotland boss. Image: SNS.

Should it concern us if the only or main local connection with the team is the fans and stadium?

Football has always been a mercenary sport and historically, from the early days of the ‘Scotch Professors’, as our early style of passing footballers were referred to, Scots players sought fame and fortune in England in great numbers.

I watched the documentary The Boot Room Boys on Liverpool, featuring their first FA cup win v Leeds in 1965.

There were four Scots in each team – not unusual back then.

Any current concerns over our failure to produce enough quality, home-based players may be starting to ease anyhow.

Concerns over a lack of emerging talent might only be a temporary phase as we seem to now be producing good young players from club academies.

Brandon Forbes during his time at Dundee United
Brandon Forbes during his time at Dundee United before signing for Norwich City. Image: SNS

Recently, we’ve seen increased numbers of young Scots heading south and as Alan Temple wrote in The Courier in midweek “Scotland is being scouted aggressively and incessantly” for our promising youth players.

Football, like every other area of life today, is global and it has been for a long time.

So the profusion of foreign managers and players is a natural, albeit greater continuation of a trend which has been part of the game for many years and will remain so.

On a similar global theme, United and Dundee had 11 players on international duty while domestic football took a break.

The players union Fifpro have expressed concern about the numbers of fixtures players are being asked to play.

It’s easy to look enviously at footballers as under-worked and overpaid but reality often clashes with that simplistic view.

The sport is placing increasingly untenable demands on players’ bodies and that leads to fatigue and physical breakdown.

The intensity of modern football puts workloads and demands on players, and strains muscles and joints beyond what is desirable.

Injured and unfit athletes cannot perform to their maximum if they’re pushed beyond limits of natural physical and mental endurance.

It’s a well established fact that rest is as important as exercise for the body.

Constantly pushing players beyond the boundaries of the body’s capabilities by overloading them with extra fixtures and demands just ensures that breakdown will come sooner rather than later.

More from Football

Simo Valakari.
New St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari WON'T be in dugout for Ross County game…
Lyall Cameron scores at Motherwell.
Dundee at Motherwell: Team news, selection dilemmas and who is the referee?
Andre Raymond and Aaron Essel.
St Johnstone duo Aaron Essel and Andre Raymond reveal joy at helping to support…
Shaun Rooney.
Shaun Rooney: Ex-St Johnstone player leaves St Mirren after teen assault charge
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee youth star Ally Graham on trial at Arsenal - and trained with…
Jamie McGrath strokes home the winner when these sides last met.
5 things you need to know ahead of Dundee United vs Hibs
New Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins.
Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins reveals why he's still kicking himself year after Barnsley…
Lennon Miller and Lyall Cameron
Tony Docherty relishing midfield battle of young Scotland stars at Motherwell as he insists…
Ryan Strain on his Dundee United debut against Falkirk
What's next for Ryan Strain as Dundee United return nears?
Raith Rovers signing, Cody David.
Cody David: New Raith Rovers striker will bring power, pace and 'fantastic left foot'

Conversation