Dunfermline duo to return for crunch Falkirk clash as Pars seek to preserve remarkable record

Dunfermline Athletic are set to welcome back strikers Dapo Mebude and Lewis McCann for their crunch clash with Falkirk.

Unless they suffer any setbacks between now and this weekend’s encounter, it means the Pars will have a fully-fit squad for the first time this season.

Mebude and McCann sat out Saturday’s goalless draw with Morton due to a cut leg and a calf injury, respectively.

But on-loan Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi returned to the starting line-up to keep his third clean sheet in four outings for the Fifers.

And skipper Kyle Benedictus and fellow defenders Tommy Fogarty and Sam Fisher were also in the squad.

Benedictus has now recovered from a hamstring issue, Fogarty had been on international duty with Northern Ireland U/21s and Fisher missed the SPFL Trust Trophy win over Kelty Hearts because of illness.

With Kieran Ngwenya having returned from a groin procedure and Matty Todd and Craig Wighton back to fitness, Dunfermline are now nearing full strength.

It leaves manager James McPake with a strong pool of players from which to choose as he seeks a way of upsetting high-flying Falkirk on Saturday.

John McGlynn’s side go into the match four points clear at the top of the Championship and a massive 17 points ahead of their bitter rivals.

Pars’ impressive away record against the Bairns

They also won comfortably in the fixture back in August on the second weekend of the league campaign when goals from Ross MacIver and Callumn Morrison plundered a 2-0 victory.

Recent form appears to point to another victory for the Bairns.

But Dunfermline are unbeaten in their last six visits to the Falkirk Stadium dating back to 2017.

Their last defeat away to their old foes came in the Challenge Cup in October 2017, with their last league defeat coming in February that year.