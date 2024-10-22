Dunfermline duo to return for crunch Falkirk clash as Pars seek to preserve remarkable record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline duo to return for crunch Falkirk clash as Pars seek to preserve remarkable record

The Fifers have enjoyed the upper hand away from home against their rivals.

By Iain Collin
Craig Wighton and Chris Hamilton celebrate the winner against Falkirk in November 2022.
Craig Wighton (left) and Chris Hamilton celebrate the winner against Falkirk in November 2022. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline Athletic are set to welcome back strikers Dapo Mebude and Lewis McCann for their crunch clash with Falkirk.

Unless they suffer any setbacks between now and this weekend’s encounter, it means the Pars will have a fully-fit squad for the first time this season.

Mebude and McCann sat out Saturday’s goalless draw with Morton due to a cut leg and a calf injury, respectively.

But on-loan Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi returned to the starting line-up to keep his third clean sheet in four outings for the Fifers.

And skipper Kyle Benedictus and fellow defenders Tommy Fogarty and Sam Fisher were also in the squad.

Dapo Mebude limps off during Dunfermline's win against Kelty Hearts.
Dapo Mebude had to be substituted early against Kelty Hearts with a cut leg. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Benedictus has now recovered from a hamstring issue, Fogarty had been on international duty with Northern Ireland U/21s and Fisher missed the SPFL Trust Trophy win over Kelty Hearts because of illness.

With Kieran Ngwenya having returned from a groin procedure and Matty Todd and Craig Wighton back to fitness, Dunfermline are now nearing full strength.

It leaves manager James McPake with a strong pool of players from which to choose as he seeks a way of upsetting high-flying Falkirk on Saturday.

John McGlynn’s side go into the match four points clear at the top of the Championship and a massive 17 points ahead of their bitter rivals.

Pars’ impressive away record against the Bairns

They also won comfortably in the fixture back in August on the second weekend of the league campaign when goals from Ross MacIver and Callumn Morrison plundered a 2-0 victory.

Recent form appears to point to another victory for the Bairns.

But Dunfermline are unbeaten in their last six visits to the Falkirk Stadium dating back to 2017.

Their last defeat away to their old foes came in the Challenge Cup in October 2017, with their last league defeat coming in February that year.

