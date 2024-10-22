Dylan Easton ‘straight red card’ emerges as Raith Rovers star deemed guilty of foul and abusive language

Dylan Easton was shown a straight red card at the weekend.

The Raith Rovers star was sent off in injury-time at the end of the 1-1 draw with Queen’s Park.

It had initially been thought the 30-year-old had received two bookings just seconds apart from referee Calum Scott.

But the Scottish FA have confirmed to Courier Sport that Easton received one yellow for dissent and then a further red, rather than a second caution.

Scott deemed the Rovers midfielder to have been guilty of ‘foul and abusive language’ as he reacted to his initial booking.

Easton had been frustrated by Scott’s decision to award a foul against him instead of a corner as Raith pushed for a late winner against Queen’s Park.

He reacted by fisting the ball high in the air before apparently talking back to the whistler.

Punishment

Rovers boss Neill Collins admits Easton should have kept his cool but believes the flashpoint could have been dealt with differently by the officials.

Despite the addition of a straight red card rather than a second yellow, the punishment remains the same.

Easton will serve a one-match ban and will sit out Saturday’s trip to face unbeaten title challengers Livingston.

The match will kick off the second quarter of Raith’s fixture list, with the Kirkcaldy outfit currently sitting eighth in the Championship after taking only eight points from a possible 27.