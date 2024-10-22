Dylan Easton ‘straight red card’ emerges as Raith Rovers star deemed guilty of foul and abusive language

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dylan Easton ‘straight red card’ emerges as Raith Rovers star deemed guilty of foul and abusive language

The Stark's Park hero was sent-off in stoppage time against Queen's Park.

By Iain Collin
Dylan Easton looks to the ground dejectedly after being shown a red card in Raith Rovers' 1-1 draw with Queen's Park.
Dylan Easton walks off the pitch after being shown a red card in Raith Rovers' 1-1 draw with Queen's Park. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Dylan Easton was shown a straight red card at the weekend.

The Raith Rovers star was sent off in injury-time at the end of the 1-1 draw with Queen’s Park.

It had initially been thought the 30-year-old had received two bookings just seconds apart from referee Calum Scott.

Dylan Easton jumps on Jack Hamilton's shoulders as he celebrates his team-mate's successful penalty for Raith Rovers.
Dylan Easton (top) had earlier won the penalty converted by Jack Hamilton to give Raith Rovers the lead against Queen’s Park. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

But the Scottish FA have confirmed to Courier Sport that Easton received one yellow for dissent and then a further red, rather than a second caution.

Scott deemed the Rovers midfielder to have been guilty of ‘foul and abusive language’ as he reacted to his initial booking.

Easton had been frustrated by Scott’s decision to award a foul against him instead of a corner as Raith pushed for a late winner against Queen’s Park.

He reacted by fisting the ball high in the air before apparently talking back to the whistler.

Punishment

Rovers boss Neill Collins admits Easton should have kept his cool but believes the flashpoint could have been dealt with differently by the officials.

Despite the addition of a straight red card rather than a second yellow, the punishment remains the same.

Easton will serve a one-match ban and will sit out Saturday’s trip to face unbeaten title challengers Livingston.

The match will kick off the second quarter of Raith’s fixture list, with the Kirkcaldy outfit currently sitting eighth in the Championship after taking only eight points from a possible 27.

