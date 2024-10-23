Neill Collins reveals Cody David debut timeline as Raith Rovers new boy steps up fitness bid

New signing Cody David could be ready to make his Raith Rovers debut this weekend.

The former Everton trainee joined on a short-term deal last week as a free agent.

But he was not involved in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Queen’s Park as he builds up his fitness.

Stark’s Park boss Neill Collins considered arranging a bounce game this week to help get the 23-year-old get match-ready.

Instead, however, the Nigerian will work hard on a specialist programme and will be assessed again on Friday.

Depending on his progress, the ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Accrington Stanley striker may be included in the Raith squad for the trip to face Livingston.

“We had considered a bounce game this week,” Collins told Courier Sport. “But ultimately, it would have affected our training week too much.

“So, hopefully, we can have some sort of game in training that allows Cody to try and get a bit of that fitness in.

“The good thing with a striker is you can throw them on for ten, 15 minutes. With defenders you’re less likely to do that.

Expectations

“With Cody it’s about tempering expectations but we definitely feel that he can make some sort of contribution.

“He just gives us options and you always want to have options at the top end of the pitch, because someone can come on and do something in ten minutes.

“So, we’ll see how he goes this week.

“He might be able to make an impact this weekend but a lot of that depends on how well he does in training.

“That’s something we’ll consider.”

David, who was known as Korede Adedoyin during a brief loan spell with Hamilton Accies in season 2019/20, is Raith’s second free-agent signing after the recruitment of Fankaty Dabo.

With Lewis Vaughan being ruled out for four months following hamstring surgery, Collins felt another central attacking alternative was desirable.

“The big reason for the signing was we’re in a situation where if anything happens to Jack Hamilton or Callum Smith then we’d be very, very short,” he added.

Real qualities

“So we wanted to cover ourselves.

“And then Cody’s got some real qualities that we think could help us.

“Really a lot will be determined by how fit we can get him. And then the thing will be if he takes an opportunity when it arises.

“But he’s definitely impressed so far in terms of some of the qualities that he’s got.”