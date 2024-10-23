Neill Collins reveals Cody David debut timeline as Raith Rovers new boy steps up fitness bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Neill Collins reveals Cody David debut timeline as Raith Rovers new boy steps up fitness bid

The former Everton youngster penned a short-term deal at Stark's Park last week.

By Iain Collin
New Raith Rovers signing Cody David.
Cody David has been stepping up his bid for fitness at Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

New signing Cody David could be ready to make his Raith Rovers debut this weekend.

The former Everton trainee joined on a short-term deal last week as a free agent.

But he was not involved in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Queen’s Park as he builds up his fitness.

Stark’s Park boss Neill Collins considered arranging a bounce game this week to help get the 23-year-old get match-ready.

Instead, however, the Nigerian will work hard on a specialist programme and will be assessed again on Friday.

Cody David puts pen to paper on his Raith Rovers contract.
Cody David signed a short-term deal with Raith Rovers. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography / RRFC.

Depending on his progress, the ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Accrington Stanley striker may be included in the Raith squad for the trip to face Livingston.

“We had considered a bounce game this week,” Collins told Courier Sport. “But ultimately, it would have affected our training week too much.

“So, hopefully, we can have some sort of game in training that allows Cody to try and get a bit of that fitness in.

“The good thing with a striker is you can throw them on for ten, 15 minutes. With defenders you’re less likely to do that.

Expectations

“With Cody it’s about tempering expectations but we definitely feel that he can make some sort of contribution.

“He just gives us options and you always want to have options at the top end of the pitch, because someone can come on and do something in ten minutes.

“So, we’ll see how he goes this week.

“He might be able to make an impact this weekend but a lot of that depends on how well he does in training.

New signing Cody David holds up a Raith Rovers scarf.
Cody David could be ready to make his debut against Livingston. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

“That’s something we’ll consider.”

David, who was known as Korede Adedoyin during a brief loan spell with Hamilton Accies in season 2019/20, is Raith’s second free-agent signing after the recruitment of Fankaty Dabo.

With Lewis Vaughan being ruled out for four months following hamstring surgery, Collins felt another central attacking alternative was desirable.

“The big reason for the signing was we’re in a situation where if anything happens to Jack Hamilton or Callum Smith then we’d be very, very short,” he added.

Real qualities

“So we wanted to cover ourselves.

“And then Cody’s got some real qualities that we think could help us.

“Really a lot will be determined by how fit we can get him. And then the thing will be if he takes an opportunity when it arises.

“But he’s definitely impressed so far in terms of some of the qualities that he’s got.”

Conversation