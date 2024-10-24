In numbers: How does Raith Rovers’ start to 2024/25 compare with last season?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

In numbers: How does Raith Rovers’ start to 2024/25 compare with last season?

The Stark's Park side have suffered a turbulent first quarter to the league campaign.

Disappointed Raith Rovers captain Ross Matthews hides his face in his strip.
Things have not gone according to plan for Raith Rovers so far this season. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers concluded a disappointing first quarter of the season with Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Queen’s Park.

It was a game that summed up much of the campaign so far as the Stark’s Park men were frustrated by wasteful finishing and good goalkeeping in their search for a victory.

At the other end, a wicked deflection aided their visitors’ second-half equaliser. And Raith’s attempts to find a late winner were thwarted before Dylan Easton’s late red card for dissent.

The start to this season contrasts wildly with 12 months ago.

With improvements expected in the second quarter under Neill Collins, Courier Sport has compared the numbers behind the two campaigns.

Raith Rovers kicked off the new league season with a defeat against Airdrie. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Managers: 1 (2023/24) and 3 (2024/25)

Last season kicked off with new club owners bringing fresh impetus off the pitch but with a settled picture on it.

Ian Murray had led Raith to seventh in the Championship in his first year in charge, a safe 12 points above the relegation play-off spot but also 14 adrift of the promotion places.

Opening the campaign in impressive fashion, Murray’s attacking style bore fruits immediately.

Ian Murray looks dejected in his final game as Raith Rovers manager.
Ian Murray has expressed his disappointment at being sacked after just one league game this season. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Fast forward 12 months and Murray lasted just one league game before being axed due to what Rovers say was ‘results and performances since the turn of the year’ falling ‘short of expectations’.

It then took the Kirkcaldy club 30 days to find a replacement, with technical director John Potter taking charge of three games before Neill Collins’ appointment.

Collins has now been in place for six matches and is unbeaten at Stark’s Park.

League Position: 2nd and 8th

After nine games last season, Raith were tucked in behind Dundee United at top of the Championship.

Four points adrift in second spot, Rovers had already proven themselves the most likely challengers to the title favourites.

After progressing through the Premier Sports Cup group stages, they were narrowly defeated by Hibernian at Easter Road, but were still in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Scott Brown celebrates his winning goal against Dundee United last season.
Raith Rovers pushed Dundee United hard in the league last season. Image: SNS.

Nine games into the current campaign, Raith sit in eighth position in the league and are 15 points behind leaders Falkirk.

Seven points adrift of a promotion play-off place, they are just three points above Airdrie at the bottom.

After failing to get out of the League Cup under Murray, Rovers exited the SPFL Trust Trophy with a 3-2 defeat to Ayr United in Collins’ first game in charge.

Wins: 6 and 2

Raith kicked off last season with a draw away to Partick Thistle and then won their next four games in a row.

After a first defeat, against bogey team Airdrie, they then finished the first quarter with two more victories sandwiched either side of a draw with United.

It left them with a healthy haul of 20 points out of a possible 27 and just one defeat in nine league outings.

This season, a 1-0 loss to Airdrie cost Murray his job on the very first day of the campaign before Potter got an initial bounce with a narrow 1-0 victory over Partick.

Raith Rovers celebrate Jack Hamilton's winning penalty against Falkirk.
Jack Hamilton’s penalty gave Raith Rovers an impressive victory against Falkirk. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

But losses against Ayr and Livingston then followed prior to Collins being installed as Murray’s successor.

Defeats away to Dunfermline and Morton have been balanced by draws with Hamilton and Queen’s Park and a fantastic victory to end Falkirk’s 43-game unbeaten run on home soil.

It leaves Rovers with just eight points, although they could rightly claim they should really have five more.

Goals: 14 and 6

This is one of the most noticeable differences in the two campaigns.

After scoring eight times in their League Cup group last year, Raith found the back of the net with regularity in the league.

They had ten goals in their first five matches, including 3-2 wins over Morton and Queen’s Park and finished the quarter with 14 goals.

That included a late equaliser against Partick and last-ditch winners against Queen’s Park, Inverness Caley Thistle and Dunfermline.

Dylan Easton climbs on the back of match-winner Euan Murray.
Raith Rovers have not enjoyed many goal celebrations this season. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Rovers were a threat from first minute until last.

Murray’s team netted seven times in the League Cup this season, but Raith have since found goals hard to come by in the league.

They have drawn a blank in five out of nine games and of their six goals three have been penalties, including the winners against Partick and Falkirk.

Chances are definitely being created – they enjoyed 11 shots and six on target against Queen’s Park at the weekend – but the clinical edge of 12 months ago currently eludes them.

More from Football

Ryan Gauld has been in superb form this term, capped by his Scotland bow
Watch Ryan Gauld equal record set by USA legend as ex-Dundee United duo produce…
Ewan Otoo celebrates his opening goal for Dunfermline Athletic in the Fife derby win over Raith Rovers.
James McPake reacts to Dunfermline goals concern as he makes 'confident' pledge
Frustrated Tony Docherty watches on as Dundee fell to their first home defeat of the season. Image: SNS
Experienced Dundee duo doubtful for St Johnstone clash
David Babunski, captain for the day, roars with delight
EXCLUSIVE: David Babunski invites former Aberdeen hero to turn shock superspy as Dundee United…
St Johnstone striker, Benji Kimpioka.
St Johnstone star Benji Kimpioka reveals potential pitfalls of contract talks
Dundee celebrate at Motherwell.
What changed for Dundee as they ended losing streak at Motherwell?
2
Anders Holch Povlsen.
Anders Holch Povlsen profiled as billionaire ASOS tycoon linked with Dundee United
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
How to solve a problem like Craig Sibbald? Why Dundee United dynamo will be…
Zander Clark's penalty save helped St Johnstone win their first Scottish Cup tie at Dens.
10 St Johnstone Dens Park firsts as Simo Valakari seeks to follow Paul Sturrock's…
Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus and Falkirk striker Ross MacIver battle for possession.
Dunfermline share unwanted record with Crystal Palace ahead of clash with bitter rivals Falkirk

Conversation