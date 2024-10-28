What now for Dunfermline? Lewis McCann looks back on Falkirk defeat and forward to Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

What now for Dunfermline? Lewis McCann looks back on Falkirk defeat and forward to Livingston

The Pars striker gave his side hope of a late comeback with a towering header 18 minutes from time.

Dunfermline Athletic striker Lewis McCann attempts to control a high ball on his chest,
Dunfermline striker Lewis McCann. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

As hard as it was to take on Saturday, Lewis McCann admits there is nothing Dunfermline Athletic can do other than aim to move on quickly from defeat to Falkirk.

The Pars succumbed to a 2-1 loss to their bitter rivals after Chris Hamilton’s own goal midway through the first-half and a Calvin Miller strike 11 minutes after the interval.

McCann gave the Fifers hope with a superb header from a David Wotherspoon free-kick with 18 minutes left to play.

But, with the Bairns’ on-loan Dundee defender Luke Graham clearing goal-bound headers from Hamilton and Sam Young, a late onslaught in search of a dramatic leveller failed to pay off.

Lewis McCann wheels away with Craig Clay after scoring to give Dunfermline Athletic hope against Falkirk.
Lewis McCann, left, wheels away after scoring to give Dunfermline Athletic hope against Falkirk. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Such bitter disappointment in a derby can linger, but Dunfermline must recover quickly as they prepare to play host to Livingston on Tuesday night.

“We’re gutted, because the goals we let in were soft,” said McCann.

“I felt we had a really good ending to the game. We made a good push, we had two goal-line clearances (go against us).

“It’s a tough one to take, obviously, with the nature of the game as well. You never want to be losing to your rivals.

The Pars to focus on next game

“But we just have to put it behind us and move on. There’s a game in a couple of days, so we need to focus on that now.

“Hopefully we get three points from there and another good performance. Then we’ll try to kick on.”

Dunfermline went into the game having suffered just two defeats from their previous eight matches, though two of the three victories had come in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Their record over their previous five league games matched that of Raith Rovers and Ayr United, and was better than that of Airdrie and Hamilton Accies.

Pars boss James McPake hides his face in his hands during the defeat to Falkirk.
It was a day to forget for manager James McPake and his Dunfermline side. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

By all measures, improvements have been made since Dunfermline’s poor start to the season.

But, despite pushing their rivals right to the end, Falkirk proved the Pars still have some way to go.

“Obviously they (Falkirk) have had a brilliant start to the season,” added McCann. “Everyone can see that, and I thought we matched them.

“It was a good thing to score and we were at that point pushing on. We saw it gave the boys a lift and everything.

“On a personal note, it’s good to score. On a team note, obviously, we still didn’t get anything from the game so that’s tough to take.”

More from Football

Gutted Simon Murray
Dundee star Simon Murray: The responsibility is on us to improve
Jim Goodwin walks the touchline at Aberdeen
No Dundee United injury returns as Jim Goodwin tells Tannadice stars to dust themselves…
St Johnstone Nicky Clark celebrates his late winner against Dundee FC.
St Johnstone goal hero Nicky Clark says Dens winner was his sweetest yet
Contrasting emotions as Aberdeen grab the points against Dundee United
5 Dundee United talking points: Dons depth shines through as jaw dropping moment counts…
Craig Clay looks dejected at full-time after Dunfermline's defeat against Falkirk.
The story of Dunfermline's defeat to Falkirk: Worrying record, personal nightmare and possible shake-up…
St Johnstone fans unfurl a banner at full-time to mark their victory at Dens Park.
6 St Johnstone talking points as Simo Valakari and Saints look like a perfect…
St Johnstone celebrate their equaliser through Graham Carey. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
4 Dundee talking points as VAR farce adds to abject display in defeat to…
3
Peter Ambrose, No.32, wheels away in celebration
Jim Goodwin insists better team won as Dundee United fall to Aberdeen defeat
Dundee boss Tony Docherty saw his side fall to a third straight home defeat. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
'I don't see the point': Tony Docherty blasts VAR after controversial late winner sees…
5
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake with assistant Dave Mackay.
James McPake gives verdict on Dunfermline's defeat to Falkirk as 'criminal' defending comes under…

Conversation