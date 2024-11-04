Forfar player saw football career snatched away by devastating crash – and became beacon of hope for others

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar player saw football career snatched away by devastating crash – and became beacon of hope for others

John Mitchell become a champion for disabled people after emerging from the wreckage of the car crash that ended his football career in 1982. Craig Millar
a photo montage showing John Mitchell now, his Forfar Athletic team-mates and a shot of him when he was a player
John Mitchell has celebrated the 70th birthday medics didn't think would happen. Image: DC Thomson.

The moment when John Mitchell’s life changed for ever is permanently etched on his mind.

The Forfar Athletic footballer was being driven home from a midweek training session when he became the victim of a horror car crash.

“It was eight minutes past nine on February the ninth 1982,” John recalled.

“That’s been embedded in my head since that night.”

He knows the time for certain because as he lay in the wreckage he noticed that the car clock had stopped at exactly that point.

John and coach Alex Carswell were travelling on the old single carriageway Dundee to Forfar road on a pitch black night.

Suddenly ahead of them a lorry trailer lay directly in their path.

It had been edged out of the Muiryfaulds Garage that was situated at the roadside.

Alex Carswell had no time to stop.

John Mitchell’s injuries were catastrophic

“We couldn’t see it because it was that dark and because the lights from the garage were shining in our eyes,” said John.

“I shouted to Alex: ‘There’s something in front of us. Watch out, watch out!

“Alex tried to turn the car and then I just felt a thud and I was lying down, bent over, and couldn’t move.

“At this time I didn’t have a clue that I’d broken my neck.”

Police and firefighters beside the car wreckage following the accident in 1982.
The car wreckage after the accident involving Forfar Athletic player John Mitchell in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.

The impact of the collision had snapped his spinal chord.

In an instant he was transformed from a footballer who had never been fitter to someone who was paralysed from the chest downwards and faced being wheelchair bound for the rest of his life.

He was months away from qualifying as a technical teacher.

And in a few days’ time he was due to feature for Forfar in a glamour Scottish Cup tie against Hearts in Edinburgh.

All this and a career at senior level, which had begun a few years earlier at Arbroath, had been taken from him.

John Mitchell playing against Celtic during his time with Arbroath FC
John Mitchell playing against Celtic during his time with Arbroath FC. Image: Supplied.

Instead, he was taken by ambulance to Dundee Royal Infirmary before being transferred under police escort to the spinal unit in Musselburgh two days later.

“They put me in a special bed called a Stryker Frame bed and attached a 12 pound weight to my head to stretch out the vertebrae on my neck to stop blood or spinal fluid moving around,” he said.

“I had to be turned every two hours.”

Forfar Athletic player thought he would make full recovery

On the Saturday after the accident John’s Forfar team mates became giant killers by beating Hearts 1-0.

Unknown to John, they travelled immediately after the match to visit him in hospital.

John had not long been turned on the specialist bed to face the floor when staff said, to his surprise, that they would be turning him again.

John on the far right of the back row with his Forfar Athletic team-mates in a 1981 team picture
John on the far right of the back row with his Forfar Athletic team-mates in 1981. Image: SNS.

“When they turned me back to face the ceiling all the guys from Forfar were standing around my bed.

“I had never been so glad to see them.”

At that point John thought he would make a recovery.

“I was quite naïve about it,” he said.

“I thought a broken neck would just be like a broken leg and maybe in a year’s time I would be back playing football.

“How wrong I was.”

Some three weeks later came devastating news.

John Mitchell in action for Forfar Athletic FC at Station Park, running as the goalkeeper gathers the ball and a defender looks on
John Mitchell was a striker and became a Station Park hero. Image: Supplied.

“The consultant told me I would never walk again.

“He then said I might never move again and because of the way I was in the car crash I was lucky to be here.

“My daughter Danielle was there at the time.

“She was only 12 weeks old and was lying below me on the floor where I could see her.

“When he said that to me I just burst out crying for about 10 minutes.

“And then I just said to myself I just need to get on with my life and that was it.

“I thought ‘let’s make it as good as possible’.

“I’ve got the wee one here and my life has to go on for her sake, for my own sake and my family’s sake.”

That was exactly what came to pass.

He lived life to the full despite the odds

In Dundee and Broughty Ferry he has become a champion for disabled people and a mentor for those he believes are “less fortunate than myself”.

He has given motivational talks and advised specialists in the caring sector both north and south of the border.

He has worked with organisations such as the Dundee Access Group and Dundee Carers with the aim of making the city a better place for the disabled.

John Mitchell pictured with dignitaries after becoming Dundee citizen of the year in 2007.
John Mitchell after becoming Dundee citizen of the year in 2007. Image: DC Thomson.

In 2007 he was named as Dundee’s Citizen of the Year.

Despite the obstacles in his way he has travelled to the USA and Australia.

He has been a long-standing season ticket holder at Dundee United and a regular visitor to the home of his second love, Manchester City.

Ian Boardley has been a close friend of John’s since they were both on the books of Arbroath FC in the 1970s.

On that fateful night in February 1982, Ian was one of the Forfar players who arrived at the scene of the crash just a few minutes later.

A head and shoulders shot of Ian Boardley during his time at Arbroath FC alongside John Mitchell.
Ian Boardley during his time at Arbroath FC alongside John Mitchell. Image: Shutterstock.

The club was like a morgue,” he said.

“But right from the get go John was pretty pragmatic about it all.

“His personality has never really changed.

“He’s a very positive person as well as being friendly and likeable.

“Despite what happened to him he would always look to help other people.

“He’s never looked for sympathy or pity.”

Special visit from Scotland manager Jock Stein

John spent nine months in the spinal unit and was amazed at the outpouring of love, sympathy and support his predicament engendered.

“I got letters from all over the world wishing me all the best,” he said.

“The time I was in the unit made me the person I am today.”

Scotland manager Jock Stein on the touchline
Jock Stein broke off from his World Cup preparations to visit John. Image: SNS.

He was visited in hospital by the then-Scotland manager Jock Stein who was preparing for the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

Stein brought with him a Scotland jersey that belonged to Manchester City’s Asa Hartford, which for John, as a City fan, was perfect.

Another memorable moment came in 1987 when John was a spectator at the testimonial match for Dundee FC stalwart George McGeachie.

The opposition were Liverpool whose star studded line up included legendary goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar.

John had played in South Africa for a brief spell in 1977 and made his debut for Durban City on the same day as the Zimbabwean.

They became great friends.

Bruce Grobbelaar in action for Liverpool against Dundee in 1987, punching the ball clear in the six-yard box
Grobbelaar in action for Liverpool against Dundee in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

“Before the match started he saw me sitting underneath the old half time scoreboard where they put the disabled people,” said John.

“He came running across and gave me a big hug and we met after the match for a beer or two.”

Celebrating a milestone birthday in Dundee

Some medics believed that John’s life expectancy might be no more than 15 years after the crash.

But on Saturday, John celebrated his 70th birthday at a surprise party in Broughty Ferry surrounded by former team-mates, loved ones and friends.

John Mitchell watching Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
John Mitchell watching Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Image: Supplied.

“Life has never really stopped me doing anything,” he said.

“The 42 years since the accident have passed really quickly.

“I have never regretted one minute since the accident.

“I have had a good life and met loads and loads of wonderful people.”

It would be hard to deny that if there is a personification of indomitable spirit and if triumph over adversity has an epitome, it would be John Mitchell.

For sure, he is an inspirational figure.

Conversation