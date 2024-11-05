Chris Kane head injury latest as chances of Dunfermline striker making Hampden trip rated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Kane head injury latest as chances of Dunfermline striker making Hampden trip rated

The ex-St Johnstone marksman had to be substituted during the 1-0 defeat to Partick Thistle.

By Iain Collin
Chris Kane lies injured during the defeat to Partick Thistle.
Dunfermline Athletic are hopeful Chris Kane will be passed fit for this weekend’s clash with Queen’s Park.

The striker was substituted early into the second-half of Saturday’s clash with Partick Thistle and will be monitored carefully this week ahead of the trip to Hampden.

The ex-St Johnstone favourite suffered a head knock just four minutes after the break in the 1-0 defeat at East End Park.

He was taken off and replaced by Matty Todd as a precaution.

Pars striker Chris Kane is helped down the tunnel after having to be substituted against Partick Thistle.
Kane had netted twice in the 3-0 victory against Livingston last Tuesday to take his tally to four goals in as many games.

However, his removal robbed the Pars of their greatest attacking threat against Thistle and they ultimately drew a blank for the second time in three home games.

The marksman will now be assessed by East End Park medical staff as the week progresses to gauge the possibility of any concussion after-effects.

That would almost certainly rule out the summer’s marquee signing from featuring at the national stadium on Saturday.

Lack of consistency from Pars

His absence would be a blow for Dunfermline and manager James McPake, who has been frustrated by a lack of consistency from his side this season.

Since arresting a six-game losing streak in August, the Pars have won four, drawn three and lost four.

They have not been defeated by more than one goal in any game since the 2-0 reverse to Falkirk on August 10.

But the inability to build on the impressive success against Livingston left them languishing in ninth in the Championship table and in need of another pick-me-up this weekend.

A pensive looking James McPake.
“We’ve got to find a way of winning games ugly,” McPake told Pars TV. “And doing the horrible side of the game that is maybe overlooked.

“It’s certainly not overlooked in my opinion and no way should it be.

“It was a hard-working performance from the players on Saturday.

“But we can’t just keep applauding that, we’ve got to find ways of winning games when we’re not the team creating all the chances.”

