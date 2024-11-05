Chris Kane head injury latest as chances of Dunfermline striker making Hampden trip rated

Dunfermline Athletic are hopeful Chris Kane will be passed fit for this weekend’s clash with Queen’s Park.

The striker was substituted early into the second-half of Saturday’s clash with Partick Thistle and will be monitored carefully this week ahead of the trip to Hampden.

The ex-St Johnstone favourite suffered a head knock just four minutes after the break in the 1-0 defeat at East End Park.

He was taken off and replaced by Matty Todd as a precaution.

Kane had netted twice in the 3-0 victory against Livingston last Tuesday to take his tally to four goals in as many games.

However, his removal robbed the Pars of their greatest attacking threat against Thistle and they ultimately drew a blank for the second time in three home games.

The marksman will now be assessed by East End Park medical staff as the week progresses to gauge the possibility of any concussion after-effects.

That would almost certainly rule out the summer’s marquee signing from featuring at the national stadium on Saturday.

Lack of consistency from Pars

His absence would be a blow for Dunfermline and manager James McPake, who has been frustrated by a lack of consistency from his side this season.

Since arresting a six-game losing streak in August, the Pars have won four, drawn three and lost four.

They have not been defeated by more than one goal in any game since the 2-0 reverse to Falkirk on August 10.

But the inability to build on the impressive success against Livingston left them languishing in ninth in the Championship table and in need of another pick-me-up this weekend.

“We’ve got to find a way of winning games ugly,” McPake told Pars TV. “And doing the horrible side of the game that is maybe overlooked.

“It’s certainly not overlooked in my opinion and no way should it be.

“It was a hard-working performance from the players on Saturday.

“But we can’t just keep applauding that, we’ve got to find ways of winning games when we’re not the team creating all the chances.”