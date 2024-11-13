Neill Collins explains Raith Rovers formation switches and what will remain the same

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Neill Collins explains Raith Rovers formation switches and what will remain the same

The Kirkcaldy outfit have mixed things up under the new boss.

Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins.
Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Neill Collins insists Raith Rovers will always be ready to switch formations – but their principles will remain the same.

Collins began life at Stark’s Park favouring a three-man defence before moving to a four at the back.

During Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle he utilised both, changing at half-time from the trio who had performed so admirably in the win over Ayr United to a quartet.

That was designed to get the speed and cutting edge of winger Finlay Pollock onto the pitch at Firhill and the alterations resulted in a stirring second-half comeback from the Kirkcaldy men.

Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins crouches down at the side of the pitch.
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins in thoughtful mood. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

However, Collins is keen not to get too hung up on formations and personnel, and instead focuses on implementing the style of play he wants from his Raith team.

“We want to try and play a certain way,” he told Courier Sport when asked about the recent switches.

“So, whether the formation’s a three at the back or a four at the back, we want the principals to try and remain the same, within reason.

“The fans will see through the season that we will generally go from a three to a four, depending on things like the opposition and who we have available. It’s going to be adaptable.

‘The most important thing’

“But the most important thing is that the performance reflects how we want to be as a team and our principles.

“If you watch a lot of top teams, they’re able to switch between formations.

“But the most important thing is that if you watch Man City, for example, you know what Man City look like, no matter the formation.”

Collins favoured a three-man defence initially during his time in charge at Tampa Bay Rowdies in the United States before keeping opponents guessing.

Dylan Easton celebrates with Lewis Gibson, Fankaty Dabo and Lewis Jamieson following his equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle.
Dylan Easton (centre) celebrates with Lewis Gibson, Fankaty Dabo and Lewis Jamieson following his equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

And, using both in his last job at Barnsley, he is confident he has a versatile enough squad at Raith to handle changes from game to game and within matches.

“At Tampa, for the first two years of my time, we played three at the back, pretty much 95 per cent of the time,” he explained.

“We made tweaks at the top end, but the three at the back stayed quite similar.

“But then, over time, teams didn’t know what we were going to do, because we’d developed it so that we could go to a four or a three quite easily within the game.

“That obviously takes time. But I think the one thing the lads have shown here is a real ability to implement things. If it’s a four or a three, they’re comfortable.”

