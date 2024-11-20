Raith Rovers appoint Scotland’s Mark McKenna to Neill Collins’ staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers appoint Scotland’s Mark McKenna to Neill Collins’ staff

The 29-year-old works under Steve Clarke with the national team.

By Iain Collin
Mark McKenna on duty with Scotland.
Mark McKenna (left) is part of Steve Clarke's staff with Scotland. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers will tap into international experience after appointing Mark McKenna to Neill Collins’ backroom team.

The 29-year-old has joined the Stark’s Park outfit as an analyst and coach.

McKenna, who was assistant-manager at St Cadoc’s in the West of Scotland Premier League until September, is a member of Steve Clarke’s staff with the Scotland national team.

He performs the role of performance analysis manager with the Scottish FA, where he has worked for the last seven years.

Neill Collins and Mark McKenna walk across the Firhill pitch.
Mark McKenna (right) with Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins before the recent game against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

The former Queen’s Park player has been away on duty with Scotland for the Nations League clashes with Croatia and Poland and so missed Raith’s 3-2 defeat to Morton at the weekend.

However, he will be back on the bench for Saturday’s trip to face Hamilton Accies in Lanarkshire.

“Mark has joined us recently, although he’s been away with the Scottish national team,” said Raith boss Collins. “He’s their head analyst and he works closely with Steve Clarke.

“We’re just giving him an opportunity to experience club football and with us he’s more of a coach/analyst than your typical analyst role that he does for Scotland.

“He’s been really, really good; he’s been a really good addition. He’s obviously splitting his time with his job with Scotland, which is his priority, but we’re very fortunate that he’s helping us out.

‘A different perspective’

“He’s not someone I knew, but someone that I do know recommended him and I did a bit of research.

“He was looking to get a bit of experience, and I met him, and I felt he was someone that could help us.

“I’ve been fortunate that [assistant] Colin Cameron and [goalkeeper coach] Robbie Thomson have been really great since I’ve come in, in terms of how supportive they’ve been. I know it can be difficult for them when a new manager comes in.

“And obviously I’ve got [technical director] John Potter, who’s great as a ‘director of football’, because he’s been an assistant, he’s been a manager, he’s a football person, he’s great.

“But Mark is just someone from the outside, with a different perspective, and he’s been really good.”

Mark McKenna and Neill Collins both point to something happening on the pitch.
Neill Collins (right) believes Mark McKenna (left) can bring a ‘different perspective’ to Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

McKenna, who has previously been a youth coach and scout with Queen’s Park as well as an analyst with Rangers, replaces Bill Orr at Rovers.

“He’s at a different stage in his career, just young, 29,” added Collins.

“In the past, you played and then became a manager. Whereas now, there’s like a new type of coach, people that have studied the game in a different way.

“And now it just gives us something different.”

