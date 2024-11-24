Raith Rovers’ Coca-Cola Cup heroes reunite for 30th anniversary celebrations

Heroes of Raith Rovers’ famous Coca-Cola Cup triumph have been reunited 30 years on from the sensational victory.

Wednesday marks the anniversary of the shock win on penalties against Celtic at Ibrox in 1994.

It was a result that stunned Scottish football.

It also thrust the Stark’s Park club into Europe for the first time in their history and led to a memorable David-v-Goliath tilt at German giants Bayern Munich.

Former manager Jimmy Nicholl led the celebrations at a lunch at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy on Sunday in front of reminiscing supporters.

‘Tight group’

Jason Dair, Brian Potter, Scott Thomson, Ally Graham, Gordon Dalziel, Stevie Crawford and current Rovers assistant Colin Cameron were also in attendance to mark the anniversary, as were former kitman John Valente and ex-chairman Alex Penman.

Thomson, who saved Paul McStay’s decisive spot-kick in the dramatic penalty shoot-out, admits the victory has created bonds for life.

The 58-year-old, now goalkeeping coach at Ross County, said: “It’s great to catch up with the boys.

“I still see a few of them that are still involved in football but they were all fantastic team-mates.

“We were always a tight group through that period and we always keep in touch.

“What we achieved together was amazing.

“It was a great time and the fact that 30 years down the line we can come together like this is testament to how good a bunch we had.”

‘Incredible time to be Raith Rovers fan’

Those in attendance, including current boss Neill Collins, were delighted to relive one of the greatest days in Rovers’ history.

Fan John Greer, who helped organise the event, said: “It was an incredible time to be a Raith Rovers supporter.

“And it’s fantastic that we have been able to get these heroes of that time back together.”