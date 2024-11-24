Raith Rovers’ Coca-Cola Cup heroes reunite for 30th anniversary celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers’ Coca-Cola Cup heroes reunite for 30th anniversary celebrations

Members of the shock 1994 League Cup triumph gathered in Kirkcaldy three decades on from famous Ibrox victory.

By Iain Collin
(L to R): Jason Dair, Jimmy Nicholl, organiser John Greer, Scott Thomson, Colin Cameron, Brian Potter, ex-kitman John Valente and former chairman Alex Penman at the Raith Rovers anniversary event in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Heroes of Raith Rovers’ famous Coca-Cola Cup triumph have been reunited 30 years on from the sensational victory.

Wednesday marks the anniversary of the shock win on penalties against Celtic at Ibrox in 1994.

It was a result that stunned Scottish football.

It also thrust the Stark’s Park club into Europe for the first time in their history and led to a memorable David-v-Goliath tilt at German giants Bayern Munich.

Former manager Jimmy Nicholl led the celebrations at a lunch at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy on Sunday in front of reminiscing supporters.

‘Tight group’

Jason Dair, Brian Potter, Scott Thomson, Ally Graham, Gordon Dalziel, Stevie Crawford and current Rovers assistant Colin Cameron were also in attendance to mark the anniversary, as were former kitman John Valente and ex-chairman Alex Penman.

Thomson, who saved Paul McStay’s decisive spot-kick in the dramatic penalty shoot-out, admits the victory has created bonds for life.

The 58-year-old, now goalkeeping coach at Ross County, said: “It’s great to catch up with the boys.

Colin Cameron, Ally Graham and Raith TV man Davie Hancock. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Former Raith manager Jimmy Nicholl (right). Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
(L to R) Gordon Dalziel, Scott Thomson and Stevie Crawford celebrate with Coca-Cola Cup triumph at Ibrox in 1994.

“I still see a few of them that are still involved in football but they were all fantastic team-mates.

“We were always a tight group through that period and we always keep in touch.

“What we achieved together was amazing.

“It was a great time and the fact that 30 years down the line we can come together like this is testament to how good a bunch we had.”

Current Raith manager Neill Collins (right) speaks at anniversary event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Raith Rovers fans mark 30 years since Coca-Cola Cup triumph at Kirkcaldy’s Dean Park Hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Supporters turn out to salute Raith Rovers’ 1994 heroes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

‘Incredible time to be Raith Rovers fan’

Those in attendance, including current boss Neill Collins, were delighted to relive one of the greatest days in Rovers’ history.

Fan John Greer, who helped organise the event, said: “It was an incredible time to be a Raith Rovers supporter.

“And it’s fantastic that we have been able to get these heroes of that time back together.”

Conversation