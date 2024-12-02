Raith Rovers appoint new director with ‘long association’ with Stark’s Park club

Raith Rovers have moved quickly to ‘enhance’ their board with the appointment of Willie MacGregor as a new director.

MacGregor joins the Stark’s Park club following the departures last week of chairman Steven MacDonald and ex-chairman David Sinton.

Chief executive Andy Barrowman had revealed that Rovers would be seeking to add ‘fresh blood’ to the boardroom in the wake of the duo’s exit.

And MacGregor, a lifelong Raith fan who works as a solicitor in Kirkcaldy, has been backed to help the club strengthen their community ties.

Barrowman said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Willie MacGregor to the board.

“Willie is a well-known face locally and has enjoyed a long association with the club, in various capacities.

“Willie’s skillset enhances the function of the board greatly and his knowledge and experience will prove invaluable as we look to continue to strengthen our connection within the local community.

“Myself and my fellow directors look forward to working with Willie.”

‘Excited’

MacGregor attended Kirkcaldy High School as a youngster before graduating from Aberdeen University and eventually setting up his own MacGregor Solicitors in 2001.

He previously served as a board member at Stark’s Park in 1997 and is relishing being back at Raith in an official capacity.

He commented: “I’m excited to join the team and support Neill [Collins, manager], his coaching staff and the players, while helping to develop and strengthen the club’s ties with the local community.“

MacDonald and Sinton left the Raith board last week, with vice-chairman Colin Smart stepping up to the role of chairman on an interim basis.

Rovers’ articles of association allow for eight board members, with MacGregor’s appointment taking the club back to a group of six.