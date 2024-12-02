Raith Rovers appoint new director with ‘long association’ with Stark’s Park club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers appoint new director with ‘long association’ with Stark’s Park club

Willie MacGregor has been backed to strengthen the club's 'connection' with the local community.

By Iain Collin
New Raith Rovers director Willie MacGregor.
Raith Rovers have appointed Willie MacGregor as a new director. Image: Tony Fimister / RRFC.

Raith Rovers have moved quickly to ‘enhance’ their board with the appointment of Willie MacGregor as a new director.

MacGregor joins the Stark’s Park club following the departures last week of chairman Steven MacDonald and ex-chairman David Sinton.

Chief executive Andy Barrowman had revealed that Rovers would be seeking to add ‘fresh blood’ to the boardroom in the wake of the duo’s exit.

Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman.
Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman. Image: SNS.

And MacGregor, a lifelong Raith fan who works as a solicitor in Kirkcaldy, has been backed to help the club strengthen their community ties.

Barrowman said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Willie MacGregor to the board.

“Willie is a well-known face locally and has enjoyed a long association with the club, in various capacities.

“Willie’s skillset enhances the function of the board greatly and his knowledge and experience will prove invaluable as we look to continue to strengthen our connection within the local community.

“Myself and my fellow directors look forward to working with Willie.”

‘Excited’

MacGregor attended Kirkcaldy High School as a youngster before graduating from Aberdeen University and eventually setting up his own MacGregor Solicitors in 2001.

He previously served as a board member at Stark’s Park in 1997 and is relishing being back at Raith in an official capacity.

He commented: “I’m excited to join the team and support Neill [Collins, manager], his coaching staff and the players, while helping to develop and strengthen the club’s ties with the local community.“

MacDonald and Sinton left the Raith board last week, with vice-chairman Colin Smart stepping up to the role of chairman on an interim basis.

Rovers’ articles of association allow for eight board members, with MacGregor’s appointment taking the club back to a group of six.

