What is going wrong for Dunfermline as Fife derby defeat angers supporters?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

What is going wrong for Dunfermline as Fife derby defeat angers supporters?

The Pars crashed to a 2-0 loss against rivals Raith Rovers at Stark's Park.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler looks forlorn following defeat to Raith.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler summed up Dunfermline's mood following defeat to Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Any hopes Dunfermline had of turning the tables on Raith Rovers this season were dashed with a Fife derby defeat in Kirkcaldy on Saturday.

The Pars endured a winless run against their rivals last term and succumbed to five straight defeats for the first time in the history of the fixture.

That record was brought to a halt with a determined 2-0 victory over their near neighbours back in September at East End Park.

But their away-day blues continued with Saturday’s reversal of that scoreline. This time, Raith have the bragging rights courtesy of goals from Dylan Easton and Cody David.

Courier Sport was at Stark’s Park to take in a hard-fought 90 minutes.

Dunfermline Athletic players and staff trudge off the Stark's Park pitch after defeat to Raith.
It was a disappointing derby day for Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Quality control

After the final whistle, Dunfermline boss James McPake bemoaned his side’s lack of quality in the final third in the loss.

In truth, the whole match lacked finesse for the vast majority of the time.

There were too many stoppages, too many misplaced passes and too many wrong decisions for either side to build up any momentum.

The Pars did get some joy down the left in the first-half. But Kieran Ngwenya and Lewis McCann failed to find a team-mate with crosses.

When McCann instead cut inside onto his right foot in the 20th minute, his curling shot was destined for the bottom corner of the net before Kevin Dabrowski brilliantly palmed it away.

The Rovers keeper sprang to his feet and then denied Matty Todd from the rebound.

Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake.
Disappointed Dunfermline manager James McPake at full-time following defeat to Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

After Easton’s fine free-kick gave Raith the lead, the second-half was devoid of any real goalmouth incident until David fired in the second.

Even then, it came from a mis-hit Paul Hanlon shot that bounced into the striker’s path.

From being the UK’s joint-lowest scorers earlier in the campaign, Dunfermline have only drawn a blank four times in their last 14 matches.

Against Raith, they still enjoyed more shots on target (four) than their hosts (three).

But the defeat backed up the sense that the Fifers require more opportunities than any of their opponents to find the back of the net.

Some will argue that is down to tactics and others personnel, but McPake needs to find answers.

Breakthrough act

It is a remarkable statistic, but Dunfermline have never been beaten during McPake’s reign when scoring first.

That goes back 112 games.

The opening goal in any match, but in the Championship in particular, is always key.

But the numbers prove that it is even more vital for the Pars.

There certainly appears a confidence issue at present.

Goals, and particularly opening ones, instil belief – but the opposite was true on Saturday.

Aaron Comrie and Lewis Stevenson battle hard for possession.
Dunfermline struggled after going behind against Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Going behind seemed to send Dunfermline into their shell.

It was not the manager’s tactics for goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi to fire as many long balls forward, albeit it is useful weapon.

But there was no-one willing to show enough bravery amidst the maelstrom to dictate attacks through midfield.

Only in the final stages, when Raith had the comfort of sitting on a two-goal lead, did the visitors string some passes together in the final third.

Consequently, they created three half-chances and one gilt-edged one for David Wotherspoon, but it was all too late.

They need to find that attacking intent from the word go when the breakthrough goal is so important.

See-saw Pars

Just when Dunfermline appear to be building up a head of steam they are halted in their tracks.

It is one step forward and one back for the Pars this season.

They headed for Stark’s Park with just one defeat in their previous five games.

Two of those outings were in the cup against lower-league opposition, but it was still encouraging.

But on too many occasions this term a good performance has been followed up by defeat.

It happened in September when the 2-0 victory over Raith was followed by losses to Partick Thistle and Queen’s Park.

Dylan Easton celebrates with Jack Hamilton and Shaun Byrne after scoring Raith Rovers' opening goal.
Raith Rovers’ opening goal from Dylan Easton (centre) was a key moment in a typical derby. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

When they swept Livingston aside 3-0 with a fantastic display the following month, defeats to the same opponents cut short the optimism.

This time, having moved into sixth in the table with the 3-2 win over Hamilton Accies, fans were left exasperated again by a derby bodyblow.

They were right to voice their anger.

The Fifers are back to square one in the table, sitting second-bottom and in the relegation play-off spot.

Without any consistency or momentum, the aspirations of moving away from trouble will prove wishful thinking.

More from Football

St Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya pushes St Johnstone's Jack Sanders.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Why referee Euan Anderson got it wrong to allow…
Cody David hammers in Raith Rovers' second goal against Dunfermline.
What were the key factors in Raith Rovers' Fife derby victory over rivals Dunfermline?
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin shows his frustration
5 Dundee United talking points: What went wrong against Motherwell?
Raith Rovers celebrate Cody David's crucial second goal against Dunfermline Athletic.
Neill Collins hails Raith Rovers for bouncing back with derby delight against Dunfermline
Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake.
James McPake on why Dunfermline suffered derby disappointment - and why there was no…
Jack Walton, left, looks on after being beaten for a fourth time.
Jim Goodwin to 'take medicine' as Dundee United boss rues defensive failings in Motherwell…
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari on the touchline during the game against St Mirren.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone only have themselves to blame after late defeat to St…
Dundee and Burnley owners have announced a strategic partnership.
Dundee and Burnley - what does the 'strategic partnership' mean for the Dark Blues?
Vicko Sevelj shows off Dundee United's new third kit that they will sport against Motherwell
Vicko Sevelj: In Croatia you would go to prison for that tackle!
Lewis Neilson shakes Simo Valakari's hand after a game.
Lewis Neilson happy to be St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari's Jack of all trades

Conversation