Dunfermline’s Championship struggle: Key stat shows EXACTLY where Pars are failing this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline’s Championship struggle: Key stat shows EXACTLY where Pars are failing this season

The Pars dropped to ninth in the Championship table after their Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers.

Dunfermline Athletic players show their disappointment after defeat away to Queen's Park.
Dunfermline have endured a difficult season so far. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake bemoaned a lack of quality in attack following Saturday’s Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers – but what do the statistics tell us?

It was a hard-fought contest between two rivals, separated by a wonderful free-kick from Dylan Easton and a predatory finish from Cody David.

McPake appears be coming under increasing pressure from some supporters angered by seeing their team languishing in second bottom spot in the Championship.

But is the East End Park manager right to highlight his team’s underperformance in the final third – and how has that problem affected the campaign as a whole?

Courier Sport digs into the statistics to find out.

Josh Cooper is followed by Ewan Otoo and Aaron Comrie as they trudge off the Stark's Park pitch with their heads bowed.
Dunfermline’s disappointment is obvious at the end of the 2-0 loss to Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Fife derby defeat

In the Fife derby at the weekend, the figures indicate an even contest.

According to the website, footystats.org, Dunfermline enjoyed 47 per cent possession compared to their hosts’ 53 per cent.

When it came to shots, Rovers were on top with 14 to the Pars’ ten.

But, in terms of shots on target, Dunfermline were better, with five compared to Rovers’ four.

All that distilled down to Expected Goals (xG) of 1.22 for Raith and 1.11 for the Pars.

Ultimately, Rovers did more with the opportunities they did create, converting half of their shots on target for the two goals that mattered.

Pars’ campaign as a whole

The interesting thing comes when comparing those statistics across the whole season.

Expected goals is a metric that has become more commonplace in football and measures the likelihood of a shot being scored.

It is dependent on various factors, including the distance to goal, the angle, the quality of the shot and other characteristics.

The difference between a team’s xG and their actual goals scored shows whether they have over-performed or underperformed in any given match.

Dunfermline’s xG of 1.49 is the fourth best in the league, behind Falkirk, Ayr United and Livingston.

But comparing their xG with the reality (14 goals in 17 games) shows they have massively underperformed in front of the target.

Calculating the difference between the two (-0.67), shows they are the second worst in the division at turning chances into goals, with only bottom side Airdrie poorer.

Head-to-head

The bitter truth is that Dunfermline sit ninth in the table and currently occupy the relegation play-off spot.

But where would they be if they were to live up to their xG figures?

The organisation footystats.org crunches the numbers for individual matches to see what the outcome would be if the results played out according to xG.

Their Expected Points (xP) table has Dunfermline sitting fourth on 26 points – a massive 11 more than they currently have.

Going by these figures, they should have six wins, eight draws and just three defeats, rather than the four victories, three draws and ten losses they do have.

The -11 difference between their xP and their actual points is the worst in the Championship.

It all adds up to show Dunfermline desperately need to find a way – or the right personnel – to turn expectation into reality when it comes to goal opportunities.

More from Football

Fankaty Dabo warming up with Raith Rovers.
Where does injury leave Raith Rovers' new contract talks with Fankaty Dabo?
Joe Shaughnessy
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy makes major recovery step as 'leader' hailed for off-pitch impact
Uche Ikpeazu training.
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu takes big step forward as Barry Douglas injury latest…
St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari on the touchline during the game against St Mirren.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone boss opens up on worst feeling EVER after St Mirren…
Louis Moult is a Dundee United injury worry ahead of facing Celtic
Louis Moult injury sweat as Dundee United star is sent for scan ahead of…
Callan Hamill playing for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone kid wins Brazil youth tournament with ARSENAL
Liam Grimshaw, far left, clutches the Championship trophy
Dundee United title winner opens up on agonising Tannadice axe – just weeks before…
2
Kieran Freeman warms up with Raith Rovers.
EXCLUSIVE: Kieran Freeman reacts to Raith Rovers return after ex-Dundee United defender earns Fife…
The Fir Park LED screen shows 'VAR check' during United's clash with Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are a magnet for questionable VAR calls - I'd bin…
Louis Moult, left, and strike-partner Sam Dalby
Louis Moult pinpoints turning point in Motherwell defeat as Dundee United ace spotlights Sam…

Conversation