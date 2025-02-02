Football Best photos as fans turn out in numbers for Fife derby in Dunfermline Pars and Raith Rovers fans flocked to East End Park on Saturday. On February 1st, passionate fans filled East End Park for the highly anticipated Fife Derby, with Dunfermline Athletic claiming victory over Raith Rovers in a thrilling clash. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Andrew Robson & Katherine Ferries February 2 2025, 11:51am February 2 2025, 11:51am Share Best photos as fans turn out in numbers for Fife derby in Dunfermline Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/5170696/photo-gallery-dunfermline-raith-rovers-fife-derby/ Copy Link 0 comment Thousand of Dunfermline Athletic and Raith Rovers fans turned out for the third Fife derby of the season on Saturday. The Pars hosted their bitter rivals from Kikrclady at East End Park. Both sides went into the clash having won a derby each in the Championship this season. However, it was Dunfermline who walked away with the bragging rights thanks to a Chris Kane hat-trick. Our photographer Steve Brown was there to capture some of the best moments as fans arrived for the Fife derby. Dunfermline fans Greg White with son Jackson from Loanhead, made their way to East End Park for the Fife Derby, Dunfermline Athletic Vs Raith Rovers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Game face! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graeme Porterfield with son Tommy from Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Raith Fans, Jimmy Will, Mark Salmond and Brendan Easson from Glenrothes & Thornton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Grandad David Stewart with Aria Briggs from Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Dunfermline fan Sarah Robertson grabs a selfie with Sammy the Tammy, the Dunfermline Mascot at East End Park for the Fife Derby. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Dunfermline fans Vikki Pattie and Alan Jeffrey from Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Elder Family. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Dunfermline fans Kai Turner, Jamie Weird and Ryan Turner from Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Raith fans George Buchan and Cameron Buchan from Kirkcaldy and Methil. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Dunfermline and Raith Rovers fans made their way to East End Park for the Fife Derby, Dunfermline Athletic Vs Raith Rovers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Dunfermline mascot Sammy the Tammy at the Fife Derby. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Mascot Sammy the Tammy with an officer kept everyone safe. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Excitement built as fans arrived! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The streets were packed with Derby Day energy! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Dunfermline mascot Sammy the Tammy gives a High Five to a fan. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Passionate supporters made their way to the stadium! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Excitement was in the air as fans packed the streets! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A crisp day, full of Derby Day energy! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Thumbs up. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The cold didn’t stop fans from coming together! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Supporters wrapped up warm for the big match. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Fans entering the stadium for the match. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Fans all kitted out for derby day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Excitement Was in the Air! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The atmosphere was electric. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Fans gets ready to enter the stadium for the match on Saturday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Fans braved the cold for the Fife Derby! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Pars and Raith Rovers fans flocked to East End Park on Saturday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Smiles all around as fans arrived. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Fife derby brought families out in force! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Little supporter. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Parents and children shared the derby day buzz! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Fans John Lloyd and Jim McCluskey. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Dunfermline Fans Euan Taylor with mum Natalie made their way to East End Park for the Fife Derby. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
