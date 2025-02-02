Best photos as fans turn out in numbers for Fife derby in Dunfermline

Thousand of Dunfermline Athletic and Raith Rovers fans turned out for the third Fife derby of the season on Saturday.

The Pars hosted their bitter rivals from Kikrclady at East End Park.

Both sides went into the clash having won a derby each in the Championship this season.

However, it was Dunfermline who walked away with the bragging rights thanks to a Chris Kane hat-trick.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there to capture some of the best moments as fans arrived for the Fife derby.