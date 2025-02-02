Best photos as fans turn out in numbers for Fife derby in Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best photos as fans turn out in numbers for Fife derby in Dunfermline

Pars and Raith Rovers fans flocked to East End Park on Saturday.

On February 1st, passionate fans filled East End Park for the highly anticipated Fife Derby, with Dunfermline Athletic claiming victory over Raith Rovers in a thrilling clash. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson & Katherine Ferries

Thousand of Dunfermline Athletic and Raith Rovers fans turned out for the third Fife derby of the season on Saturday.

The Pars hosted their bitter rivals from Kikrclady at East End Park.

Both sides went into the clash having won a derby each in the Championship this season.

However, it was Dunfermline who walked away with the bragging rights thanks to a Chris Kane hat-trick.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there to capture some of the best moments as fans arrived for the Fife derby.

Dunfermline fans Greg White with son Jackson from Loanhead, made their way to East End Park for the Fife Derby, Dunfermline Athletic Vs Raith Rovers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Game face! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graeme Porterfield with son Tommy from Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Raith Fans, Jimmy Will, Mark Salmond and Brendan Easson from Glenrothes & Thornton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Grandad David Stewart with Aria Briggs from Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dunfermline fan Sarah Robertson grabs a selfie with Sammy the Tammy, the Dunfermline Mascot at East End Park for the Fife Derby. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dunfermline fans Vikki Pattie and Alan Jeffrey from Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Elder Family. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dunfermline fans Kai Turner, Jamie Weird and Ryan Turner from Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Raith fans George Buchan and Cameron Buchan from Kirkcaldy and Methil. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dunfermline and Raith Rovers fans made their way to East End Park for the Fife Derby, Dunfermline Athletic Vs Raith Rovers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dunfermline mascot Sammy the Tammy at the Fife Derby. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Mascot Sammy the Tammy with an officer kept everyone safe. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Excitement built as fans arrived! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The streets were packed with Derby Day energy! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dunfermline mascot Sammy the Tammy gives a High Five to a fan. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Passionate supporters made their way to the stadium! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Excitement was in the air as fans packed the streets! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A crisp day, full of Derby Day energy! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Thumbs up. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The cold didn’t stop fans from coming together! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Supporters wrapped up warm for the big match. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans entering the stadium for the match. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans all kitted out for derby day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Excitement Was in the Air! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The atmosphere was electric. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans gets ready to enter the stadium for the match on Saturday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans braved the cold for the Fife Derby! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pars and Raith Rovers fans flocked to East End Park on Saturday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Smiles all around as fans arrived. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Fife derby brought families out in force! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Little supporter. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Parents and children shared the derby day buzz! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans John Lloyd and Jim McCluskey. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dunfermline Fans Euan Taylor with mum Natalie made their way to East End Park for the Fife Derby. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Conversation