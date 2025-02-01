Barry Robson assesses Raith Rovers’ Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson assesses Raith Rovers’ Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline

The Stark's Park men crashed to a 3-1 loss at East End Park.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson.
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Barry Robson has cursed Raith Rovers’ luck after they slipped to a 3-1 defeat to rivals Dunfermline in the Fife derby.

Following a physical encounter, it was the home side who came out on top thanks to Chris Kane’s second-half hat-trick.

In a tale of three penalties, Dylan Easton – who was struck by a coin during his celebration – gave Raith the breakthrough they craved just two minutes before the break.

But Paul Hanlon was penalised for hand ball to give Kane the first of his treble from the spot five minutes after the restart.

Dylan Easton scores Raith Rovers' opening goal from the spot.
Dylan Easton scores Raith Rovers’ opening goal from the spot. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

The former St Johnstone striker then deflected in Kieran Ngwenya’s long-range drive following a corner routine before drilling in his third after Kevin Dabrowski hauled him down in the box.

“It’s a set play, two set plays really, that we’ve lost from,” said Robson.

“I don’t know what I can say and how much I can say, but the ball’s been kicked from a yard away and it’s hit Paul Hanlon‘s hand.

“He came in and said, ‘I can’t move my hands, I don’t know what I can do’.

“So that goes against you. And then they get a deflection.

‘Good in spells’

“We actually defended the [corner] well and we sprinted out well. We actually did everything according to plan.

“But they get a deflection, and there’s nothing you can do about that.

“And then obviously the goalkeeper probably had a wee bit of rush of blood and made a mistake.

“We’ve been good in spells again today, but there was a bit of unluckiness in there as well.

“I think everybody would agree with that, when somebody hits the ball off your hand and a deflection.

Tommy Fogarty brings down Dylan Easton for Raith Rovers' penalty
Tommy Fogarty brings down Dylan Easton for Raith Rovers’ penalty. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

“But we still need to be better.”

Raith were still firmly in the game a 2-1 down but Kane’s third for Dunfermline killed off any hopes of a comeback.

“We never performed poorly,” added Robson, whose side slip to seventh in the table. “We seem to be getting punished at the minute.

“The only thing is probably the mistake from Kev coming out for the penalty.

“So I said to them, ‘keep going, keep doing the things we’re doing and that will turn’.”

