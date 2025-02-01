Barry Robson assesses Raith Rovers’ Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline

Barry Robson has cursed Raith Rovers’ luck after they slipped to a 3-1 defeat to rivals Dunfermline in the Fife derby.

Following a physical encounter, it was the home side who came out on top thanks to Chris Kane’s second-half hat-trick.

In a tale of three penalties, Dylan Easton – who was struck by a coin during his celebration – gave Raith the breakthrough they craved just two minutes before the break.

But Paul Hanlon was penalised for hand ball to give Kane the first of his treble from the spot five minutes after the restart.

The former St Johnstone striker then deflected in Kieran Ngwenya’s long-range drive following a corner routine before drilling in his third after Kevin Dabrowski hauled him down in the box.

“It’s a set play, two set plays really, that we’ve lost from,” said Robson.

“I don’t know what I can say and how much I can say, but the ball’s been kicked from a yard away and it’s hit Paul Hanlon‘s hand.

“He came in and said, ‘I can’t move my hands, I don’t know what I can do’.

“So that goes against you. And then they get a deflection.

‘Good in spells’

“We actually defended the [corner] well and we sprinted out well. We actually did everything according to plan.

“But they get a deflection, and there’s nothing you can do about that.

“And then obviously the goalkeeper probably had a wee bit of rush of blood and made a mistake.

“We’ve been good in spells again today, but there was a bit of unluckiness in there as well.

“I think everybody would agree with that, when somebody hits the ball off your hand and a deflection.

“But we still need to be better.”

Raith were still firmly in the game a 2-1 down but Kane’s third for Dunfermline killed off any hopes of a comeback.

“We never performed poorly,” added Robson, whose side slip to seventh in the table. “We seem to be getting punished at the minute.

“The only thing is probably the mistake from Kev coming out for the penalty.

“So I said to them, ‘keep going, keep doing the things we’re doing and that will turn’.”