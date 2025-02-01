Michael Tidser hails Dunfermline Athletic and hat-trick hero Chris Kane after victory over Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Michael Tidser hails Dunfermline Athletic and hat-trick hero Chris Kane after victory over Raith Rovers

Kane's treble helped the Pars to a 3-1 win in the Fife derby.

By Iain Collin
Chris Kane celebrates scoring as Dunfermline beat Raith Rovers in the Fife derby.
Chris Kane celebrates scoring as Dunfermline beat Raith Rovers in the Fife derby. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Michael Tidser has urged his Dunfermline side to enjoy the taste of their Fife derby victory.

After a full-blooded clash with rivals Raith Rovers, the Pars emerged with the bragging rights thanks to a Chris Kane hat-trick.

The striker cancelled out Dylan Easton’s first-half penalty with his own spot-kick five minutes after the restart.

He then deflected in Kieran Ngwenya’s shot to give the East End Park men the lead before sealing a memorable victory with his second penalty 14 minutes from time.

A deflection off Chris Kane puts Dunfermline ahead against Raith Rovers.
A deflection off Chris Kane (No.20) puts Dunfermline ahead against Raith Rovers. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Tidser hailed his players’ strength of character after coming from behind to lift themselves up into eighth in the Championship table.

But he revealed had to tell his shattered squad to relish the moment.

“I’m delighted, obviously with the result,” he said. “Performance-wise, I thought we were good.

“I was disappointed to lose the goal just before half-time.

“But I said to them at half-time that I still backed him to go and get the next goal. I thought it would flip the game and it proved to be.

Tidser: ‘I told them to smile’

“The lads showed a lot of character, a lot of resilience, and dug in when we had to.

“There’s a lot of character in there, there’s a lot of resilience. Sometimes it’s just getting it out of them.

“I told them to smile there at the end. It’s not easy to win a game of football, especially a derby.

“It’s up to me to instil that belief in them.

“There will be testing times ahead. But when you win games of football, you’ve got to try and enjoy it, because football changes quickly.”

Chris Kane is all smiles after scoring the second of his hat-trick against Raith Rovers.
Chris Kane (right) is all smiles after scoring the second of his hat-trick against Raith Rovers. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Easton gave Raith the lead from the spot two minutes from the interval after being tripped by Tommy Fogarty in the box.

It was a stodgy game on a gluepot pitch and it was a day for effort and attitude, which both teams had in spades.

But it was the Pars who got the rewards when Chris Hamilton’s shot struck Paul Hanlon’s arm to give Kane the chance to stick away the equaliser.

The former St Johnstone man’s second was fortuitous as he got in the way of Ngwenya’s drive, and he drilled the third down the middle from the spot after Kevin Dabrowski had taken him down in the area.

Tidser, who gave debuts to new signings Archie Stevens and Ephraim Yeboah, was full of praise for the striker.

‘Finishing touch’

“You’ve seen today with his work-rate,” added the Pars head coach on Kane. “You’ve all seen Chris Kane since he was a kid. He’s always worked.

“It’s just trying to have that finishing touch in terms of the goals.

“Obviously two were penalties, but you know you need to have balls to take them in a derby and he certainly stood up to that.

“The other goal was probably more a deflection.

“But I always feel you reap what you sow in football. And Chris Kane deserves that because of his attitude and his willingness and his desire, using his body, using his experience.

“So I’m really pleased for him.”

More from Football

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson.
Barry Robson assesses Raith Rovers' Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline
Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Hearts thumping as player day off cancelled in…
2
Simo Valakari celebrates at full-time.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari bursting with pride after heroic Perth side make it…
Van der Sande has made 27 appearances for the Tangerines.
Jort van der Sande: Dundee United teammates are celebrating my goals in training
Imari Samuels played his part in Dundee's win over Dundee United. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee new boy Imari Samuels reveals message from Charlie Adam as he lays out…
St Johnstone's new midfielder Jonathan Svedberg holds a scarf up on his unveiling.
St Mirren debut will be a baptism of fire for St Johnstone midfielder Jonathan…
Victor Griffith holding a ball at McDiarmid Park for a photocall.
St Johnstone star Victor Griffith has Panama behind him for Scotland adventure
New Dunfermline Athletic loan signing Archie Stevens.
Rangers kid Archie Stevens opens up on reasons for loan move to Dunfermline Athletic
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson.
Barry Robson provides Raith Rovers January transfer window update ahead of Fife derby
Josh Mulligan
Dundee v Hearts: Injury news and who is the referee?

Conversation