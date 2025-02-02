Dunfermline Athletic: 3 talking points as Pars take bragging rights with Fife derby win over Raith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic: 3 talking points as Pars take bragging rights with Fife derby win over Raith

Chris Kane's hat-trick earned Michael Tidser's side a memorable 3-1 victory

The Dunfermline players walk round the East End Park pitch as they celebrate their Fife derby triumph over Raith Rovers.
Dunfermline celebrate their Fife derby triumph over Raith Rovers. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline departed East End Park on Saturday evening with the local bragging rights after sealing a 3-1 victory.

That it was hard-fought and at-times brutal, and came courtesy of two penalties and a fortuitous deflection, matters not a jot.

In fact, especially after going behind to Dylan Easton’s first-half penalty, it perhaps makes it even sweeter

It did for Chris Kane, whose hat-trick was just the second of his career and helped lift the Pars up into eighth in the Championship table.

Courier Sport took in the action.

Dunfermline's Chris Hamilton slides in to tackle Raith Rovers winger Finlay Pollock.
Dunfermline’s Chris Hamilton (grounded) slides in to tackle Raith Rovers winger Finlay Pollock. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

New manager’s landmark win

Michael Tidser is not long in the door at Dunfermline and a derby triumph will help his relationship with supporters.

He had kicked things off with an expected Scottish Cup victory over Stenhousemuir in his debut match in charge.

But the 3-0 loss to bottom side Airdrie that followed in his first Championship outing was extremely disappointing.

This was more like it as far as the new regime was concerned.

Chris Kane puts Dunfermline Athletic 2-1 ahead with a fortuitous deflection.
Chris Kane (No.20) puts Dunfermline 2-1 ahead with a fortuitous deflection. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

When individual fixtures count for so much in the eyes of fans, the bitter taste of defeat can sometimes cloud judgement.

Conversely, a win so early into a tenure can help ease the settling-in period.

Such is the black-and-white nature of derbies, the victory can only be good for Tidser.

And it will boost confidence for Wednesday’s SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final against Livingston.

Character and resilience

When Courier Sport asked Tidser in the build-up to the visit of Raith Rovers whether Dunfermline could stick to his principles in a derby, he was clear in his answer.

Yes, he said, the Pars could pass their way to success, even in the heat of the battle of such a rivalry.

In the end, he admitted afterwards that the victory was more down to character and resilience.

The bare and stodgy East End Park pitch is currently not conducive to the kind of passing game Tidser is determined to implement at Dunfermline.

But, even when they can play that way, the character and resilience on show against Raith will be part of the package.

Dunfermline striker Chris Kane battles for possession under a challenge from Raith Rovers' Jordan Docherty.
Dunfermline striker Chris Kane (left) battles for possession under a challenge from Raith Rovers’ Jordan Docherty. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

On this occasion, it was a game made for the likes of Kyle Benedictus and Tommy Fogarty in defence, Chris Hamilton and Ewan Otoo in midfield and Chris Kane up front.

That is not to say these players cannot get the ball down and play when required.

But, against Rovers on Saturday, it became about winning first contact and second balls and physicality and a strong will to win – especially after going behind.

Similar to the 3-3 draw with Falkirk in December, Dunfermline proved they have those qualities in abundance.

Blot on the landscape

Just as the derby highlighted some of the best traits in the Dunfermline players, it also brought out the worst in some fans.

Even before a ball had been kicked, and despite pre-match cautions from clubs and police, pyrotechnics had been lit by both sets of supporters.

As always, only a handful can ruin it for others and that was certainly the case in the immediate aftermath of Easton’s opening goal.

The Raith attacker was wrong to make a bee-line for the section of the ground housing the ‘Pars ultras’ after slotting in his penalty.

With fingers in his ears, he knew he was being provocative.

But what followed was dangerous as a coin appeared to strike him on the back of the head.

Dylan Easton hands over an object to Referee Grant Irvine.
Dylan Easton (left) hands over an object to Referee Grant Irvine after apparently being struck. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

The incident was brought to the attention of referee Grant Irvine, who handed the object over as evidence.

Earlier this season, season-ticket holders in the North West stand were told the club had been handed a ‘final warning’ over misconduct emanating from that area of the stadium.

It came after September’s Fife derby, during which the far-side linesman was hit by a missile – the third consecutive game an assistant referee had been struck.

The club said then that ‘the only next step available to us is to close down the North West stand for some competitive games’.

They will be deeply disappointed – and concerned – that the warning has not got through.

