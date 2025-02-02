3 Raith Rovers talking points amidst inconsistency, January transfer window dealings and Celtic clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

3 Raith Rovers talking points amidst inconsistency, January transfer window dealings and Celtic clash

The Stark's Park side suffered a 3-1 defeat, despite taking the lead at East End Park.

Raith Rovers attacker Finlay Pollock loses out to Dunfermline midfielder Chris Hamilton.
Raith Rovers attacker Finlay Pollock (right) loses out to Dunfermline midfielder Chris Hamilton. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers tasted derby disappointment at East End Park for the second time this season with the 3-1 defeat to Dunfermline.

After Raith’s dominance of the fixture last season, it is the Pars who now have the upper hand so far this term.

Dylan Easton’s first-half penalty gave Barry Robson’s side the platform for success, despite a lack of fluency in a hard-fought and, often, turgid encounter.

But Chris Kane’s second-half hat-trick – via two penalties either side of a fortunate deflection – served up another setback.

Courier Sport was there to assess the action.

Chris Kane celebrates scoring as Dunfermline beat Raith Rovers in the Fife derby.
Chris Kane celebrates scoring as Dunfermline beat Raith Rovers in the Fife derby. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

The ‘Rovercoaster’ continues

The journey the team embarked on last season, pushing Dundee United close in the title race, was branded ‘the Rovercoaster’.

It was a thrilling trip that had its ups and downs but, ultimately, stopped short of the dream final destination of the Premiership.

This term, the ride has not been quite as exciting but the twist and turns have certainly been in evidence.

Even in the space of the last four days, Raith have experienced the highs and lows of their campaign.

Dylan Easton fires in his penalty for Raith Rovers against Dunfermline Athletic.
Dylan Easton’s first-half penalty gave Raith Rovers the lead in the Fife derby. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

In fact, since Robson took charge, Rovers have slalomed from a defeat to a win and vice versa.

After Tuesday’s impressive 3-0 victory away to Hamilton Accies, the East End Park loss highlighted a frustrating inconsistency in the season that dates back to most of Neill Collins’ spell in charge.

They have only drawn three of their 22 games. It seems it is either win or bust.

Robson will need time to implement his ideas and the signs have mostly been encouraging.

But until they stop following a step forward with one back – at least in terms of results – the frustrations of a rollercoaster season will continue.

January transfer window

Raith have so far brought in four new signings during January.

Jordan Doherty has shown enough to suggest he will be a regular starter, whilst staff, team-mates and fans know the qualities Jamie Gullan can bring in the coming weeks.

With a first goal against Hamilton in midweek, on-loan Barnsley striker Aiden Marsh has also proven he can impact matches.

On the other hand, Middlesbrough defender George Gitau is still waiting for an opportunity.

Jordan Doherty (right) has been an impressive addition for Raith Rovers since the turn of the year. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Robson indicated on Friday that he was unsure whether he could add to those arrivals and did not expect any more departures to follow Fankaty Dabo, Lewis Jamies, Cody David and Sam Stanton.

Injuries continue to hamper Rovers, and Lewis Vaughan and Shaun Byrne will undoubtedly strengthen the squad when they do return.

But the derby defeat, and the inconsistency shown all season, suggests a couple of new faces to provide competition for places and strength in depth would be welcome.

It promises to be a period of change in the summer, but there remains targets that can be achieved before then.

Cup of cheer?

A 3-1 derby disappointment is hardly ideal when the next task is taking on the Scottish champions in their own back yard.

Next Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash with Celtic at Parkhead has clearly whet the appetite of supporters eager to see their team on the big stage.

Tickets have been snapped up and an innovative fan zone in Glasgow as well as ten club buses have sold out.

Everyone will travel fantasising of a dream result but grounded in reality.

No-one expects Raith to pull off a shock and if Celtic turn it on they can give anyone in the country a hiding.

Jordan Doherty, Liam Dick and Paul Hanlon warm up before Raith Rovers' derby against Dunfermline.
Raith Rovers will need the experience of the likes of Paul Hanlon (right) and Liam Dick (centre) against Celtic. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

It is the proverbial free hit, without accepting defeat before a ball has been kicked.

But the only way it can be enjoyed on the pitch is if the players rise to the occasion and put their best foot forward from start to finish.

Rovers know they will have to be much better than against Dunfermline and certainly more robust and switched on in defence.

And, when they do get possession, they will need to highlight the positive passing that was missing on East End Park’s gluepot pitch.

If that ultimately ends in defeat then at least they will be able to head back to Fife with their heads held high.

Conversation