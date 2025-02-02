3 Raith Rovers talking points amidst inconsistency, January transfer window dealings and Celtic clash

Raith Rovers tasted derby disappointment at East End Park for the second time this season with the 3-1 defeat to Dunfermline.

After Raith’s dominance of the fixture last season, it is the Pars who now have the upper hand so far this term.

Dylan Easton’s first-half penalty gave Barry Robson’s side the platform for success, despite a lack of fluency in a hard-fought and, often, turgid encounter.

But Chris Kane’s second-half hat-trick – via two penalties either side of a fortunate deflection – served up another setback.

Courier Sport was there to assess the action.

The ‘Rovercoaster’ continues

The journey the team embarked on last season, pushing Dundee United close in the title race, was branded ‘the Rovercoaster’.

It was a thrilling trip that had its ups and downs but, ultimately, stopped short of the dream final destination of the Premiership.

This term, the ride has not been quite as exciting but the twist and turns have certainly been in evidence.

Even in the space of the last four days, Raith have experienced the highs and lows of their campaign.

In fact, since Robson took charge, Rovers have slalomed from a defeat to a win and vice versa.

After Tuesday’s impressive 3-0 victory away to Hamilton Accies, the East End Park loss highlighted a frustrating inconsistency in the season that dates back to most of Neill Collins’ spell in charge.

They have only drawn three of their 22 games. It seems it is either win or bust.

Robson will need time to implement his ideas and the signs have mostly been encouraging.

But until they stop following a step forward with one back – at least in terms of results – the frustrations of a rollercoaster season will continue.

January transfer window

Raith have so far brought in four new signings during January.

Jordan Doherty has shown enough to suggest he will be a regular starter, whilst staff, team-mates and fans know the qualities Jamie Gullan can bring in the coming weeks.

With a first goal against Hamilton in midweek, on-loan Barnsley striker Aiden Marsh has also proven he can impact matches.

On the other hand, Middlesbrough defender George Gitau is still waiting for an opportunity.

Robson indicated on Friday that he was unsure whether he could add to those arrivals and did not expect any more departures to follow Fankaty Dabo, Lewis Jamies, Cody David and Sam Stanton.

Injuries continue to hamper Rovers, and Lewis Vaughan and Shaun Byrne will undoubtedly strengthen the squad when they do return.

But the derby defeat, and the inconsistency shown all season, suggests a couple of new faces to provide competition for places and strength in depth would be welcome.

It promises to be a period of change in the summer, but there remains targets that can be achieved before then.

Cup of cheer?

A 3-1 derby disappointment is hardly ideal when the next task is taking on the Scottish champions in their own back yard.

Next Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash with Celtic at Parkhead has clearly whet the appetite of supporters eager to see their team on the big stage.

Tickets have been snapped up and an innovative fan zone in Glasgow as well as ten club buses have sold out.

Everyone will travel fantasising of a dream result but grounded in reality.

No-one expects Raith to pull off a shock and if Celtic turn it on they can give anyone in the country a hiding.

It is the proverbial free hit, without accepting defeat before a ball has been kicked.

But the only way it can be enjoyed on the pitch is if the players rise to the occasion and put their best foot forward from start to finish.

Rovers know they will have to be much better than against Dunfermline and certainly more robust and switched on in defence.

And, when they do get possession, they will need to highlight the positive passing that was missing on East End Park’s gluepot pitch.

If that ultimately ends in defeat then at least they will be able to head back to Fife with their heads held high.