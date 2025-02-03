EXCLUSIVE: Inside Fife derby police operation with kids as young as 13 arrested

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Fife derby police operation with kids as young as 13 arrested

More than 40 police officers were deployed for the match following a recent history of violence.

Police escorting a large group of young fans to Saturday's Fife derby. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police escorting a large group of young fans to Saturday's Fife derby. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

Police mounted a major operation on Saturday as nearly 7,000 fans descended on East End Park for the Fife derby – and The Courier was given exclusive access.

More than 40 officers – including specialists trained in crowd control – were deployed as Dunfermline Athletic took on Raith Rovers.

Fixtures between the sides in recent years have been marred by violent clashes between rival gangs, resulting in numerous arrests and at least three officers being injured.

Chief Inspector Chris Dow was the match commander for Saturday’s Championship game.

Briefing his senior officers ahead of the police operation, he was unequivocal in his view that any flashpoints between rival sets of fans would be “robustly and swiftly dealt with” this time around.

Chief Inspector Chris Dow leads the briefing for derby day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Inspector Carley Marshall briefs officers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Officers being given their orders before heading out. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Much of the recent disorder has involved fans aged 12-16 years old.

Many dress in similar black clothing while a significant number don face masks or balaclavas to hide their identity – something officers want to discourage.

Cops were also told to be on the lookout for people letting off or trying to conceal pyrotechnic flares.

Trouble at recent Fife derby clashes

A particular concern was potential retribution by Raith fans following the vicious attack by Dunfermline hooligans on a lone teenager following a match in January 2024.

Two men were sentenced just last month for the sickening attack.

Meanwhile, in 2023, rival hooligans fought running street battles before the game in Kirkcaldy.

The following season, fan groups clashed once more in Kirkcaldy, which resulted in two police officers being injured.

There was more trouble involving Pars fans in December when a police officer was assaulted as fans clashed before the Dunfermline versus Falkirk game at East End Park.

Rival fans also clashed in in 2024.
A fight before a previous Fife derby game.

Along with a strategy of providing high visibility police patrols in Dunfermline city centre ahead of Saturday’s match, intelligence officers – known as spotters – were on the lookout for known hooligans and previous offenders.

After relaying the briefing’s key points to officers gathered at Dunfermline police station, Inspector Carley Mitchell was quick to get teams deployed just after 11am.

He said: “Today is about being able to act quickly and effectively to whatever develops within the two sets of supporters at either end of the city.

“It’s a fluid and ever-changing situation.

“Quick deployment officers where needed, as well as engaging with fan groups, is the key to keeping any potential opportunities for disorder to a minimum.”

Police heading out on patrol ahead of the game. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cops on patrol in the city centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Officers being deployed near the stadium. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police outside East End Park. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A patrol in the city centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Early intelligence from spotters within Sergeant Simon Large’s home deployment identified that a group of about 15 fans – who were well-known to police – had congregated at a city centre pub.

Intel also suggested a group of up to 300 Pars fans planned to march to the ground ahead of kick-off.

Acting on that information, Insp Mitchell organised a number of police patrols to monitor the gatherings.

A plan was also devised for police vehicles to chaperone the march once it headed off at around 2pm.

More than 40 officers were out in force. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police had a presence on nearby housing estates. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Officers engaging with locals. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police dogs were on hand. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Significant police resources were deployed. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Simultaneously, reporters were coming in that about 50 young Raith fans arriving by train had been refused entry to a pub where away fans were gathering.

The concern for potential disorder intensified as the group dispersed on foot into a nearby housing estate.

Several vanloads of officers, under the supervision of Sergeant Paul Stather, were dispatched to monitor the group.

Officers were deployed and it was agreed to return the youngsters – aged between 12 and 15 – to the pub car park to join a 200-strong march of Rovers fans.

Police keeping an eye on fans entering East End Park. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Groups of officers were deployed at both the home and away ends. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A large group of teenagers being escorted through a housing estate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police keeping an eye on the young fans. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
There was some respite for the officers on duty – meeting mascot Sammy the Tammy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Shortly after 2pm, the group – including the boisterous but largely compliant youngsters – was escorted along Halbeath Road without incident.

It had been a successful pre-match operation for police with their planning helping to deter any trouble before kick-off.

It was a successful day too for the Pars, who ran out 3-1 winners.

However, despite their pre-match efforts, police were still kept busy during the game with several teenagers arrested for offences involving pyrotechnics and an assault on an officer.

Boys aged 13 and 16 charged after Fife derby

A coin was also reportedly thrown at Rovers star Dylan Easton after his opening goal.

Ch Insp Dow said: “We worked closely with a range of partners, including both clubs, to maintain public safety and minimise any disruption.

“A 13-year-old male youth was arrested and charged in connection with police assault and possession of pyrotechnics.

A pyrotechnic being let off during Saturday’s game. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
More pyrotechnics being set off from the stands. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group

“A 16-year-old male youth was arrested and charged, and two male youths, both aged 13, were charged, all in connection with pyrotechnics offences.

“Reports will be submitted to the relevant authorities.

“I would like to thank the majority of fans for their conduct throughout the day.”

Police Scotland has also confirmed it is investigating the coin incident.

