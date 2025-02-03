Dunfermline Athletic complete loan signing of Owen Hampson as Sheffield United star reveals Fife family link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic complete loan signing of Owen Hampson as Sheffield United star reveals Fife family link

The Pars have snapped up the Blades' Welsh youth internationalist until the end of the season.

By Sean Hamilton
Owen Hampson is unveiled as a Dunfermline player at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline Athletic FC
Owen Hampson is unveiled as a Dunfermline player at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline Athletic FC

Dunfermline Athletic have signed Sheffield United midfielder Owen Hampson on loan.

The 20-year-old Welsh youth internationalist has joined up at East End Park until the end of the season and hopes to be in contention for his first appearance on Wednesday night against Livingston.

The combative youngster is relishing the opportunity provided by the Pars – and he revealed a family connection to the city should make bedding in an easier process.

Hampson said: “On my mum’s side, her dad, my grandad, is Scottish. My mum’s cousin, they actually live in Dunfermline, so I’ll be meeting them and they’ll be helping me settle in.”

Owen Hampson in pre-season action for Sheffield United against Chesterfield. Image: Shutterstock

He added: “I’m absolutely delighted to be at such a big club and I can’t wait to get started.

“I’d say my best traits are receiving in between the lines, receiving on the back foot, trying to play forward, trying to create things, scoring goals.

“I class myself as a box to box midfielder but with a creative aspect – and if you want a challenge I can give you a bit of a challenge as well!

“I’m willing to fight for a place. There’s always going to be healthy competition (for places) but that makes it more competitive.

“I’m just excited to prove myself to the fans and the manager.

“Hopefully I can get playing in front of the fans as quickly as possible.”

