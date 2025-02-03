Dunfermline Athletic complete loan signing of Owen Hampson as Sheffield United star reveals Fife family link

Dunfermline Athletic have signed Sheffield United midfielder Owen Hampson on loan.

The 20-year-old Welsh youth internationalist has joined up at East End Park until the end of the season and hopes to be in contention for his first appearance on Wednesday night against Livingston.

The combative youngster is relishing the opportunity provided by the Pars – and he revealed a family connection to the city should make bedding in an easier process.

Hampson said: “On my mum’s side, her dad, my grandad, is Scottish. My mum’s cousin, they actually live in Dunfermline, so I’ll be meeting them and they’ll be helping me settle in.”

He added: “I’m absolutely delighted to be at such a big club and I can’t wait to get started.

“I’d say my best traits are receiving in between the lines, receiving on the back foot, trying to play forward, trying to create things, scoring goals.

“I class myself as a box to box midfielder but with a creative aspect – and if you want a challenge I can give you a bit of a challenge as well!

“I’m willing to fight for a place. There’s always going to be healthy competition (for places) but that makes it more competitive.

“I’m just excited to prove myself to the fans and the manager.

“Hopefully I can get playing in front of the fans as quickly as possible.”