Dunfermline sign Inverness starlet on long-term deal – then loan teen back to Highlanders

Dunfermline have snapped up Inverness starlet Keith Bray on a long-term deal – then loaned him back to the Highlanders.

The 18-year-old right back has put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year contract at East End Park, but will rejoin his former team for the remainder of the season.

New Pars owners James Bord and Evan Sofer have made the identification of young Scottish talent a big part of the club’s revamped transfer strategy.

Courier Sport understands the Pars have paid a fee to Inverness which could rise to six figures if Bray hits a number of performance targets.

Bray, a native of the Isle of Lewis, travelled six hours each week – including a two-and-a-half-hour ferry ride to Ullapool – to train with Inverness as a young teen, before moving to the Highland capital aged 16.

He has made 24 appearances for the Caley Jags this season and is their top scorer, with five goals.

Bray is delighted to be taking the next step in his career as a Dunfermline player, but is determined to first help administration-hit Inverness to League One safety.

He said: “I’m really happy to get this over the line. I know how big a club Dunfermline is and I’m really happy to have that loan option in place. Hopefully we can end the season strong at Inverness.

“I can play in various positions – midfield, full-back, out wide. I like to drive the ball, like to have the ball on my feet, get in the box late and help with some goals.

“I can’t wait to get going in the summer, I’m definitely looking forward to that. It’s going to be a good challenge but I’m up for it.

The teenager becomes the Pars’ second deadline day signing, following the loan capture of Owen Hampson from Sheffield United.