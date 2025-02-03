Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen: Dunfermline Athletic swoop on Leeds United for Scotland U/21 star

Dunfermline have added a third deadline day signing, with Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen joining from Leeds United.

The 20-year-old Scotland U/21 internationalist has penned an initial deal until the end of the season at East End Park, with the Pars in possession of an option to extend the agreement.

The ball-playing defender began his career in Liverpool’s academy, before moving to Leeds aged 17 in 2022.

In his first season at Elland Road, he played a key role in Leeds’ Premier League 2, Division Two promotion-winning season.

He spent two months on loan at Inverness last season, before a back injury necessitated his return to Elland Road.

He has 13 caps for Scotland U/21s, winning his most recent against Kazakhstan in October 2023.

He joins Keith Bray and Owen Hampson as transfer deadline day recruits for Michael Tidser’s side.