Football Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen: Dunfermline Athletic swoop on Leeds United for Scotland U/21 star The Pars have snapped up the Scotland youth internationalist until the end of the season. By Sean Hamilton February 3 2025, 9:30pm February 3 2025, 9:30pm Share Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen: Dunfermline Athletic swoop on Leeds United for Scotland U/21 star Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/5175042/jeremiah-chilokoa-mullen-dunfermline-leeds-prospect/ Copy Link 0 comment Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen has signed a short-term deal with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline Athletic FC Dunfermline have added a third deadline day signing, with Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen joining from Leeds United. The 20-year-old Scotland U/21 internationalist has penned an initial deal until the end of the season at East End Park, with the Pars in possession of an option to extend the agreement. The ball-playing defender began his career in Liverpool’s academy, before moving to Leeds aged 17 in 2022. Dunfermline new boy Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen during his loan spell with Inverness. Image: SNS In his first season at Elland Road, he played a key role in Leeds’ Premier League 2, Division Two promotion-winning season. He spent two months on loan at Inverness last season, before a back injury necessitated his return to Elland Road. He has 13 caps for Scotland U/21s, winning his most recent against Kazakhstan in October 2023. He joins Keith Bray and Owen Hampson as transfer deadline day recruits for Michael Tidser’s side.
