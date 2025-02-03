Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen: Dunfermline Athletic swoop on Leeds United for Scotland U/21 star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen: Dunfermline Athletic swoop on Leeds United for Scotland U/21 star

The Pars have snapped up the Scotland youth internationalist until the end of the season.

By Sean Hamilton
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen has signed a short-term deal with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline Athletic FC
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen has signed a short-term deal with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline Athletic FC

Dunfermline have added a third deadline day signing, with Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen joining from Leeds United.

The 20-year-old Scotland U/21 internationalist has penned an initial deal until the end of the season at East End Park, with the Pars in possession of an option to extend the agreement.

The ball-playing defender began his career in Liverpool’s academy, before moving to Leeds aged 17 in 2022.

Dunfermline new boy Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen during his loan spell with Inverness. Image: SNS

In his first season at Elland Road, he played a key role in Leeds’ Premier League 2, Division Two promotion-winning season.

He spent two months on loan at Inverness last season, before a back injury necessitated his return to Elland Road.

He has 13 caps for Scotland U/21s, winning his most recent against Kazakhstan in October 2023.

He joins Keith Bray and Owen Hampson as transfer deadline day recruits for Michael Tidser’s side.

