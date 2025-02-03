Football Dunfermline Athletic add fourth deadline day signing as Pars snap up namesake to Brazilian legend Omar Rivaldo Taylor-Clarke has swapped Bristol City for Dunfermline. By Sean Hamilton February 3 2025, 11:10pm February 3 2025, 11:10pm Share Dunfermline Athletic add fourth deadline day signing as Pars snap up namesake to Brazilian legend Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/5175085/omar-rivaldo-taylor-clarke-dunfermline-brazil-bristol-city/ Copy Link 0 comment Omar Rivaldo Taylor-Clarke has joined Dunfermline until the end of the season. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline Athletic FC Dunfermline have capped off a busy transfer deadline day with the capture of Omar Rivaldo Taylor-Clarke from Bristol City. The 21-year-old midfielder joins Owen Hampson, Keith Bray and Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen at East End Park as final-day-of-the-window recruits, with Taylor-Clarke signing a deal until the end of the season. After starting out at Cardiff City’s academy, the Welsh-born star moved to Bristol at U/13 level before progressing through the ranks at Ashton Gate. Taylor-Clarke arrived at East End Park last night. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline Athletic FC He has made nine appearances in total for City, while racking up loan stints at Yate Town and Weston-super-Mare. The Welsh youth internationalist becomes the second young player from Bristol City to sign up at Dunfermline in the last week, joining Ephraim Yeboah, who was a loan arrival. Taylor-Clarke was given the middle name Rivaldo owing to his father’s admiration for the Brazilian 2002 World Cup winning legend.
