Dunfermline Athletic add fourth deadline day signing as Pars snap up namesake to Brazilian legend

Dunfermline have capped off a busy transfer deadline day with the capture of Omar Rivaldo Taylor-Clarke from Bristol City.

The 21-year-old midfielder joins Owen Hampson, Keith Bray and Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen at East End Park as final-day-of-the-window recruits, with Taylor-Clarke signing a deal until the end of the season.

After starting out at Cardiff City’s academy, the Welsh-born star moved to Bristol at U/13 level before progressing through the ranks at Ashton Gate.

He has made nine appearances in total for City, while racking up loan stints at Yate Town and Weston-super-Mare.

The Welsh youth internationalist becomes the second young player from Bristol City to sign up at Dunfermline in the last week, joining Ephraim Yeboah, who was a loan arrival.

Taylor-Clarke was given the middle name Rivaldo owing to his father’s admiration for the Brazilian 2002 World Cup winning legend.