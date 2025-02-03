Dunfermline Athletic add fourth deadline day signing as Pars snap up namesake to Brazilian legend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic add fourth deadline day signing as Pars snap up namesake to Brazilian legend

Omar Rivaldo Taylor-Clarke has swapped Bristol City for Dunfermline.

By Sean Hamilton
Omar Rivaldo Taylor-Clarke has joined Dunfermline until the end of the season. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline Athletic FC
Omar Rivaldo Taylor-Clarke has joined Dunfermline until the end of the season. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline Athletic FC

Dunfermline have capped off a busy transfer deadline day with the capture of Omar Rivaldo Taylor-Clarke from Bristol City.

The 21-year-old midfielder joins Owen Hampson, Keith Bray and Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen at East End Park as final-day-of-the-window recruits, with Taylor-Clarke signing a deal until the end of the season.

After starting out at Cardiff City’s academy, the Welsh-born star moved to Bristol at U/13 level before progressing through the ranks at Ashton Gate.

Taylor-Clarke arrived at East End Park last night. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline Athletic FC

He has made nine appearances in total for City, while racking up loan stints at Yate Town and Weston-super-Mare.

The Welsh youth internationalist becomes the second young player from Bristol City to sign up at Dunfermline in the last week, joining Ephraim Yeboah, who was a loan arrival.

Taylor-Clarke was given the middle name Rivaldo owing to his father’s admiration for the Brazilian 2002 World Cup winning legend.

Conversation