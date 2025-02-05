Confusion as games from 2 months ago advertised on Dundee football parking zone sign

Drivers faced confusion after a sign at Dundee’s football parking zone advertised games that took place two months ago.

One of the signs at the top of Arklay Street warned drivers that the next match days during which the rules would apply were on December 4 and 7.

But the sign across the road had the correct games displayed, as did other signs surrounding the restricted parking zone.

The zone is enforced during games at Dens Park and Tannadice – preventing anyone but residents with a permit from parking on certain streets.

More than 1,600 fines were dished out to fans in its first season.

One local who passed the signs on Monday said: “I looked up to check when the next game was on and noticed the sign was displaying matches for December.

“Then I looked at the one across the street and it had the games for February.

“It seemed they had forgotten to change one of the signs so people were being given the wrong details – it was a bit confusing.

“It made me wonder if you might be able to appeal any tickets handed out if you parked there not thinking there was a game on.”

However, the council has confirmed the sign has now been updated.

A spokesperson said: “This sign was damaged in December last year.

“When it was subsequently reinstated the sign still showed the match dates from the time of the collision.

Sign now ‘revised to the latest fixtures’

“This has now been revised to the latest fixture dates.

“The parking exclusion zone is covered by a number of signs with updated matchday information, including one at the other side of Arklay Street.

“Anyone who receives a penalty charge notice from the council has the right to appeal.

“The process can be found on the council’s website.”

The zone will next be enforced this Saturday when Dundee meet Airdrieonians in the Scottish Cup.