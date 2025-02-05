Confusion as games from 2 months ago advertised on Dundee football parking zone sign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Confusion as games from 2 months ago advertised on Dundee football parking zone sign

A sign on the other side of the street had the correct details.

By Finn Nixon
The sign at the top of Arklay Street on the right was wrong but the one on the left was up to date. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The sign at the top of Arklay Street on the right was wrong but the one on the left was up to date. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Drivers faced confusion after a sign at Dundee’s football parking zone advertised games that took place two months ago.

One of the signs at the top of Arklay Street warned drivers that the next match days during which the rules would apply were on December 4 and 7.

But the sign across the road had the correct games displayed, as did other signs surrounding the restricted parking zone.

The zone is enforced during games at Dens Park and Tannadice – preventing anyone but residents with a permit from parking on certain streets.

More than 1,600 fines were dished out to fans in its first season.

The sign advertised games from early December – two months ago. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

One local who passed the signs on Monday said: “I looked up to check when the next game was on and noticed the sign was displaying matches for December.

“Then I looked at the one across the street and it had the games for February.

“It seemed they had forgotten to change one of the signs so people were being given the wrong details – it was a bit confusing.

“It made me wonder if you might be able to appeal any tickets handed out if you parked there not thinking there was a game on.”

The sign on the other side of Arklay Street had the correct details. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The restricted parking zone is in force on several streets surrounding the stadiums. Image: DC Thomson

However, the council has confirmed the sign has now been updated.

A spokesperson said: “This sign was damaged in December last year.

“When it was subsequently reinstated the sign still showed the match dates from the time of the collision.

Sign now ‘revised to the latest fixtures’

“This has now been revised to the latest fixture dates.

“The parking exclusion zone is covered by a number of signs with updated matchday information, including one at the other side of Arklay Street.

“Anyone who receives a penalty charge notice from the council has the right to appeal.

“The process can be found on the council’s website.”

The zone will next be enforced this Saturday when Dundee meet Airdrieonians in the Scottish Cup.

