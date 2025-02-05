Ephraim Yeboah reveals big takeaway from first taste of Scottish football as Dunfermline new boy targets cup final

Ephraim Yeboah admits the Fife derby was an eye-opening introduction to Dunfermline as he now sets his sights on helping his new club to a cup final.

The Bristol City youngster joined the Pars on loan on Friday and made his debut just 24 hours later in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Raith Rovers.

It was a rough and tough battle played out on a stodgy East End Park pitch.

But Yeboah admits he absolutely loved the occasion as he watched from the side-lines before being introduced off the bench for the final ten minutes.

The powerful striker is aware he has loads to learn about Scottish football.

But the 18-year-old is determined to make the most of his stint north of the border – starting with the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final against Livingston on Wednesday night.

“I really enjoyed it, I really enjoyed the minutes I got,” he said of his debut. “And hopefully there’s many more to come.

‘Physicality’ was ‘surprising’

“I enjoyed the physicality of it, and I think it’s time for me to try and match that.

“I’ve seen the Scottish Premiership, I haven’t seen much of Scottish Championship. But it was a good taste on Saturday, and it was a nice little derby win so I’m over the moon.

“The physicality, I knew it would be very physical, but it’s still surprising. Seeing it live in the flesh is different from the things I’ve heard, but I’m sure I’ll get used to it.

“Things such as hold-up play against grown men, it’s important, especially if I’m playing through the middle, which I obviously did on Saturday.”

Yeboah joined Bristol City in 2021 after moving to the city from Italy with his family aged eight.

As well as loans with Bath City last season and Doncaster Rovers earlier this term, he has had 12 outings with the Robins first-team.

However, he acknowledges the need to take himself out of his comfort zone with the move to Dunfermline.

“Originally I wasn’t really meant to be going on loan,” he explained. “And then I just got called into the technical director, Brian Tinnion’s, office, and he just proposed to me that a Scottish team wanted me to play, and I’d move up here.

“The main thing he said was that I’d be here to play men’s football and gain more experience.

“It’s mainly just about getting the minutes and getting games, getting the experience, and goals as well, of course. That’s what I want.

“No disrespect to the U/21s or anything, but I don’t want to just be stuck in the system playing 21’s football.

“It’s good, it is really good. But I think I was in my comfort zone there a little bit, playing football with my friends.

“Lots of my close friends play in the 21’s as well. So I think getting away from distractions and stuff is really good.

“I didn’t really have to think about moving to Scotland. It’s a nice taste, you know, being away from home again and just taking this time to mature and really focus on myself.”