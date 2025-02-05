Ephraim Yeboah reveals big takeaway from first taste of Scottish football as Dunfermline new boy targets cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ephraim Yeboah reveals big takeaway from first taste of Scottish football as Dunfermline new boy targets cup final

The on-loan star is hoping to be involved in the Pars' SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final clash with Livingston.

Ephraim Yeboah is looking to gain first team experience with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline Athletic FC
By Iain Collin

Ephraim Yeboah admits the Fife derby was an eye-opening introduction to Dunfermline as he now sets his sights on helping his new club to a cup final.

The Bristol City youngster joined the Pars on loan on Friday and made his debut just 24 hours later in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Raith Rovers.

It was a rough and tough battle played out on a stodgy East End Park pitch.

But Yeboah admits he absolutely loved the occasion as he watched from the side-lines before being introduced off the bench for the final ten minutes.

The powerful striker is aware he has loads to learn about Scottish football.

But the 18-year-old is determined to make the most of his stint north of the border – starting with the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final against Livingston on Wednesday night.

“I really enjoyed it, I really enjoyed the minutes I got,” he said of his debut. “And hopefully there’s many more to come.

‘Physicality’ was ‘surprising’

“I enjoyed the physicality of it, and I think it’s time for me to try and match that.

“I’ve seen the Scottish Premiership, I haven’t seen much of Scottish Championship. But it was a good taste on Saturday, and it was a nice little derby win so I’m over the moon.

“The physicality, I knew it would be very physical, but it’s still surprising. Seeing it live in the flesh is different from the things I’ve heard, but I’m sure I’ll get used to it.

“Things such as hold-up play against grown men, it’s important, especially if I’m playing through the middle, which I obviously did on Saturday.”

Yeboah joined Bristol City in 2021 after moving to the city from Italy with his family aged eight.

As well as loans with Bath City last season and Doncaster Rovers earlier this term, he has had 12 outings with the Robins first-team.

However, he acknowledges the need to take himself out of his comfort zone with the move to Dunfermline.

Yeboah is relishing the prospect of playing top team football in Scotland, rather than English academy games. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline Athletic FC

“Originally I wasn’t really meant to be going on loan,” he explained. “And then I just got called into the technical director, Brian Tinnion’s, office, and he just proposed to me that a Scottish team wanted me to play, and I’d move up here.

“The main thing he said was that I’d be here to play men’s football and gain more experience.

“It’s mainly just about getting the minutes and getting games, getting the experience, and goals as well, of course. That’s what I want.

“No disrespect to the U/21s or anything, but I don’t want to just be stuck in the system playing 21’s football.

“It’s good, it is really good. But I think I was in my comfort zone there a little bit, playing football with my friends.

“Lots of my close friends play in the 21’s as well. So I think getting away from distractions and stuff is really good.

“I didn’t really have to think about moving to Scotland. It’s a nice taste, you know, being away from home again and just taking this time to mature and really focus on myself.”

