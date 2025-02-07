Dunfermline new boy Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen lifts lid on broken back mystery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline new boy Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen lifts lid on broken back mystery

The Scotland U/21 star joined the Pars in the January window after leaving Leeds United.

Dunfermline's Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen warms up at the Pars' SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Livingston. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dunfermline's Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen warms up at the Pars' SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Livingston. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By Darren Johnstone

Dunfermline newcomer Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen reckons he is due some good luck after his last stint in Scottish football was wrecked by a fractured back.

The Scotland Under-21 international joined the Pars on a permanent deal until the end of the season on deadline day after leaving Leeds United.

And Chilokoa-Mullen, one of four new recruits snapped up on the final day of the window, impressed on his full debut in Wednesday’s SPFL Trophy Trust semi-final defeat to Raith Rovers.

The 20-year-old is now desperate to get a sustained run of games with Michael Tider’s side after his loan spell at Inverness last season was cut short by his bizarre injury after just four games.

Chilokoa-Mullen, who is now eyeing a cup shock in Sunday’s Scottish Cup tie at Aberdeen, said: “I went to Inverness last January but I fractured my back about three league games in so it was cut short.

Chilokoa-Mullen challenges Livingston’s Cristian Montano. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“I don’t even know how I did it, it just came about

“I was out for the rest of the season so I’m just hungry to get playing against this season.

“Obviously it helped being at Inverness in terms of coming here, I know the league a little bit having played in it last year a little bit so that always helps.

“I got a taste of men’s football, so I feel much more prepared now.

“I got here on Monday and I had one session with the boys on Tuesday and then straight into the game against Livingston but I was ready for it.

“I spoke with the manager and a few other people and I knew a few of the lads who said good things, so I just wanted to get over straight away.”

The former Liverpool youngster is now relishing pitting himself against top-flight opposition when the Pars head to Pittodrie, backed by a sold-out away section, for Sunday’s last-16 clash.

He added: “It’s an exciting game, a good fixture and I’m looking to help the team and I think we can win the game.

“These are the games that you want to play in, so I’m excited for that and I’m ready.”

Conversation