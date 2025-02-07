Dunfermline new boy Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen lifts lid on broken back mystery

Dunfermline newcomer Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen reckons he is due some good luck after his last stint in Scottish football was wrecked by a fractured back.

The Scotland Under-21 international joined the Pars on a permanent deal until the end of the season on deadline day after leaving Leeds United.

And Chilokoa-Mullen, one of four new recruits snapped up on the final day of the window, impressed on his full debut in Wednesday’s SPFL Trophy Trust semi-final defeat to Raith Rovers.

The 20-year-old is now desperate to get a sustained run of games with Michael Tider’s side after his loan spell at Inverness last season was cut short by his bizarre injury after just four games.

Chilokoa-Mullen, who is now eyeing a cup shock in Sunday’s Scottish Cup tie at Aberdeen, said: “I went to Inverness last January but I fractured my back about three league games in so it was cut short.

“I don’t even know how I did it, it just came about

“I was out for the rest of the season so I’m just hungry to get playing against this season.

“Obviously it helped being at Inverness in terms of coming here, I know the league a little bit having played in it last year a little bit so that always helps.

“I got a taste of men’s football, so I feel much more prepared now.

“I got here on Monday and I had one session with the boys on Tuesday and then straight into the game against Livingston but I was ready for it.

“I spoke with the manager and a few other people and I knew a few of the lads who said good things, so I just wanted to get over straight away.”

The former Liverpool youngster is now relishing pitting himself against top-flight opposition when the Pars head to Pittodrie, backed by a sold-out away section, for Sunday’s last-16 clash.

He added: “It’s an exciting game, a good fixture and I’m looking to help the team and I think we can win the game.

“These are the games that you want to play in, so I’m excited for that and I’m ready.”