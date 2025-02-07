Raith Rovers star aims to stop dream Celtic tie from becoming Scottish Cup nightmare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers star aims to stop dream Celtic tie from becoming Scottish Cup nightmare

Dylan Easton is determined to to his bit to help Rovers shock the champions.

Dylan Easton celebrates Raith Rovers' second goal.
Dylan Easton is looking forward to playing his part for Rovers at Celtic Park. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group
By Iain Collin

Boyhood Celtic fan Dylan Easton admits Raith Rovers’ Scottish Cup draw was a dream come true.

But the Stark’s Park favourite is determined to help ensure it does not turn into a living nightmare.

Raith were handed the toughest last-16 assignment possible after Easton’s extra-time penalty sealed progress past Falkirk in the fourth round.

Teams better than Rovers have come a cropper against Celtic – who are fresh from a 6-0 hammering of Dundee – in their own back yard.

But Easton insists Barry Robson’s side are determined to do all they can to enjoy the experience.

Dylan Easton hands a coin to the referee after being struck at East End Park last weekend. Image: SNS

“It’s a wee break from the league,” said Easton, with Raith reeling from their Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline at the weekend.

“We’ll go there and it’ll be a good day for the fans and everything. And all the players will try and enjoy it.

“We know how tough it’s going to be. But it’s a great occasion and it’s something we’re looking forward to.

“For me as well, being a big Celtic fan growing up, it was exciting at the time watching the draw.

“It is [my dream draw] and it’s one place I’ve not played.

“We would have preferred a home tie but you probably couldn’t get any better financially for the club. It gets a wee bit more money in their pockets.”

More from Football

Mark Ogren, left, congratulates Goodwin after leading Dundee United to the Championship title.
What Mark Ogren told Jim Goodwin after huge Dundee United contract call
Fin Robertson
Dundee 'owe fans' victory on Saturday as star issues simple message to team-mates
Dunfermline's Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen warms up at the Pars' SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Livingston. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dunfermline new boy Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen lifts lid on broken back mystery
Dundee United's Sam Dalby is congratulated following his superbly take opener.
Should Dundee United take a stand against gambling sponsorship - even if it costs…
Benji Kimpioka with headphones on before a St Johnstone game.
St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka given 'attitude' challenge by Simo Valakari
2
Tannadice Stadium. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Dundee United supporters have their say on Tannadice fan experience improvements
Dundee were on the end of another big defeat at Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from Celtic humbling as biggest game of the campaign emerges
4
Jim Goodwin is keen to solve a developmental issue in Scottish football.
Dundee United plans for bespoke youth league revealed as Tangerines grow frustrated with SFA…
Fran Smith watching St Johnstone play Celtic.
Fran Smith reveals St Johnstone kit sponsor deal in place as CEO asks fans…
2
Nadir Ciftci apologises to his St Johnstone team-mates.
Where are they now? Nadir Ciftci and the 8 St Johnstone January 2022 signings

Conversation