Raith Rovers star aims to stop dream Celtic tie from becoming Scottish Cup nightmare

Boyhood Celtic fan Dylan Easton admits Raith Rovers’ Scottish Cup draw was a dream come true.

But the Stark’s Park favourite is determined to help ensure it does not turn into a living nightmare.

Raith were handed the toughest last-16 assignment possible after Easton’s extra-time penalty sealed progress past Falkirk in the fourth round.

Teams better than Rovers have come a cropper against Celtic – who are fresh from a 6-0 hammering of Dundee – in their own back yard.

But Easton insists Barry Robson’s side are determined to do all they can to enjoy the experience.

“It’s a wee break from the league,” said Easton, with Raith reeling from their Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline at the weekend.

“We’ll go there and it’ll be a good day for the fans and everything. And all the players will try and enjoy it.

“We know how tough it’s going to be. But it’s a great occasion and it’s something we’re looking forward to.

“For me as well, being a big Celtic fan growing up, it was exciting at the time watching the draw.

“It is [my dream draw] and it’s one place I’ve not played.

“We would have preferred a home tie but you probably couldn’t get any better financially for the club. It gets a wee bit more money in their pockets.”