Dunfermline boss hopes VAR does not mar Aberdeen cup clash as Pars given crash course

Michael Tidser is hoping VAR does not mar Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash at Aberdeen after his players were given a crash course on the much-maligned refereeing aid.

Tisder and his squad were given a briefing yesterday afternoon with VAR to be in use for the televised last-16 clash.

It will be a first for some of his players but Dunfermline manager Tidser hopes it is the football that grabs the headlines.

He said: “Everybody in the country wants to know the ins and outs of it and I still feel there’s mistakes, even within VAR.

“But I suppose it’s all subjective, especially the on-pitch stuff.

“It’s interesting for the lads and there’s not really anything we can do.

“The refs have got their job to do so hopefully they get it right.

“I don’t know the decision behind using it for the game, I just got told it would be getting used.

“And obviously they’ve got it all set up at the stadium, so it’s good for the lads as well to get a wee taste of it and see what it’s all about.”