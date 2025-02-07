Dunfermline boss hopes VAR does not mar Aberdeen cup clash as Pars given crash course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline boss hopes VAR does not mar Aberdeen cup clash as Pars given crash course

VAR will be in use for the Scottish Cup fifth round clash at Pittodrie.

By Darren Johnstone
New Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser.
Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Michael Tidser is hoping VAR does not mar Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash at Aberdeen after his players were given a crash course on the much-maligned refereeing aid.

Tisder and his squad were given a briefing yesterday afternoon with VAR to be in use for the televised last-16 clash.

It will be a first for some of his players but Dunfermline manager Tidser hopes it is the football that grabs the headlines.

He said: “Everybody in the country wants to know the ins and outs of it and I still feel there’s mistakes, even within VAR.

Referee John Beaton consults the VAR monitor. Image: SNS

“But I suppose it’s all subjective, especially the on-pitch stuff.

It’s interesting for the lads and there’s not really anything we can do.

“The refs have got their job to do so hopefully they get it right.

“I don’t know the decision behind using it for the game, I just got told it would be getting used.

“And obviously they’ve got it all set up at the stadium, so it’s good for the lads as well to get a wee taste of it and see what it’s all about.”

