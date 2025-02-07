Football Dunfermline boss hopes VAR does not mar Aberdeen cup clash as Pars given crash course VAR will be in use for the Scottish Cup fifth round clash at Pittodrie. By Darren Johnstone February 7 2025, 10:30pm February 7 2025, 10:30pm Share Dunfermline boss hopes VAR does not mar Aberdeen cup clash as Pars given crash course Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/5179450/dunfermline-aberdeen-var-cup-clash/ Copy Link 0 comment Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC. Michael Tidser is hoping VAR does not mar Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash at Aberdeen after his players were given a crash course on the much-maligned refereeing aid. Tisder and his squad were given a briefing yesterday afternoon with VAR to be in use for the televised last-16 clash. It will be a first for some of his players but Dunfermline manager Tidser hopes it is the football that grabs the headlines. He said: “Everybody in the country wants to know the ins and outs of it and I still feel there’s mistakes, even within VAR. Referee John Beaton consults the VAR monitor. Image: SNS “But I suppose it’s all subjective, especially the on-pitch stuff. “It’s interesting for the lads and there’s not really anything we can do. “The refs have got their job to do so hopefully they get it right. “I don’t know the decision behind using it for the game, I just got told it would be getting used. “And obviously they’ve got it all set up at the stadium, so it’s good for the lads as well to get a wee taste of it and see what it’s all about.”
