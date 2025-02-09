Michael Tidser insists ‘plenty of positives’ for Dunfermline in Aberdeen cup defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Michael Tidser insists ‘plenty of positives’ for Dunfermline in Aberdeen cup defeat

The Pars lost 3-0 to the Dons at Pittodrie.

By Sean Hamilton
Dunfermline boss Michael Tidser at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Dunfermline boss Michael Tidser at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

Michael Tidser insists there are “plenty of positives” for Dunfermline to take from their Scottish Cup defeat at Aberdeen.

The Pars acquitted themselves well against their Premiership opponents but fell behind in sickening fashion just before half-time.

Aberdeen notched a spirit-sapping second just five minutes after the restart, but Dunfermline refused to lie down.

Instead, they created a number of chances and saw a penalty award scaled back to a free kick on the edge of the Dons box after VAR intervention.

A late third goal for the hosts gave the score-line an unflattering look.

But the Pars’ boss believes his players did themselves proud with their performance.

Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet scores Aberdeen’s third, watched by Dunfermline’s Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen (left) and Kyle Benedictus (right). Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Tidser said: “It’s definitely disappointing. You go into every game trying to win it.

“At 2-0 we had big chances to try to claw one back, but we just couldn’t take them then, obviously, there’s a penalty decision which is a nose outside the box. Big moments.

“But I’m really proud of the lads. They really dug in deep, gave me their all and tried to play – and be brave – at times.

“Naturally, I’m disappointed, but there are plenty of positives to take.”

He added: “The timings (of Aberdeen’s goals) are crucial. Just before half-time and just after; those are the key moments where you’ve got to be really focused.

“The first goal probably disappointed me more. It’s a free header, six yards out, that’s something we’re trying to eradicate from our game.

“We’re disappointed, but we showed enough character at 2-0 to try to get back into it. Unfortunately, they got the third, and the game’s dead and buried by that stage.”

More from Football

Dundee enjoy Clark Robertson's opening goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
5 Dundee talking points as Airdrie prove perfect tonic and Chespi debut assessed
Adama Sidibeh is congratulated by his manager, Simo Valakari.
4 St Johnstone talking points: A spell has been broken and why Saints need…
Owen Stirton, left, and Charlie Dewar, centre, were rarely far from each other
Dundee United scout report: Owen Stirton bags brace as Tannadice teen lands ‘exactly what…
Lyall Cameron thanks Simon Murray after the frontman set him up for Dundee's fourth goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Lyall Cameron commitment to Dundee clear in match-winning display says Tony Docherty as boss…
Adama Sidibeh celebrates scoring the winning goal.
Adama Sidibeh sends St Johnstone into Scottish Cup 1/4 finals as Simo Valakari hails…
The Dundee United players in a huddle prior to the action commencing at Tannadice
14 best pictures as Dundee United women make Tannadice homecoming - but chasm to…
Lyall Cameron sat out for Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits Lyall Cameron mistake as injury doubt over striker revealed
New St Johnstone midfielder, Jonathan Svedberg.
Jonathan Svedberg: Signs are good for St Johnstone Premiership survival
New Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser.
Dunfermline boss hopes VAR does not mar Aberdeen cup clash as Pars given crash…
John Rankin's dejection at full-time of the 2014 final was clear. Image: SNS
John Rankin admits pain of losing to St Johnstone in 2014 Scottish Cup final…

Conversation