Michael Tidser insists ‘plenty of positives’ for Dunfermline in Aberdeen cup defeat

Michael Tidser insists there are “plenty of positives” for Dunfermline to take from their Scottish Cup defeat at Aberdeen.

The Pars acquitted themselves well against their Premiership opponents but fell behind in sickening fashion just before half-time.

Aberdeen notched a spirit-sapping second just five minutes after the restart, but Dunfermline refused to lie down.

Instead, they created a number of chances and saw a penalty award scaled back to a free kick on the edge of the Dons box after VAR intervention.

A late third goal for the hosts gave the score-line an unflattering look.

But the Pars’ boss believes his players did themselves proud with their performance.

Tidser said: “It’s definitely disappointing. You go into every game trying to win it.

“At 2-0 we had big chances to try to claw one back, but we just couldn’t take them then, obviously, there’s a penalty decision which is a nose outside the box. Big moments.

“But I’m really proud of the lads. They really dug in deep, gave me their all and tried to play – and be brave – at times.

“Naturally, I’m disappointed, but there are plenty of positives to take.”

He added: “The timings (of Aberdeen’s goals) are crucial. Just before half-time and just after; those are the key moments where you’ve got to be really focused.

“The first goal probably disappointed me more. It’s a free header, six yards out, that’s something we’re trying to eradicate from our game.

“We’re disappointed, but we showed enough character at 2-0 to try to get back into it. Unfortunately, they got the third, and the game’s dead and buried by that stage.”