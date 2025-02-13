Dunfermline snap up U/17 World Cup winner Tashan Oakley-Boothe as ex-Spurs kid pinpoints Michael Tidser factor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline snap up U/17 World Cup winner Tashan Oakley-Boothe as ex-Spurs kid pinpoints Michael Tidser factor

The 24-year-old arrives in Fife following a stint in Portugal.

By Reporter
Tashan Oakley-Boothe plies his trade in midfield
Tashan Oakley-Boothe plies his trade in midfield. Image: Craig Brown Photography.

Dunfermline have completed the signing of former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Tashan Oakley-Boothe.

The 24-year-old midfielder has penned a contract until the end of the season with the Championship outfit after departing Portuguese side Estrela da Amadora.

Providing international clearance is received, he could make his Pars debut against Livingston on Saturday.

Oakley-Boothe told Dunfermline’s official website: “It’s a good bunch of boys and a good environment. The club has a lot of history.

“One of the main things is how the manager (Michael Tidser) would want to play and how it would suit you as a player.

“I’ve heard a bit about the project and how he wants to play, and it does suit me.”

Tashan Oakley-Boothe in new surroundings
Tashan Oakley-Boothe in new surroundings. Image: Craig Brown Photography.

Emerging through the Spurs academy, Oakley-Boothe was at one point considered among the hottest prospects in English football.

He starred alongside the likes of Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden as the Three Lions won the U/17 World Cup in 2017. He went on to play for Stoke City, Lincoln City and Blackpool prior to embarking on his brief Portuguese adventure.

