Dunfermline snap up U/17 World Cup winner Tashan Oakley-Boothe as ex-Spurs kid pinpoints Michael Tidser factor

Dunfermline have completed the signing of former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Tashan Oakley-Boothe.

The 24-year-old midfielder has penned a contract until the end of the season with the Championship outfit after departing Portuguese side Estrela da Amadora.

Providing international clearance is received, he could make his Pars debut against Livingston on Saturday.

Oakley-Boothe told Dunfermline’s official website: “It’s a good bunch of boys and a good environment. The club has a lot of history.

“One of the main things is how the manager (Michael Tidser) would want to play and how it would suit you as a player.

“I’ve heard a bit about the project and how he wants to play, and it does suit me.”

Emerging through the Spurs academy, Oakley-Boothe was at one point considered among the hottest prospects in English football.

He starred alongside the likes of Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden as the Three Lions won the U/17 World Cup in 2017. He went on to play for Stoke City, Lincoln City and Blackpool prior to embarking on his brief Portuguese adventure.