Andrew Barrowman LEAVES Raith Rovers chief executive role

Raith Rovers have confirmed that Andrew Barrowman has left his role as chief executive of the Stark’s Park outfit.

Barrowman, 40, joined the Fife club as part of the new ownership consortium which gained control in May 2023.

He worked as sporting director at Kelty Hearts prior to making the switch to Kirkcaldy.

During Barrowman’s time at the club, Rovers have had three permanent managers – Ian Murray, Neill Collins and Barry Robson – and finished second in the Championship in his sole full season as CEO.

In a brief statement released on Friday night, Rovers did not clarify whether Barrowman had been dismissed or left of his own volition; simply stating that he “is no longer the club’s chief executive”.

A comment attributed to the Raith board members stated: “We would like to thank Andrew for his hard work and dedication during his time at the Club and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

The statement confirmed that “Raith Rovers will continue to be led by the board of directors, with our skilled and dedicated workforce managing the club’s day-to-day operations.”

Raith Rovers host Partick Thistle on Championship duty on Saturday.